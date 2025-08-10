Why is Vogue Thailand facing backlash from BTS' Jimin's fans over VMA hashtag? Controversy and apology explained

BTS’ Jimin has recently found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy involving Vogue Thailand. On August 6, 2025, the magazine uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter), which had a hashtag that fans of the singer claimed was damaging to the artist's reputation.The hashtag used by the Thai publication read:&quot;#VMAS_DISQUALIFY_JIMIN.&quot;The incident sparked heated discussions online since it came shortly after the announcement of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nominations. Notably, in the VMAs, the singer's track Who secured nods in &quot;Best K-Pop&quot; category. The fans urged the magazine to accept the mistake and issue a formal apology. Vogue Thailand later addressed the situation directly.The post came just weeks before the VMAs, scheduled to take place on September 7, 2025. This further added to the uproar. Many fans felt that the situation could negatively impact the Like Crazy singer's image during a crucial promotional period.Vogue Thailand issues formal apology, Jimin’s recent activities and VMA nodsIn their statement, Vogue Thailand expressed deep regret for the August 6 incident. They clarified that the use of the controversial hashtag was an unintentional error made by their team. They also acknowledged the potential harm caused to the BTS star's reputation.They wrote both in English and Thai.The magazine posted:&quot;Vogue Thailand sincerely apologizes for the August 6, 2025, incident on their official account on social media platform X, where a post using a hashtag damaged JIMIN of BTS's reputation due to an unintentional error by our team.&quot;They further admitted that such actions could fuel further hostility within the online community. The publication took responsibility and promised to work more carefully and diligently to prevent similar oversights in the future.&quot;We admit that this kind of behavior might have stoked more widespread animosity within the online community. Vogue Thailand would want to use this opportunity to sincerely apologize to JIMIN of BTS and all of fans. We take full responsibility for this oversight and reaffirm our dedication to working more carefully and diligently to prevent similar circumstances in the future,&quot; they wrote.Vogue Thailand @VogueThailandLINKVogue Thailand sincerely apologizes for the August 6, 2025, incident on their official account on social media platform X, where a post using a hashtag damaged JIMIN of BTS's reputation due to an unintentional error by our team. We admit that this kind of behavior might have stoked more widespread animosity within the online community. Vogue Thailand would want to use this opportunity to sincerely apologize to JIMIN of BTS and all of fans. We take full responsibility for this oversight and reaffirm our dedication to working more carefully and diligently to prevent similar circumstances in the future.Meanwhile, Jimin continues to enjoy global recognition for his solo work. The BTS idol is the only male K-soloist on the nomination list at the upcoming VMAs. Notably, the nominated track, Who, is the lead single from his second studio album, Muse.Here are all artists nominated under the K-pop category:Aespa - WhiplashJennie - Like JennieJimin - WhoJisoo - EarthquakeLisa ft. Doja Cat &amp; Raye - Born AgainStray Kids - Chk Chk BoomRosé - Toxic Till the End.BTS_official @bts_bighitLINKJimin is nominated for ‘Best K-Pop’ at the 2025 MTV #VMAs! #BTSARMY, thank you for all your great love and support 💜 🔗 #지민 #Jimin @vmasThe singer is currently in Los Angeles alongside other BTS members. They are working for their 2026 album release.With the award show just around the corner, fans remain focused on celebrating the singer's achievements while rallying behind him amid the recent controversy.