  • "ΒIGHIT ΑΡOLOGIZE ΤΟ JIMIN"- Fans outraged over the member's alleged exclusion from BTS' MOVIE WEEKS promotional clip

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:01 GMT
Jimin allegedly omitted from BTS video (Images via X/@bts_bighit)
BIGHIT MUSIC is facing backlash after releasing a BTS MOVIE WEEKS promotional teaser that appeared to exclude Jimin. The clip uploaded on BTS' official social media showed the 2016 Epilogue: Young Forever. It featured solo clips of RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, V, and Jungkook.

However, the Filter singer's absence was immediately noticed by fans. They accused the agency of overlooking one of the group’s most prominent members in official content.

The clip, which was meant as a celebratory release, turned into controversy. Fans circulated the video online, which highlighted the missing footage.

Many argued that BTS represents all seven members and that leaving out one undermines the group’s identity. The frustration was intensified as this was not fan-made content but an official upload shared by the company itself. An X user, @PJMClub13, wrote,

"Trending Now on X: Ji-min's absence in BTS Movie Weeks Sparks Fan Outrage. BTS BIGHIT APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN."
The incident triggered strong responses across platforms such as X. There were hashtags demanding an apology trending worldwide. Fans described the omission as careless, unprofessional, and disrespectful. They urged the company to delete the clip, re-edit it to include the missing member.

Some even accused the agency of sidelining the artist intentionally. Others expressed concern over the speculation that arose from the video. At one point, phrases like he left BTS trended. It fueled rumors and added to the sense of outrage.

BTS’ LA beach live and Jimin’s recent achievements

Amid the controversy, BTS reminded fans of their unity through a surprise Weverse live broadcast from a beach in Los Angeles. The short stream quickly became a highlight. It featured all seven members together for the first time in weeks.

The group shared playful moments where Jin greeted fans loudly, Taehyung teased him with sand, and Jungkook joked about filming duties. Meanwhile, Jimin joined in lighthearted interactions that left ARMY smiling. RM, Suga, and j-hope reassured fans that the group was working hard on preparations for their 2026 comeback and upcoming world tour.

All seven BTS members on a beach in LA (Image via Instagram/@thv)
On the solo front, Jimin has continued to break records and receive global recognition. Earlier this month, he became the most-streamed K-pop act in U.S. Spotify history with over 546 million streams from only 34 tracks, surpassing BTS’ own record.

He also earned a nomination for Best K-pop at the 2025 MTV VMAs, standing out as the only male soloist on the list.

The group focused on comeback preparations, and Jimin gained major solo milestones. Meanwhile, fans remain united in insisting that HYBE and BIGHIT fix the MOVIE WEEKS teaser.

Edited by Tiasha
