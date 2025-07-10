"We really won"- Fans thrilled as BTS' Taehyung appears in Gym Jong Kook video in post-discharge appearance

On July 10, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) made a surprise appearance in the latest video uploaded on Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube channel, Gym Jong Kook. The video was titled with references to Super Junior’s Heechul, Yesung, and Donghae, along with "worldstar," referencing the BTS star.

In the video, Kim Jong-kook jokingly shielded Taehyung from the camera at first, trying to protect the idol. However, the BTS singer eventually stepped into frame. He greeted viewers with a quick hello and said he had recently started working out.

The short clip showed him briefly using gym machines. It offered fans a glimpse of his physique. The segment also included a lighthearted moment between Jong Kook, Taehyung, and Super Junior members.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement on social media. Many celebrated that they finally saw him working out. An X user, @mylovebwi, wrote,

"We got a footage of taehyung working out in the gym . We won we really won."

Some fans jokingly begged for a gym vlog. Others also teased the idea of more gym content from the artist.

"WE NEED A FULL VIDEO WITH TAEHYUNG ASAP," a fan commented.

"...who would've thought the day would come where we see tae in content about working out..!!!!!!!," an X user wrote.

"More gym shenanigans ahead," a netizen remarked.

Omg yessss Tae would be so good on Gym Jong Kbro chatter during their setLooking forward to all the

The gym clip, featuring his post-discharge look, quickly went viral across platforms.

"i did not expect tae to be the first one there ??? OMFG," a fan commented.

"my running man x run bts manifestation slowly becoming not impossible," an X user added.

"taehyung can slim down for paris fashion and bulk up whenever he wants. he really conditioned his body so well," another one said.

All about Taehyung’s recent activities: Paris Fashionŕŕ Week, viral moments, and BTS' group comeback

Most recently, Taehyung turned heads at Paris Fashion Week. On July 6, 2025, he attended the Celine Spring 2026 fashion show, which marked his first major fashion outing post-military. He donned a silver-grey embroidered look and sat front row next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Moreover, he was personally invited to attend Vogue’s major event in Hollywood this coming October. During this time, he was also spotted in multiple stylish outfits throughout Paris.

On July 1, Sports Seoul confirmed that he was the most searched K-pop star on Google during the first half of 2025. V topped charts in 75 out of 81 countries tracked by Google Trends.

Apart from these, the Singularity singer was seen attending j-hope’s solo concert and joined his bandmates at Jin’s solo tour launch on June 28. He even made a quick trip to Japan before returning to prepare for upcoming activities.

Meanwhile, BTS is officially preparing for a full group comeback. As shared during their July 1 Weverse Live, the new album is expected in Spring 2026. The music production is now underway in the U.S.

RM has already arrived in Los Angeles. He was followed by Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA. j-hope is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in the coming days, while Jin is continuing his solo world tour.

Once V wraps up his Paris commitments, he is expected to join the rest of the members.

