“Idol of Idols”- Fans react as CORTIS’ James reveals BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Serendipity’ performance inspired him to audition

On Monday, August 26, CORTIS' James and his fellow bandmates sat down for an interview at the G-Park Radio Show, where they talked about several things, such as their recent debut, inspirations for their career choice, and many more. When it came to James' turn, the idol was asked about what inspired him to audition to debut as a K-pop idol.

The idol expressed that Michael Jackson and BTS's Jimin have been among his biggest inspirations to take up this career line. James continued that after watching Jimin's performance of his solo track Serendipity, he was further motivated and fixated on auditioning as a K-pop idol. Here's what he said,

"I first started because of Michael Jackson, and later, after seeing BTS' Jimin sunbaenim’s 'Serendipity' performance, I decided to audition and take this path."

Following the same, fans and netizens were thrilled to learn about the impact that BTS's Jimin left on many aspiring K-pop idols and music artists. They further praised the idol for his undying influence on a global audience and also commended his skills in dance and vocals that leave many impressed. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"IDOL OF IDOLS JIMIN"

Suzie @BabyJaaay13 IDOL OF IDOLS JIMIN

Many fans and netizens also expressed their thoughts on the similarities between CORTIS' James and BTS' Jimin.

riri ♡ @riluvjuhoon thanks to jimin for making serendipity that made james audition and be here with us

🫧 @2128D2 wait this makes sense… i don’t know how to explain it but they give off the same vibes

Jimin CHARTS PH @jimin_chartsph He has good taste and very smart to choose Jimin as one of his role models, along with Michael Jackson

🐚 @popxxxr rookies bible for a reason

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.

arya⁷ 🥢 @yoongiah_min serendipity omg😭😭 he's so real for that

rebirth @intro_rebirth serendipity quite literally changed people’s lives

Pam🐥(ia ) @mimilips13 This is why serendipity will Always be that "girl " May James be as great as his role model 🙏

h @jiminmugged jimins serendipity having life changing consequences is a canon event

All you need to know about HYBE Labels' latest K-pop boy group, CORTIS

CORTIS is a five-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC on August 11, 2025, and they are the third group to be housed by the agency following BTS and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER). The members of the group are Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. Their debut song GO!, is part of their COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES EP.

The EP is expected to be released on September 8. Following their first single release, the group also put forth another single called, What You Want, which also stands under the same EP. The group's name, CORTIS, is an acronym for COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which communicates themes of creativity and self-driven nature.

CORTIS members (Image via Instagram/@cortis)

The group is also known for the members' close involvement in producing, songwriting, composition, choreography, video content, direction, and many other areas. Therefore, they stand among some of the artists who take a collaborative approach with the art they put forth. Therefore, the members also don't have any fixed positions within the group.

Additionally, some of the members of the group have already worked with other K-pop artists on their tracks. Martin has been credited for TXT's songs such as Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers, and also other tracks like ENHYPEN's Outside, LE SSERAFIM's Pierrot, and ILLIT's Magnetic.

James, on the other hand, has contributed as a choreographer by creating routines for songs like Deja Vu, Magnetic, Cherish (My Love), and Tick-Tack. Given that CORTIS stands as BIGHIT MUSIC's first group in six years, many fans and netizens are thrilled to see everything else that the group has in store for them.

