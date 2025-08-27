"This is clearly invasion of privacy" - Fans outraged over Song Da-eun allegedly leaking private videos with BTS' Jimin, sparking dating rumors

South Korean actress Song Da-eun is making headlines after a TikTok story posted on August 26, 2025, showed a man resembling BTS’ Jimin at her apartment. The short clip captures her waiting at the elevator, and then meeting someone who allegedly looks like the K-pop idol.He seems startled, they exchange a few words, and the video ends with both pairs of shoes at her door. Song has long been linked to the Bangtan boy in online rumors. While many dismissed the talk earlier, the new footage has reignited speculation. This time, many fans are criticizing the act of posting private interactions.&quot;I don’t care about him dating honestly, but this is clearly invasion of privacy and also, i don’t want him to issue an apology just because he’s really dating 🥺 He don’t deserve this mess,&quot; an X user commented.Jimin’s LUYO⁷💜 🇵🇸 BTS YEAR 2025💜 FirstKhaotung @smolchiminLINKI don’t care about him dating honestly, but this is clearly invasion of privacy and also, i don’t want him to issue an apology just because he’s really dating 🥺 He don’t deserve this messMany people say they don’t mind him dating, but sharing those videos clearly crosses a line and invades his privacy.AlphaShark @_alphashark_LINKAbsolutely agree, invading someones privacy is unacceptable no matter who they are. Artists deserve their space and respect. Its crucial for companies like HYBE to step up and protect their talent. Lets hope they take action to ensure this doesnt happen again.Namu Lover 🌳💜 @Ndoyy99LINKYes. I'm happy if he's happy. But violating his privacy like this, ofc NO.키키는 BTS를 사랑해요🐥💜🐰💛🐥 @CoachKiki_LINKIt doesn’t matter if it was a previous love, friend or neighbor relationship. His personal life doesn’t concern to any of us, he is a grown up. Period.Problem here is a person exposing his privacy without permission and HYBE needs to take legal action to protect their artist.Some netizens believe she's doing it all for &quot;attention.&quot;BTS PAVED THE WAY 🗣️🔥 @ONLYTANNIES_7LINKhttps://x.com/ONLYTANNIES_7/status/1960560774767894900✦ @J1NverseLINKJimin is such a private person, respect him furious as actress Song Da Eun invades Jimin’s privacy by posting a video in front of his house is such a disrespectful and a attention seeker💜pri⁷💜 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @itspriBTSLINKSTOP GIVING THIS GIRL ATTENTION! SHE CLEARLY POSTED IT FOR ATTENTION! if we now act crazy she will drag this far and involve jimin. Please stop. These weirdos thrive in ATTENTION. Stop it and they'll whither away.BTS' Jimin &amp; Song Da-eun's dating rumors go way backBTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun (Image via X/@BTS_twt, @da.eun.da.eun)Talk of the two being involved has surfaced since 2022, with earlier mentions dating back to 2021. Speculation grew stronger in May last year when Song briefly posted and deleted photos that many believed pointed to Jimin. She was seen wearing BTS merchandise and showed earphones marked “DA EUN” and “JIMIN.”Fans also quickly revisited her older uploads. In one, she is seen walking her dog at night while a male voice, similar to the singer's, is heard talking to the pet. Another post shows someone wearing multiple bracelets (pieces matching ones BTS member has been spotted in) pouring beer at her place. In June, Song addressed the issue during a livestream. She told viewers (Maeil Business Newspaper reported),&quot;Just because an idol you like loves you doesn't mean I'm a place to be criticized? I didn't seduce you first. So please don't say anything to me, okay? You guys don't know what I'm going to spray because I'm really angry, right? Do you get sued by me all the time? Do you understand that you guys are being sued?&quot;The statement was seen as a response to continued criticism from fans.As of now, nothing has been confirmed. BIGHIT MUSIC has they &quot;will respond after internal discussion,&quot; leaving the status of Jimin and Song Da-eun’s relationship uncertain.