“Most loved & admired celebrity indeed” - Fans go gaga as Chinese actor Zhang Xincheng expresses his desire to invite BTS’ Jungkook to his concert

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:54 GMT
Jungkook is mentioned by popular Chinese actor Steven Zhang (Images via Instagram/@steven_zhang95 and Weverse)
Jungkook is mentioned by popular Chinese actor Steven Zhang (Images via Instagram/@steven_zhang95 and Weverse)

The popular Chinese actor and singer Zhang Xincheng recently mentioned BTS’ Jungkook in his interview. During the interview, which largely focused on his recently released album Maladjustment, he expressed his desired to invite Jungkook as one of the celebrity guests to his concerts. Along with the BTS star, he mentioned other big global names such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Jay Chou.

However, among K-pop artists, JK was the only one mentioned. This proved how far and wide his impact has been not only among fans but also on other global celebrities.

Citing this, one fan wrote:

“Jungkook the Hero of Idols, most loved & admired celebrity indeed.”
Zhang had also previously expressed his fondness for the BTS member in 2020 when he recreated the the latter's look from the group's Dynamite music video.

These made the fans proud with many expressing that they are quite fond of Zhang Xincheng too. Many were delighted to see him mention their beloved K-pop idol. This is how they expressed their joy and pride:

BTS' Jungkook has proven to be a favorite among global celebrities

Jungkook’s popularity in China has been consistently strong. In 2024, his self-produced track Never Let Go won "Best-Selling English Male Single" at the China Year End Awards.

In 2023, his debut solo album GOLDEN and chart-topping single Seven helped him sweep five major categories at the same awards, including "Best-Selling Solo K-pop Album" and "Best-Selling Collaboration Single," making him the artist with the most wins that year.

His impact also reflected in streaming performance. Never Let Go topped both the daily and weekly charts of China’s largest music platform, QQ Music, and earned a Gold certification. Meanwhile, GOLDEN made over 3 million yuan (3.7 crore INR), becoming the only K-pop male soloist to achieve Triple Platinum certification. Additionally, he was honored with the "Asia’s Most Popular Male Singer" Award at the 38th Huading Global Music Awards.

However, the acclaim has not been limited to Asia. In the global music scene, western artists have also openly expressed admiration for him. A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys called himself a “big, big fan” of Jungkook. Diana Ross revealed that his Standing Next to You is one of her favorite songs.

Swedish singer-actor Omar Rudberg also shared his affection, directly saying:

"Love him! Incredible! His dancing, singing, songs, he’s an incredible machine. I love that dude, like he’s incredible."

Jungkook still has everyone eagerly waiting for new releases following his discharge from military service. Apart from the fact that BTS has wrapped their work for their 2026 comeback in Los Angeles, nothing else is known about his whereabouts. As excited as fans are for the group's album to release, they are also eager to see JK take on solo projects.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
