"Justice for Yu Menglong" trends on X after family member breaks silence on management company's handling of the actor's death, raising suspicions

On September 14, 2025, a post from Yu Menglong’s cousin began circulating widely on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The post fueled the wide debate over the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, passed away on September 11 at the age of 37. While initial reports described his death as an accidental fall, public doubts have persisted.In the post, the cousin detailed the family’s experience following Yu Menglong’s passing, describing challenges in communication and coordination with his management company. According to the relative, the family faced delays and restrictions in accessing information about the actor’s final hours.They claimed that the management company controlled all communications and mediated interactions with hotel staff. The company also collected family members’ phones and key cards, making it difficult for them to get clear updates.The cousin also disputed aspects of the official narrative. He pointed that Yu Menglong had been busy with work and was reportedly in good mental health. He also shared that the actor had no known financial or personal troubles. While emphasizing that the post was not intended to spread rumors, the family member said there were still many unanswered questions surrounding the incident.According to some users the original post appeared on another Chinese social networking platform Xiaohongshu but it was quickly removed before they could comment. Screenshots, however, had already been shared widely, and the content with translations quickly gained traction across social media platforms, including X.Following, the post the hashtag #JusticeforYuMenglong started trending on X as fans expressed concern over the management company’s handling of the situation. They called for greater transparency. One fan commented,&quot;#JusticeforYuMengLong dont lie to us and tell us the truth! He fell from a &quot;friend's&quot; apartment? His friend wasn't in their own home when the fall happened? somehow results came out so fast? No coffin, no body, nothing. just a notice that he passed from his studio.&quot;ᴍᴀɪɴᴇ♡ @madebywanLINK#justiceforYuMengLong dont lie to us and tell us the truth! He fell from a &quot;friend's&quot; apartment? His friend wasn't in their own home when the fall happened? somehow results came out so fast? No coffin, no body, nothing. just a notice that he passed from his studio.Fans and netizens quickly reacted to the cousin’s revelations, expressing outrage and demanding accountability. Many took to social media to voice their frustration, share concerns, and call for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yu Menglong’s death.Stray Thots In Motion @ThottyMieLINKHow could they suppress the case like this... how could they put the blame on him by hinting that it's a suicide when there's clearly suspicious evidence that needs to be investigated... this is unacceptable... #justiceforYuMengLongJuvel @qinchusantuLINKThis is crazy... even the family member is unable to do what really what is..even there phone is collected by management for what???? Are they hiding something??? Capitalism in C entertainment should be investigated.riri @rheaisonhereLINKwe have to keep talking about this to put pressure on the media or whoever is behind this!! &amp;amp;amp; ty for those who are actively translating #JusticeforYuMenglongThe public’s response continued to pour in as more fans weighed in on the situation, sharing detailed observations and concerns. Many questioned the official narrative, criticizing the management company’s handling of the case, and highlighted inconsistencies in the timeline and investigation.I ❤️ ZHOU YUTONG @winnerslay_LINKThey should hire a good lawyer open case and examine the body request for the forensic team to check place to trace finger prints if his death foul play . Rip Yu Menglong 🙏😭♥️ hope truth will come out punished criminals .nita ⚯ @hyun1taLINKreading this feels like everything was staged, from the timeline to the way information was delivered. it’s hard not to feel suspicious when things are this tightly controlled.미나문🌙 🇰🇷🇹🇼 @moon_ki95LINKActually, after reading it, I ran out of words Like Kim Sae Ron's management company. When the artist commits suicide, there are still many doubts, they are no love, have no feelings. They don't care. They squeeze the news to the bottom of the abyss, they control the family.sun☀️ @ssunthingLINKsmth was off from the start… how could the police conclude the investigation in less than 24h? how could someone just randomly decided to end their life after going out with friends and at the said friend’s house too? if that isn’t strange idk what isYu Menglong's cousin details management company's handling of actor's deathIn the now viral letter, Yu Menglong's relative wrote,&quot;I am Yu Menglong's older cousin [...] During the funeral, as we accompanied Yu Menglong's body to Beijing, we were waiting for the final arrangements from the management company (which have not yet been officially announced).&quot;He recalled that early on the morning of September 11, he had communicated unofficially with many of Yu Menglong’s friends saying,&quot;Early on the morning of the 11th, there were some unofficial communications at the airport. I was the same, sending messages to many of Yu Menglong's friends that morning. I felt uneasy because I hadn't answered his call and could only exchange words of comfort with others.&quot;琛呈 @PuCheng89872LINK#YuMenglong #YuMenglong于朦胧 Everyone, please help Yu Menglong. The incident of Yu Menglong falling from the building was not an accident, but the result of others' long-term planning.The cousin noted that the family felt the company’s communication was cold and detached, and some details appeared delayed, distorted, or misleading. He listed the points provided by the management company regarding the incident:The management company claimed that the actor ended his life due to emotional reasons.They communicated with the police, stating that on the night of September 9, Yu Menglong had dinner outside the hotel with one woman and four others before returning.On the morning of the 11th, hotel staff discovered the situation and called the police, with the call reported at around 8 a.m. The police reportedly only began searching after this call, though some details remain uncertain.Before the family arrived, hotel staff mentioned that the number of people present exceeded the limit, though the company attributed this to hotel policy.The management company cooperated with the hotel.The company, hotel, and police required that phones not be carried temporarily.The management company arranged accommodations, and most family members were accompanied by staff.The company stated that Yu Menglong had participated in a commercial shoot the day before the incident.The company said Yu Menglong originally had work scheduled on the morning of the incident, later claiming it was postponed.Some relatives were taken to the scene the following day under the company’s arrangements.The cousin also highlighted the feedback given by the management company about the actor:He was not familiar with any unsafe individuals.On the day of the incident, he could only have been on floors seven to twelve.Hotel windows could open only slightly, making it difficult to climb out.He had a busy work schedule, promising opportunities, and showed no signs of depression, while maintaining good self-discipline and no bad habits.His financial situation was stable with no debts.A prior public statement from his studio had been written by the management company, which instructed them to sign and release it.After the family arrived in Beijing, the cousin noted further issues:The management company collected all mobile phones and hotel key cards.The hotel did not allow private communication; all messages and information had to go through the company.The information provided by the hotel was extremely vague, though the family was eventually allowed inside.All contact between the family and the hotel was mediated by the management company.peach blossom @peachblossom300LINK#JusticeForYuMengLong is trending in the US. Hoping YML gets the justice he deserves. I will always remember him as 4th Brother in #EternalLove/TMOPB. I've long suspected C-Ent is dirty but this is beyond anything I can imagine. Praying this doesn't happen to any other actor.Prior to the cousin’s letter, a video allegedly showing Yu Menglong screaming and crying also surfaced online as shared by X id @jjjwookie, fueling calls for further investigation. The actor, known for Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, and Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, reportedly had dinner with friends on September 10 and returned to his room around 2 am.The next morning, his body was discovered after a now-deleted paparazzi post reported his death. The actor’s agency EE-Media later confirmed the news. Although police ruled out criminal activity, netizens noted scratches near the window. They questioned the difficulty of removing the insect screen and more, sparking theories about possible foul play even further.