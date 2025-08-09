"The term 'unintentional' is wrong": Fans slam Vogue Thailand's apology for BTS Jimin's hashtag controversy

On August 9, 2025, Vogue Thailand issued a public apology on X (formerly Twitter) following backlash over an older post that allegedly targeted BTS member Jimin. The controversy began on August 6, when the magazine’s official account shared a post containing the hashtag #VMAS_DISQUALIFY_JIMIN. The post quickly drew strong criticism from BTS fans, who demanded accountability for what they saw as a deliberate attack.In their statement shared on August 9, Vogue Thailand apologized for what they described as an “unintentional error” by their team. The magazine acknowledged that the hashtag had harmed Jimin’s reputation and could have fueled further hostility online. They also expressed regret to the BTS member and his fans, pledging to take full responsibility and ensure greater care in future posts. Both in Thai and English the magazine wrote:&quot;#ApologizeToJimin Vogue Thailand sincerely apologizes for the August 6, 2025, incident on their official account on social media platform X, where a post using a hashtag damaged JIMIN of BTS's reputation due to an unintentional error by our team. We admit that this kind of behavior might have stoked more widespread animosity within the online community.&quot;&quot;Vogue Thailand would want to use this opportunity to sincerely apologize to JIMIN of BTS and all of fans. We take full responsibility for this oversight and reaffirm our dedication to working more carefully and diligently to prevent similar circumstances in the future,&quot; they added.Despite the apology, many fans remained displeased, particularly with the use of the word “unintentional.” On social media, some argued that such a specific and damaging hashtag could not have been accidental, calling for stronger action beyond a public statement. One fan commented:&quot;3 days late Apology aside, the term ‘unintentional’ is wrong. You very well know the admin who wrote that is a fan of a different group and intentionally made that post to cause hate and controversy around. This is not only unprofessional, but disgusting way of engagement farming by harming artists and fans.&quot;BTS fans kept voicing their dissatisfaction online, criticizing the magazine's explanation and demanding greater accountability. Many rejected the claim of an &quot;unintentional error&quot; and questioned how such a post could have been approved on an official platform.sen @sugatradamusLINK@VogueThailand this is not your first offense, multiple times you have made malicious posts against BTS so we will not accept the “unintentional error”. SHOW ACCOUNTABILITY. if you don’t have anything good to say to jimin and bts then please just don’t post about them.BVB @votingbrigadeLINK@VogueThailand I checked the tweet 3 times, I’m speechless. How can an official page make such an obvious, damaging mistake? Calling it “unintentional” doesn’t undo the harm. That hashtag was not only inappropriate, but outright damaging to Jimin’s name and reputation. This is your reminder.Twister @miketannie5813LINK@VogueThailand Stop hiring people who can't seperate their career and fan lifeMany BTS fans continued to push back against Vogue Thailand’s statement, arguing that the incident went beyond a simple mistake. They emphasized the magazine’s professional standing and called for concrete actions, including a more sincere apology.Asian Entertainment And Culture @AsianEACLINKYou @VogueThailand are not a blog page operated by a person or two. You are a multi-million organization who carries decades of credibility. While unavoidable mistakes happen, this wasn't one of those. You WROTE an entire post with a hashtag that wasn't even trending, blatantlyTina⁷ @MinYoongiSwagg7LINK@VogueThailand This apology isn’t good enough for the damage this caused. You need to explain what steps you’re taking to prevent this and how you’re holding the person accountable who posted the hashtag intentionally.nivi @jinatemyramenLINKThere was no error or mistake you deliberately did it. Using a professional account for fan war, acting like a bitter anti. Make a video and sincerely apologise to Jimin this half heated apology won’t do it. And resign from your job if you can’t be professional.sana @alonebyminLINKwe don't accept the apology and it wasn't an error it was tweeted intentionally by your journalist who is a fan of other opponent, this is so disgusting taking fanwars to such an level..Vogue Thailand faces backlash over BTS' Jimin's hashtag as he gets nominated for Best K-pop at 2025 VMAsOn August 6, Vogue Thailand shared the now deleted post on X. The tweet by the magazine was captured by many BTS fans such as user @yoongipd and it read:&quot;Get ready to see how many awards she can take home! #VMAs #VMAS_DISQUALIFY_JIMIN&quot;The inclusion of the hashtag referencing the BTS member drew swift attention from fans. Many viewed it as a call for the singer’s disqualification and an expression of bias toward other nominated artists.They argued that the post risked fueling fan wars and demonstrated a lack of professionalism and respect. The incident prompted a wave of online backlash, with social media users demanding an apology from the magazine.Vogue Thailand @VogueThailandLINK#ApologizeToJimin สืบเนื่องจากกรณีบนโซเชียลมีเดีย x ของโว้กประเทศไทย ได้มีการแชร์โพสต์ พร้อมติดแฮชแท็กที่สร้างความเสียหายให้แก่ตัวศิลปิน JIMIN แห่งวง BTS ด้วยความผิดพลาดและไม่ได้ตั้งใจของทีมงาน เมื่อวันที่ 6 สิงหาคม 2025Meanwhile, Jimin is nominated for Best K-pop at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the music video of his 2024 track Who from his solo album Muse. The full list of contenders in the category is as follows:Whiplash – aespaLike Jennie – JennieWho – JiminEarthquake – JisooBorn Again – Lisa, Doja Cat &amp; RayeChk Chk Boom – Stray KidsToxic Till the End – Rosé.Voting for all categories, including Best K-pop, is available through the MTV VMAs’ official website. Each user can cast up to 20 votes per day for their chosen artist in each category, with votes resetting daily. The voting period remains open until September 5, 2025, at 6 pm ET.Winners of VMAs will be revealed on September 7, 2025, during the award show’s livestream on CBS.