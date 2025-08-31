“He doesn’t deserve this” - Fans outraged as BTS’ Jungkook faces second break-in scare post house tour live, days before birthday

On August 31, 2025, a woman in her 40s was arrested after entering the parking area of BTS Jungkook’s residence. The incident occurred at 11:20 pm on Saturday in Yongsan, where the singer lives. She has been booked for trespassing on private property, and reportedly told authorities, &quot;I went in because it was my friend's house.&quot; It is not the first time the K-pop idol's residence has faced a trespass attempt.JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdateLINKKorean media reported that A woman who broke into Jungkook's home around 11:20 p.m. last night (August 30) has been arrested by the police. The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul arrested a woman in her 40s, identified as &quot;A,&quot; on the charges of home invasion. Ms. A is accused of breaking into the parking lot of Jungkook's home in Yongsan-gu, Seoul last night! ! She reportedly followed a vehicle into the parking lot, and a security guard who was checking CCTV footage discovered her and reported her to the police. At the time of her arrest, she reportedly told police nonsense, saying, &quot;I went in because it was my friend's house.&quot;Just last week, a Chinese woman in her 30s was sent to prosecutors for trying to get inside the same property on June 11, the day Jungkook completed military service. Police said the woman pressed the door keypad several times before officers arrived. She was caught at the site after a call was made. Fans reacted online, raising concerns over his safety and the ongoing security breaches, with one X user commenting:&quot;Thats so scary :( they should really start suing these stalkers including the ones who spread his home address on youtube this is so infuriating ugh he doesn’t deserve this 💔.&quot;. @jeonfcsLINKthats so scary :( they should really start suing these stalkers including the ones who spread his home address on youtube this is so infuriating ugh he doesn’t deserve this 💔.&quot;She reportedly told police she does not live in South Korea and came only to see him. Authorities are continuing investigations into both cases. The news follows Jungkook’s surprise live broadcast on August 29, where he gave fans a home tour on Weverse. The timing also comes just a day before his birthday on September 1.샤론 ⁷ @starboykooLINKcan we please leave him alone? the hell is wrong with you all… he is a stranger after all, we dont really know him and its sick for a 30 year old woman to think that she is friend with him. Idols are humans too, get a grip for the love of godIpurpleyou⁷ 💜 babies are home 💜 @sugahmomaLINKI am so sick and tired of this... Why can't Kookie have peace and thrn because of these situations we who respect and love him, lose more than win. I seriously hope that Kookie is okay. Thank God that he will come live for his birthday (or at least, I hope he does). 🙏lunz⁷ @lasarronadaLINKoh my God he can't BREATHE, leave him alone ☹️ this makes me genuinely so sad, and it's a day before his birthday...There are growing calls for strict action in response to the incident.ShayItWithLove4JK @ShayBTSForeverLINKAgain?!!! Why can’t these psychopaths leave this poor man alone? It’s heartbreaking, Jungkook worked so hard for this home, waited so long to move in and now he can’t even enjoy it in peace. He literally just returned home and probably hasn’t even had time to unpack, yet he’s already forced to deal with this craziness once again. This woman need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to set an example.RENOISOK @RENOISOKLINKOk jungkook sweetheart it’s time for you to gone ahead higher top notch 24 hour security team cause this is ridiculous the man couldn’t even go to his house when he first got out of the military because someone was outside his house and you think that’s bad wasn’t there people just visiting his house when it was getting built like this is crazy why are showing up to a strangers house thats crazy just at the top of the year he kindly asked for people to not show up to his house I need the law to get more strict over there about this cause something gotta giveApril Vixxi⁷ @AprilVixxiLINKYou're telling me he was gracious enough to show the inside of his home on live and only a day later this is how his kindness is repaid right before his birthday? 💔 The world does not deserve Jungkook or any of BTS. Start giving these POS longer &amp; harsher sentences. JFC 🤬BTS’s Jungkook has previously asked fans multiple times to respect his privacyBTS’ Jungkook once again addressed breaches of his privacy. On December 18 KST, he appeared on Weverse through an unplanned livestream during his military duty. He said he was at his new home and gave a short look around the room.The 27-year-old also mentioned he had seen YouTube clips exposing details of the house and told stalkers not to visit. The artist asked fans not to send parcels either to his residence or his base, saying he would not take them.Concerns around his safety had already surfaced before enlistment in 2023. At that time, his address was already being shared among stalkers. In May 2023, while on tour in Las Vegas, he received repeated calls on a phone left in his hotel room. Food deliveries also arrived at his house without consent. To this, the SEVEN singer responded in a Weverse post, writing:“Please don't send food to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you can buy food for yourself. If I receive food one more time, I'll inquire about the order and take the appropriate measures. Therefore, please stop.”In other news, after two months of concentrated album work in the US, all seven BTS members landed back in South Korea on August 28th. RM, SUGA, j-hope, and Jungkook were spotted at Incheon Airport early Thursday.