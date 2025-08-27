  • home icon
"That company is useless"- Fans outraged over BigHit's reported non-committal reply to BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun's alleged dating video backlash

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:05 GMT
BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun's alleged dating (Images via Instagram/@j.m & @da.eun.da.eun)

On August 26, 2025, actress Song Da-eun shared a TikTok video that sparked buzz online after it seemed to show BTS’ Jimin in her apartment. The clip showed her meeting a man resembling Jimin near an elevator, followed by a shot of shoes at her doorway.

The video quickly spread on social media, reigniting dating rumors. This time, the speculation grew stronger since Jimin’s face appeared to be visible, unlike her earlier, more vague posts. Netizens debated whether the video was recent or from the past.

Meanwhile, BigHit Music’s (HYBE) reaction further added fuel to the controversy. According to Xports News, when asked to comment, the agency reportedly said, were

"We are currently checking."
Fans criticized the response as careless and frustrating. They pointed out that the label’s vague words only heightened rumors instead of protecting their artist. An X user, @itsmahekkk, wrote,

"i am furious rn that company is useless."
On X, anger grew as the fans of the singer expressed disappointment over what they saw as the company’s failure to prioritize Jimin’s privacy. For fans, the phrase “process of checking” became a symbol of the company’s lack of responsibility.

Many noted how quickly HYBE and its subsidiaries move to clarify or deny news when their corporate image is at stake. However, when it comes to shielding an idol, the replies are ambiguous.

Background on BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun’s dating rumors

The rumors about Jimin and Song Da-eun have been around since 2022. She’s previously posted pictures and videos over the past two years that fans believed may have signified some sort of connection to each other. This included various merchandise, matching items, and videos with an alleged male voice in the background.

The rumors increased in 2023 when she uploaded photos for a brief time that were seen as indirect references to the BTS member by some.

Song Da-eun herself explained the scrutiny already. She had previously broken down while she was streaming and explained how she was a victim of unfair scrutiny and that she had not pursued Jimin. She also warned netizens that she would be suing those who posted unfair, malicious comments about her.

Jimin and BigHit Music have never confirmed nor denied the rumors of a relationship. BigHit Music has consistently kept its statements vague and has given very little clarity over the resurfacing issue when asked. Now that the latest video is viral content, the focus will remain on whether the company will take a firmer stance.

Meanwhile, Jimin has recently completed his military service and is in the U.S. with BTS, preparing for the group’s long-awaited comeback in 2026.

