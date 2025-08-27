“We have not been able to contact Song Da-eun since this morning”- Merry-Go-Round agency denies contract update amidst BTS’ Jimin’s private video leak

On Wednesday, August 27, Merry-Go-Round released a statement following the ongoing controversy involving BTS's Jimin and the South Korean actress Song Da-eun. Previously, according to the South Korean media outlet, Star News Korea, the actress released an allegedly private video through her TikTok account, which featured her welcoming Jimin home.This spiraled into possible dating rumors between the two celebrities. Subsequently, Star News Korea had urged the agencies of both Song Da-eun and BTS's Jimin to clarify the details of the leaked video. Star News Korea tagged Merry-Go-Round as the agency of Da-eun, which led to the agency to comment that they never signed a contract with the actress. They added that the actress was simply one of the members of the TikTok crew, and they were never able to finalize their contract. Their statement, according to Star News Korea, read:&quot;We have never signed an exclusive contract with Song Da-eun. Song Da-eun is just one of the TikTok agency crew, but this seems to be a misrepresentation. We have not been able to contact Song Da-eun since this morning.&quot;Who is Song Da-eun? All you need to know about the South Korean actress who's recently entangled in controversy with BTS' JiminSong Da-eun is a South Korean actress who first entered the public eye in 2018 following her participation in the popular South Korean reality dating show, Heart Signal 2. After it landed on the internet, she and the show's other participants gained a spotlight in the industry, increasing their fame both among netizens and other industry professionals.Consequently, the actress began to land smaller acting roles in several South Korean movies and TV shows. Some of her works include The Handmaiden, Be Melodramatic, Once Again, and More Than Friends. However, the actress's career in the industry was short-lived and continued to take place in a smaller scale.Song Daeun (Image Instagrama/@da.eun.da.eun)From there, she continued her career through social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. On the other hand, while the actress and Jimin are currently entangled in possible dating rumors, this is not the first time this controversy has popped up on the internet. Back in 2022, several online communities speculated that the two celebrities had been dating.These theories were created by fans finding matches in the actress's post. However, since these rumors were declared baseless, in 2023, the actress warned netizens to refrain from encouraging them, warning legal action against the same. Since the rumors caused her to received much backlash from the idol's fans, she stated during a livestream she held in June this year:&quot;Just because the idol you like loves me doesn't mean I deserve to be attacked…You talk about lawsuits all the time–maybe you'll be the ones getting sued, got it?&quot;On the other hand, according to The Korean Herald, BTS's Jimin and Da-eun have not personally commented on the issue, and the idol's agency, BigHit Music, has also reportedly denied issuing a statement regarding the leaked video.