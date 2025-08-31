  • home icon
  • “He doesn’t deserve this” - Fans outraged as BTS’ Jungkook faces second break-in scare post house tour live, days before birthday

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 31, 2025 05:56 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook (Image via X/ @bts_bighit)

On August 31, 2025, a woman in her 40s was arrested after entering the parking area of BTS Jungkook’s residence. The incident occurred at 11:20 pm on Saturday in Yongsan, where the singer lives.

She has been booked for trespassing on private property, and reportedly told authorities, "I went in because it was my friend's house." It is not the first time the K-pop idol's residence has faced a trespass attempt.

Just last week, a Chinese woman in her 30s was sent to prosecutors for trying to get inside the same property on June 11, the day Jungkook completed military service. Police said the woman pressed the door keypad several times before officers arrived. She was caught at the site after a call was made.

Fans reacted online, raising concerns over his safety and the ongoing security breaches, with one X user commenting:

"Thats so scary :( they should really start suing these stalkers including the ones who spread his home address on youtube this is so infuriating ugh he doesn’t deserve this 💔."
She reportedly told police she does not live in South Korea and came only to see him. Authorities are continuing investigations into both cases. The news follows Jungkook’s surprise live broadcast on August 29, where he gave fans a home tour on Weverse. The timing also comes just a day before his birthday on September 1.

There are growing calls for strict action in response to the incident.

BTS’s Jungkook has previously asked fans multiple times to respect his privacy

BTS’ Jungkook once again addressed breaches of his privacy. On December 18 KST, he appeared on Weverse through an unplanned livestream during his military duty. He said he was at his new home and gave a short look around the room.

The 27-year-old also mentioned he had seen YouTube clips exposing details of the house and told stalkers not to visit. The artist asked fans not to send parcels either to his residence or his base, saying he would not take them.

Concerns around his safety had already surfaced before enlistment in 2023. At that time, his address was already being shared among stalkers. In May 2023, while on tour in Las Vegas, he received repeated calls on a phone left in his hotel room. Food deliveries also arrived at his house without consent. To this, the SEVEN singer responded in a Weverse post, writing:

“Please don't send food to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you can buy food for yourself. If I receive food one more time, I'll inquire about the order and take the appropriate measures. Therefore, please stop.”
In other news, after two months of concentrated album work in the US, all seven BTS members landed back in South Korea on August 28th. RM, SUGA, j-hope, and Jungkook were spotted at Incheon Airport early Thursday.

bell-icon Manage notifications