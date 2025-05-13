"Absolutely insane"- Fans criticize Super Junior's Leeteuk following his alleged support towards Elon Musk at the recent SMTOWN Live

Super Junior's Leeteuk was among the SM artists who performed at the SMTOWN Live in Los Angeles on Monday, May 12. While many fans were happy to see the idol perform on stage, he soon faced criticism.

As the concert reached its end, the SM artists went around the stage waving and talking to the audience. At one point, Leeteuk screamed the following words into his mic:

"I love USA, I love Elon Musk, I love In-N-Out…"

Following the same, many fans and netizens were not pleased with the star's alleged support towards Elon Musk, given his recent reputation in the US.

Though there has been no confirmation regarding Leeteuk's support towards Elon Musk, here are a few reactions to the idol's statement towards the end of SMTOWN LIVE in Los Angeles:

"Lee teuk screaming that he loves Elon musk and trump is absolutely insane like… how many years and you’ve never taken in one media training point…".

"It’s crazy how Leeteuk an East Asian who has hinted that he’s bis*xual multiple times loves someone who hates his race and s*xuality", said another fan on X.

"Saying this in CALIFORNIA? At their big age? I'm gonna need SM to put them back to the dungeon they've left them in the last few years", added an X user.

"just woke up to this , lemme delete all tweets i’ve made abt lee teuk and remove him from my carrd …", commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts and expressed their disappointment following the alleged statement put out by Leeteuk at the event.

"i need lee teuk to say something like ive been disgusted by what he said since yesterday he better apologize bc sh*t isnt funny", stated a fan.

"Now if leeteuk doesn't apologize y'all can't be mad at people who choose to unstan him", added an X user.

"Lee teuk you better apologize asap i’m not ready to deal with the haters", said a netizen.

"he knew what he was saying and the whole world knows how insane our govt is. you can't even feign ignorance for this one. if you disagree just block me cause wtf." commented another X user.

All you need to know about Super Junior's Leeteuk and his recent activities

Super Junior's Leeteuk or Park Jeong-su is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor who leads the K-pop boy group. Super Junior debuted back in 2005 and soon rose to fame for some of their famous tracks such as Mr. Simple, Midnight Blues, Sorry, Sorry, Black Suit, WHY I LIKE YOU, and more.

In addition to being the leader of Super Junior, the singer is also part of three subunits under the group such as Super Junior-T, Super Junior-Happy, and Super Junior-L.S.S. On the other hand, he also kickstarted another career as he began to host TV shows. Some of the programs he has presented in are The Best Cooking Secrets, I Can See Your Voice, Idol Star Athletics Championships, etc.

Leeteuk has also hosted the Gaon Chart Music Awards and Asia Artis Awards six times. Moreover, he has been the presenter for the Golden Disc Awards three times.

In the acting front, the star has appeared in several K-dramas including Dream High, All My Love For You, Secret Queen Makers, Work Later, Drink Now, and more.

