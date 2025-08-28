  • home icon
  "Disgusting" - Fans outraged over Song Da-eun's 3-hour TikTok live session with a man before releasing BTS' Jimin's private videos

"Disgusting" - Fans outraged over Song Da-eun's 3-hour TikTok live session with a man before releasing BTS' Jimin's private videos

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 28, 2025 06:52 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun (Image via X/@BTS_twt, @da.eun.da.eun)

On August 27, 2025, Song Da-eun drew attention after posting and then deleting a video allegedly showing BTS’ Jimin, which reignited dating rumors. She later shared more posts hinting at a connection with him.

Netizens, however, noted that before these uploads, she had a three-hour livestream with a man. Since it happened right before her Jimin-related posts, some speculated the man might be her real boyfriend, adding to the debate.

According to a fan translation, during the stream, she was seen drinking and speaking openly about her personal struggles. Song said even her mother finds her broadcasts uninteresting and added that very few people watch them.

Others on the livestream, identified as TikTok creators, expressed concern and suggested she should stop before problems arose. As the viewer count went down, she ended the broadcast.

"Disgusting," an X user commented.
Many are alleging that the actress has a longstanding history of fabricating dating rumors involving multiple idols.

Others are publicly calling for accountability and urging that appropriate action be taken against her.

Who is Song Da-eun, and what is her alleged connection to BTS' Jimin?

BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun (Image via X/@BTS_twt, @da.eun.da.eun)

Song Da-eun is a South Korean actress and television figure who first appeared on screen in Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden (2016). Her credits include The Golden Spoon, More Than Friends, Once Again, Be Melodramatic, Dear My Room, and Wednesday 3:30 PM. Before that, Song was featured in Hold My Hand and Can’t Lose.

She has also acted in televised specials, including Mothers, and appeared in Drama Special: Illegal Parking (2014). In the variety, the 34-year-old joined Battle Trip episode 114. Outside scripted roles, Song stays active on Instagram under @da.eun.da.eun, where more than 193k followers see glimpses of her everyday lifestyle.

Her name has been repeatedly linked to BTS's Jimin. Talk first spread in mid-2022 when a Pann Nate thread noticed they wore identical earrings that June. Since then, fans have pointed out several possible clues linking the two. These include both attending a football game on Song’s birthday, June 14, 2022, and her later watching Allied, a film the Who singer once recommended.

They’ve also noted their shared interest in plants like peonies and rubber trees, as well as their use of the same term, “Gangyangee,” a blend of the Korean words for dog and cat.

On Jimin’s birthday in October 2022, she hosted an Instagram Q&A. That same night, she posted from a Jamsil hotel restaurant near BTS’ Olympic Stadium performance. On August 27, 2025, speculation reignited after a two-minute TikTok resurfaced.

In it, Song waits at an elevator before a man resembling Jimin exits, saying (Korea JoongAng Daily reports), “Whoa, you scared me.” She answers, “Did you know I was coming? I came without telling you on purpose.” Viewers said the setting looked close to Jimin’s residence in Seoul.

Song Da-eun has admitted to receiving harsh remarks from parts of BTS’ fandom but has never addressed her relationship with Jimin.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Edited by Divya Singh
