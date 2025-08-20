“Happened to my good friend jungkook once”- Fans react as CORTIS’ Martin names BTS’ RM as the reason behind joining HYBE

On Wednesday, August 20, HYBE's new K-pop boy group, CORTIS, sat down for an interview with Spotify, answering several questions about their interests, the motivation behind being K-pop idols, and more. When CORTIS member Martin was asked about an artist he admires, Martin stated that it was BTS's RM, otherwise known as Kim Namjoon. Martin explained that RM was also the reason why he joined HYBE Labels. Here's what the rookie idol stated during his interview with Spotify, &quot;RM sunbae-nim from BTS! He's the reason why I came into this company. There's a lot I can learn from him as a leader. I respect him a lot.&quot;Many fans were surprised to learn about RM's influence on Martin. They also joked about how Jungkook had joined BigHit Entertainment and BTS because of RM.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same: RM IS OUR PRESIDENT @namkook99LINKit also happened to my friend jungkook 😭More fans and netizens continued to talk about the impressive and growing influence of the BTS members on a global audience.Sandy²⁰²⁵ ᴮᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ 💜 ⁷⁼¹ @sandarmy23LINKHybe should just build a Namjoon statue atp…..arya⁷ 🥢 @yoongiah_minLINKIt feels so proud whenever new idols talk about their admiration for RM. our leader is so talented, he deserves all the love wishing the best to Martin and the group, I've been loving your debut songs smxela ★ @yufanprodLINKjungkook joined bighit because he thought namjoon was cool 🤝 years later, martin joined as the same reason as jungkook.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.min ★ @jinkookIyLINKjoon catching fans for the entire time he’s been actively doing music which is basically his entire life like so many people admire you joonie🌬wera⁷ SAW HOBI @T4EYOOBILINKin conclusion namjoon the father of kpop𝐄𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢 ⁷ ⁷ ⁵ ⁵ ⁵ ⁵ ⁶ ⁹ @yujitanniesLINKNamjoon isn't just pulling idols but talented idols to company 🫢✨️.noir៹ caitlyn's wife @cakee_waltzLINKI think it's admirable that idols from 3rd and 5th gen (12 years apart) joined this company precisely because of namjoon i think It's time to build a RM statue at HybeAll you need to know about HYBE Labels' new K-pop boy group, CORTISCORTIS is a five-member K-pop boy group that debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC on August 18, 2025, with their first single, What You Want. The members of the group are, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. In addition to their management under BIGHIT MUSIC, they are also represented by Republic Records in the USA.CORTIS members (Image via Instagram/@cortis)The group was formerly known as BIGHITNBG, otherwise known as BIGHIT New Boy Group. The group's name, CORTIS, stands as an acronym for COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The name is aimed to signify meanings such as thinking freely and breaking away from the world's established standards and rules.Given that this is the third group under BIGHIT MUSIC, including BTS and TXT, the members also talked about the advice they received from their seniors. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Martin said, &quot;BTS gave us the advice to do well by the people that you’re working with, the staff. And I feel like that’s all that matters. To hit a long run, you’ve got to be good to the people around you. You’ve got to show love.&quot;Juhoon also added the following,&quot;Another piece of advice BTS gave us is that a lot of people may think it’s the end once you debut. But actually, the debut is just the beginning, so there’s no need to be perfect. Show improvement and keep evolving as you go. That’s been helping me a lot for where we are right now in this particular moment in time when I’m just about to debut.&quot;Fans are excitedly looking forward to the upcoming releases from the new boy group.