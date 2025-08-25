  • home icon
  "Idol of Idols"- Fans react as CORTIS' James reveals BTS' Jimin's 'Serendipity' performance inspired him to audition

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 25, 2025 20:56 GMT
CORTIS
CORTIS' James and BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@cortis, @j.m)

On Monday, August 26, CORTIS' James and his fellow bandmates sat down for an interview at the G-Park Radio Show, where they talked about several things, such as their recent debut, inspirations for their career choice, and many more. When it came to James' turn, the idol was asked about what inspired him to audition to debut as a K-pop idol.

The idol expressed that Michael Jackson and BTS's Jimin have been among his biggest inspirations to take up this career line. James continued that after watching Jimin's performance of his solo track Serendipity, he was further motivated and fixated on auditioning as a K-pop idol. Here's what he said,

"I first started because of Michael Jackson, and later, after seeing BTS' Jimin sunbaenim’s 'Serendipity' performance, I decided to audition and take this path."
Following the same, fans and netizens were thrilled to learn about the impact that BTS's Jimin left on many aspiring K-pop idols and music artists. They further praised the idol for his undying influence on a global audience and also commended his skills in dance and vocals that leave many impressed. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"IDOL OF IDOLS JIMIN"
Many fans and netizens also expressed their thoughts on the similarities between CORTIS' James and BTS' Jimin.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.

All you need to know about HYBE Labels' latest K-pop boy group, CORTIS

CORTIS is a five-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC on August 11, 2025, and they are the third group to be housed by the agency following BTS and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER). The members of the group are Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. Their debut song GO!, is part of their COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES EP.

The EP is expected to be released on September 8. Following their first single release, the group also put forth another single called, What You Want, which also stands under the same EP. The group's name, CORTIS, is an acronym for COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which communicates themes of creativity and self-driven nature.

CORTIS members (Image via Instagram/@cortis)
CORTIS members (Image via Instagram/@cortis)

The group is also known for the members' close involvement in producing, songwriting, composition, choreography, video content, direction, and many other areas. Therefore, they stand among some of the artists who take a collaborative approach with the art they put forth. Therefore, the members also don't have any fixed positions within the group.

Additionally, some of the members of the group have already worked with other K-pop artists on their tracks. Martin has been credited for TXT's songs such as Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers, and also other tracks like ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, and ILLIT's Magnetic.

James, on the other hand, has contributed as a choreographer by creating routines for songs like Deja Vu, Magnetic, Cherish (My Love), and Tick-Tack. Given that CORTIS stands as BIGHIT MUSIC's first group in six years, many fans and netizens are thrilled to see everything else that the group has in store for them.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Quick Links

Edited by Niharika Dabral
