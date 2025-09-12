  • home icon
  What happened to Alan Yu Menglong? All we know as Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms actor's death at 37 leaves fans devastated

What happened to Alan Yu Menglong? All we know as Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms actor’s death at 37 leaves fans devastated

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 12, 2025 07:35 GMT
Yu Menglong (Image via X/@YoukuOfficial)
Yu Menglong (Image via X/@YoukuOfficial)

On September 11, 2025, Alan Yu Menglong, known for his role as Bai Zhen in Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms, has passed away at the age of 37. The actor’s agency, EE-Media, confirmed that he fell from the residential building in Chaoyang District, Beijing. In a statement, his studio stated on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo (as reported by CNA Lifestyle),

“With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sep 11. According to police investigations, criminal involvement has been ruled out. May the deceased rest in peace, and may the living remain strong."

Residents in his apartment complex alleged catching someone fall from the sixth floor. One neighbor shared a photo of a torn window screen, indicating the likely spot where it fell. Police have not officially confirmed these claims.

Paparazzi XiaoYan reported that Yu had dinner with friends on September 10 before returning to his room. His body was located the next morning. Investigators verified there is no suspicion of crime, though the precise cause of the death is under inspection.

Fans are reacting with shock to Yu Menglong’s sudden passing, considering he was only 37.

"A huge part of me didn't want to believe and wished hard that it would just be a rumor. May you rest in peace, Yu Menglong 🙏🏻 truly appreciated you as Bai Zhen in TMOPB 🤍 life is truly just so short, he was only 37," an X user commented.
Many are delivering their "condolences" to his family and fans on social media.

Meanwhile, some are raising suspicions about the grounds of his demise.

More about Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong

Born on June 15, 1988, in Urumqi, Xinjiang, Yu Menglong began his showbiz journey in 2007 through SMG’s talent program My Show! My Style!, advancing to the top 16 in Xi’an. In 2011, he debuted on screen with the short film The Little Prince. The Chinese actor later appeared on Hunan TV’s Super Boy.

He gained broad acclaim in 2015, starring in the historical drama Go Princess Go. The late star also featured in famous series such as Eternal Love, Xuan-Yuan Sword: Han Cloud, Legend of the White Snake, Unstoppable Youth, The Love Lasts Two Minds, and The Moon Brightens For You.

Yu remained active in music, dropping the album Toy in 2015. He performed at major events, including CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala last year and this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. His film appearances include Dream Come True, For Love to Let Go, Love Studio, and Intrude the Widow Village at Midnight.

At the time of his death, Yu Menglong was single, with no public details about any romantic relationships.

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

