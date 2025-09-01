On September 1, at midnight KST, Jungkook celebrated his birthday with a live broadcast on Weverse. During the session, he surprised fans by unveiling a new labret piercing placed just below his bottom lip near his mole. He said:&quot;I got a piercing here.&quot;However, while showing the piercing, the singer revealed that it had caused him an unexpected issue. A labret piercing passes through the lip, with one end resting inside the mouth, making it easy for the jewelry to come into contact with teeth.Jungkook explained that earlier in the day, while eating, he accidentally cracked one of his lower teeth against the piercing. A part of the broken tooth eventually came off, and instead of spitting it out, he ended up swallowing it. He admitted that the sharp edges left behind had been bothering him.&quot;Today when I was eating Poke, while I was chewing I chewed on this (piercing). I cracked my lower tooth and it became sharp. Because it broke right here. And I ended up chewing the broken piece of tooth. But since it's my own tooth any way I just chewed and ate it, kinda like I'm eating sand. The piercing has been really annoying me,&quot; he shared.His revelation quickly caught fans off guard, sparking both shock and concern. One fan commented:&quot;Noooo!!! He swallowed it? That’s dangerous. I hope he feels better soon because a tooth won’t dissolve easily if at all. It will scrape or pierce internally and cause harm. Poor thing&quot;MrsNvrMynd @MarvelleDoucet1LINK@JJK_Times Noooo!!! He swallowed it? That’s dangerous. I hope he feels better soon because a tooth won’t dissolve easily if at all. It will scrape or pierce internally and cause harm. Poor thingThe incident left many worried about his health, with some pointing out the potential risks of swallowing a chipped tooth. Others, however, were stunned by how casually Jungkook spoke about the situation.?!mayrah₁₃🐾 @nochujimiLINKhe swallowed his own chipped tooth??? 😭😭cactojuice 🦀 @cactojuiceLINKeverything I've seen about this man in the last few days has been absolutely stellar wdym he swallowed his chipped tooth and lives in an ao3 author's imaginary houseBtsbeworld⁷⟭⟬ @BtsbeworldLINK&quot;Since it’s my tooth, I just chewed and swallowed it&quot; HELP - 😭 WHAT DID I JUST READ 😭 THIS MAN IS UNBELIEVABLE 😭kathyw @ktekcLINK@JJK_Times i dont see that one lasting if its annoying him already. he takes his food very seriously.Meanwhile, the labret stud quickly became a hot topic, with fans praising how effortlessly he pulled off the look.lalalala @S_2002_CLINK@dreamjeons Definitely that looks good on him. I mean everything suits our boyy. But I will miss looking at his chocochip mole under lip🥺🥺n⁷ BTS IS BACK || 아포방포💜 @kookiesnabiLINK@dreamjeons @hoopki He looks even hotter 😭😭 i didn’t think it was even possible𝐋🦋🇬🇭 @HNYMNLOVELINKWith the way he’s going …I won’t be surprised if he gets a nose piercing next or maybe even a tongue one😭Jungkook unveils new piercing, holds Karaoke session, and addresses apartment break-in during birthday liveIn 2021, Jungkook was spotted with as many as 11 piercings. However, ahead of his military enlistment, he removed them all. Since his discharge, several of those piercings have returned, including his signature lip ring.During his birthday live on Weverse this year, the BTS member not only unveiled yet another new piercing but also gave fans a glimpse into his home. He offered a tour of his entertainment room, which featured neon lighting, a massive screen, six chairs, and a karaoke setup.Jungkook went on to hold a mini karaoke session, performing songs from his solo album Golden. His setlist included 3D, Hate You, Closer to You, Shot Glass of Tears, Yes or No, Too Sad to Dance, Standing Next to You, Somebody, Seven, Please Don’t Change, and Still With You. He also performed Golden and Soda Pop from the Netflix animation movie K-pop Demon Hunters, along with GO! by CORTIS.Jungkook in his Weverse live (Image via Weverse)The live broadcast also addressed a recent security incident from the day before. The singer recalled how, on August 31, a woman in her 40s attempted to enter his apartment while claiming to be his friend.He explained that he spotted the attempt through his surveillance cameras and that police quickly arrived at the scene. Jungkook then firmly warned against such behavior, stating:“Don’t come, please. Don’t come, really. Understand? If you put your foot into parking lot, you can't get out. You can't leave unless I open for you. You're trapped. There's cctv, i'm watching everything. If you don’t want to go to the police station, don’t come.”The broadcast lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes and drew an audience of over 14 million viewers.For those curious, BTS’ golden maknae, born in 1997, turned 28 this year.