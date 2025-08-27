  • home icon
  • "This is clearly invasion of privacy" - Fans outraged over Song Da-eun allegedly leaking private videos with BTS' Jimin, sparking dating rumors

By Shreya Jha
Modified Aug 27, 2025 06:45 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun (Image via X/@BTS_twt, @da.eun.da.eun)

South Korean actress Song Da-eun is making headlines after a TikTok story posted on August 26, 2025, showed a man resembling BTS’ Jimin at her apartment. The short clip captures her waiting at the elevator, and then meeting someone who allegedly looks like the K-pop idol.

He seems startled, they exchange a few words, and the video ends with both pairs of shoes at her door. Song has long been linked to the Bangtan boy in online rumors. While many dismissed the talk earlier, the new footage has reignited speculation. This time, many fans are criticizing the act of posting private interactions.

"I don’t care about him dating honestly, but this is clearly invasion of privacy and also, i don’t want him to issue an apology just because he’s really dating 🥺 He don’t deserve this mess," an X user commented.
Many people say they don’t mind him dating, but sharing those videos clearly crosses a line and invades his privacy.

Some netizens believe she's doing it all for "attention."

BTS' Jimin & Song Da-eun's dating rumors go way back

BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun (Image via X/@BTS_twt, @da.eun.da.eun)

Talk of the two being involved has surfaced since 2022, with earlier mentions dating back to 2021. Speculation grew stronger in May last year when Song briefly posted and deleted photos that many believed pointed to Jimin. She was seen wearing BTS merchandise and showed earphones marked “DA EUN” and “JIMIN.”

Fans also quickly revisited her older uploads. In one, she is seen walking her dog at night while a male voice, similar to the singer's, is heard talking to the pet. Another post shows someone wearing multiple bracelets (pieces matching ones BTS member has been spotted in) pouring beer at her place. In June, Song addressed the issue during a livestream. She told viewers (Maeil Business Newspaper reported),

"Just because an idol you like loves you doesn't mean I'm a place to be criticized? I didn't seduce you first. So please don't say anything to me, okay? You guys don't know what I'm going to spray because I'm really angry, right? Do you get sued by me all the time? Do you understand that you guys are being sued?"
The statement was seen as a response to continued criticism from fans.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed. BIGHIT MUSIC has they "will respond after internal discussion," leaving the status of Jimin and Song Da-eun’s relationship uncertain.

Edited by Shreya Jha
