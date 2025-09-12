What happened to Alan Yu Menglong? All we know as Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms actor’s death at 37 leaves fans devastated

On September 11, 2025, Alan Yu Menglong, known for his role as Bai Zhen in Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, has passed away at the age of 37. The actor’s agency, EE-Media, confirmed that he fell from the residential building in Chaoyang District, Beijing. In a statement, his studio stated on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo (as reported by CNA Lifestyle),“With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sep 11. According to police investigations, criminal involvement has been ruled out. May the deceased rest in peace, and may the living remain strong.&quot;Residents in his apartment complex alleged catching someone fall from the sixth floor. One neighbor shared a photo of a torn window screen, indicating the likely spot where it fell. Police have not officially confirmed these claims.RateThisMelon @RateThisMelonLINKMore details on #YuMenglong’s reported death:Residents in the same apartment complex claim someone fell from the 6th floor, with one sharing a photo showing a torn window screen. They say the fall came from that window. No official confirmation on the incident yet.Paparazzi XiaoYan reported that Yu had dinner with friends on September 10 before returning to his room. His body was located the next morning. Investigators verified there is no suspicion of crime, though the precise cause of the death is under inspection. RateThisMelon @RateThisMelonLINKAccording to paparazzi XiaoYan, actor #YuMenglong was found dead after falling from a building. He had dinner with friends on 9/10 and returned to his room. His body was discovered the morning of 9/11. Police ruled out criminal involvement; cause remains under investigation.Fans are reacting with shock to Yu Menglong’s sudden passing, considering he was only 37. &quot;A huge part of me didn't want to believe and wished hard that it would just be a rumor. May you rest in peace, Yu Menglong 🙏🏻 truly appreciated you as Bai Zhen in TMOPB 🤍 life is truly just so short, he was only 37,&quot; an X user commented.Milk Tea Dramas @SMilkdramaLINKA huge part of me didn't want to believe and wished hard that it would just be a rumor. May you rest in peace, Yu Menglong 🙏🏻truly appreciated you as Bai Zhen in TMOPB 🤍 life is truly just so short, he was only 37.Many are delivering their &quot;condolences&quot; to his family and fans on social media. Bonnie Blue Butler @BonniBlueButlerLINK#YouMenglong, you were terrific in #Feud 👏👏👏My deepest condolences to his family and friends 🤍🙏🕊️BunnyDu🐰✨ @allaboutmyduduLINKSincere condolences to the family and his fans i know it wasn’t easy to let him go, Hope they soon overcome this pain of loss. Peace in your eternal and easy rest.RIP🪽_rainbowsalt_ @Yuri39105809LINKDeepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace and his family, friends and fans find the strength to get through these rough times together. 🙏🏻Meanwhile, some are raising suspicions about the grounds of his demise. Royal Weddings GH @royalweddingsghLINKNo way a promising actor would commit suicide out of nowhere. Based on what happened with #zhaolusi this death can't be ordinarybagelcreamcheeseblue @shehuinihuijie1LINKhe was once hidden by the media, I feel like there’s something more serious. I find it weird how he’s not popular as he’s been in various big dramas. He’s too precious for this world, rest in peace😞미나문🌙 🇰🇷🇹🇼 @moon_ki95LINKNo one commits suicide without a reason. Yu Meng Long's career was frozen for 3 years because he refused to obey capitalists. He holds secrets and staged murder by capitalists. People who hold secrets like YML and Kim Sae Ron always have to live in pain 😭.#JusticforYuMengLongMore about Chinese actor Alan Yu MenglongBorn on June 15, 1988, in Urumqi, Xinjiang, Yu Menglong began his showbiz journey in 2007 through SMG’s talent program My Show! My Style!, advancing to the top 16 in Xi’an. In 2011, he debuted on screen with the short film The Little Prince. The Chinese actor later appeared on Hunan TV’s Super Boy.He gained broad acclaim in 2015, starring in the historical drama Go Princess Go. The late star also featured in famous series such as Eternal Love, Xuan-Yuan Sword: Han Cloud, Legend of the White Snake, Unstoppable Youth, The Love Lasts Two Minds, and The Moon Brightens For You. Yu remained active in music, dropping the album Toy in 2015. He performed at major events, including CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala last year and this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. His film appearances include Dream Come True, For Love to Let Go, Love Studio, and Intrude the Widow Village at Midnight. At the time of his death, Yu Menglong was single, with no public details about any romantic relationships.