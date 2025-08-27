Who is Song Da-eun? The Golden Spoon actress and BTS' Jimin's alleged dating rumors reignite as their private elevator video goes viral

Song Da-eun is a 34-year-old South Korean actress and TV personality. She made her first on-screen mark in Park Chan-wook’s 2016 film The Handmaiden. Since that debut, Song has resumed picking up roles across dramas, one-off specials, and reality programs.She has appeared in several dramas over the years, including The Golden Spoon (2022) as Ha Mi-yeon in episode 14, More Than Friends (2020) as Hye-won in episodes 3 and 7, and Once Again (2020) in the supporting role of Kim Ga-yeon. Earlier, she played a pilates trainer in episode 16 of Be Melodramatic (2019), a CEO in Dear My Room (2018), and appeared as herself in Wednesday 3:30 PM (2017). Her older credits include playing Hwang Mi-young in Hold My Hand (2013) and a supporting role in Can’t Lose (2011).Song Da-eun (Image via Instagram/@da.eun.da.eun)She also joined specials. In 2020's Mothers, she took the role of Lee Woo-kyung, Woo-cheol’s sister. Before that, she was in 2014's Drama Special Season 5: Illegal Parking. Song also guested on Battle Trip episode 114, part of its 177-episode run. Beyond K-dramas and shows, Song engages followers online. Her Instagram handle @da.eun.da.eun counts over 178K followers, where she shares snaps of her routine and lifestyle.Apart from this, she has been linked with BTS' Jimin. Rumors first started in 2022 after a Pann Nate post claimed the two wore similar earrings that June. Since then, online users have picked out what they believe are signs and shared them widely.Song Da-eun and BTS' Jimin's dating rumors explainedA viral video on August 27, 2025, pulled BTS member Jimin and Song Da-eun back into dating talk. The two-minute clip, filmed earlier and once posted on Song’s TikTok, resurfaced across online boards. Viewers pointed out the location appeared close to Jimin’s Seoul home, sparking renewed speculation.In the video, Song is seen waiting at an apartment elevator. When the doors opened, a man looking like Jimin stepped out. He is heard saying (translated via Korea JoongAng Daily),&quot;Whoa, you scared me.&quot;To this, the actress replied,“Did you know I was coming? I came without telling you on purpose.&quot;Several points have kept the story alive. Their Instagram uploads often drop around the same time. Both were said to be at a soccer match on Song’s birthday, June 14, 2022. Moreover, Song Da-eun later watched Allied, the same movie Jimin once recommended.According to the speculations, the two celebrities also showed the same liking for plants such as peonies and rubber trees. Both even used the word “Gangyangee,” a blend of the Korean words for dog and cat.On October 13, 2022, during Jimin’s birthday, Song ran an Instagram Q&amp;A. That same year, she posted from a Jamsil hotel restaurant on the night BTS held its last show at the Olympic Stadium nearby.Chim⁷ @meowmeow0613LINKSong da Eun talking pictures/video in Jimin’s apartment again?? What do you guys think? Is it his apartment? Why she blur out the first picture? And is that his bedroom again?? This has to be proof that park jimin and song da Eun are dating right?? They living togetherNetizens pointed out matching necklaces and a deleted photo of phone cases with both names printed. One clip showed Song’s pet dog in an apartment that fans said looked like Jimin’s home shown in a BTS film.In May last year, Song Da-eun added an Instagram story with a video that some believed to be showing the K-pop idol. Other uploads showed earphones tagged with both names, selfies in Bangtan items, and short clips viewed as possible links. Pictures from what seemed like the same places added to the claims.Song Da-eun earlier said she faced hurtful comments from parts of BTS’ fanbase but has never spoken about her ties to Jimin. With neither confirming, the discussion continues only through online buzz.