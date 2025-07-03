"The celebrity of celebrities" — BTS fans react as Young Royals’ star Omar Rudberg expresses his admiration for Jungkook 

Venezuelan-Swedish singer and actor Omar Rudberg, the popular star from Netflix’s Young Royals, expressed his admiration for BTS’ Jungkook in a recent MTV interview. Released on YouTube on July 2, 2025, the interview featured Omar speaking candidly and specifically about the K-pop idol.

When asked if he was into K-pop, Omar replied that he wasn’t deeply into the genre but does listen to selected artists. With clear enthusiasm, he brought up the name of JK, saying he absolutely loves him for what he brings to the table.

He hummed the melody of a song by the idol, since he couldn’t remember the BTS singer's name. It was his producers who then identified the name to be Jungkook of BTS.

“Love him! Incredible! His dancing, singing, songs—he’s an incredible machine. I love that dude, like he’s incredible,” Omar said.

To top it off, he made a playful gesture on camera, signaling a “call me” to the BTS star through the screen, which sparked laughter among viewers.

Omar's admiration was impossible to miss, and fans were quick to notice just how widely Jungkook was recognized, not just by fans worldwide but also among fellow celebrities. One fan coined JK's popularity by saying:

"The celebrity of celebrities."

Sophie⁷📀Jungkook-Daddy's Home @GoldenJK_3D LINK Jungkook -The celebrity of celerities !

Fans of both Omar and BTS lit up the comments section, celebrating the unexpected but delightful crossover.

“Oh period! Love seeing my fav actors obsess over Jungkook,” a fan said.

“THE CROSSOVER I NEVER THOUGHT I NEEDED OMFG,” a fan exclaimed.

“LOOOOVE how they express profound admiration towards JUNGKOOK'S Artistry,” a fan wrote.

Some fans commented on how funny the "call me" gesture was.

“THE SIGN OF 'CALL ME,' YES JK, CALL HIM PLEASE,” a fan playfully wrote.

"That call me, so relatable, yes kings," another added.

“He would reveal his number on live television for you pls just dm him,” a fan hilariously commented.

Omar Rudberg coins BTS' Jungkook and NCT's Ten as his favorite K-pop idols

The YouTube video titled Omar Rudberg Ranks Iconic Moments & Reveals Dream K-pop Collab | Blind Rate, released on July 2, 2025, offered fans a glimpse into some fun behind-the-scenes trivia. In this segment, Omar was shown a mix of his own songs, photos, and video clips, and asked to rank them. But alongside the entertainment, he also dropped a few gems, especially for K-pop fans.

Omar also spoke about another K-pop star, Ten of NCT, in addition to his now widely shared admiration for BTS’ Jungkook. He revealed that their song Waves, featured on Ten's second solo EP Stunner (released in March 2025), was actually written by Omar himself.

Omar Rudberg is known for playing Simon Eriksson in the Netflix series Young Royals (2021–2024), in which he falls in love with a prince named Wilhelm.

Before this breakout acting role, he was already well-known in Sweden as a member of the boy band FO\&O (formerly The Fooo). After the group disbanded in 2017, Omar launched a successful solo music career that continues to grow internationally.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook is sparking major excitement with rumors of a possible Golden World Tour. On July 3, 2025, Korean audio brand Soundcat shared new customized in-ear monitors made especially for the BTS star.

The timing of this release led fans to speculate that something big, like a solo tour, might be in the works, especially now that the BTS maknae has returned from his military service and is expected to resume his idol activities in full swing.

