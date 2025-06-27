"Butchered the ending to squeeze in American Squid Game" — Fans slam Netflix over English cast's introduction and season 3 finale

On June 27, 2025, Netflix dropped all six episodes of Squid Game season 3. It wrapped up the trilogy with new alliances, sacrifices, and the deadly game expanding outside South Korea. This season followed Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) return to competition, and a number of intense plot developments ensued.

This includes the final game's outcome, where Jun-hee’s (Jo Yu-ri) newborn child is declared the winner. However, the season’s ending scene featuring the cameo of Cate Blanchett’s character drew widespread criticism online. Towards the end, she is seen recruiting players in Los Angeles.

While Squid Game Season 3 retained its core cast, including Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun and Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, the addition of international elements sparked debate regarding the direction of the franchise. The final episode shifts toward an international storyline, particularly the setup for an American version of Squid Game.

This led to disappointment among several viewers. Many questioned the decision to end the series with an English-speaking cast teaser. An X user, @AlexandraPageee, wrote:

"Netflix really butchered the ending to squeeze in American Squid Game"

Social media responses reflected dissatisfaction with the finale's execution. Netizens believed that it felt disconnected from the tone and structure of the previous seasons. The surprise reveal, seen as a way to introduce a future spin-off, was seen by some as a deviation from the series’ original narrative focus.

"If you thought season 2 is bad... then get ready to get disappointed even more... I'm sorry but #SquidGameS3 is absolute TRASH... it lost everything it had going for it... I'm so triggered... plus the ending is just infuriating...," a fan commented.

"in my opinion, this ending sucked and felt like a cash grab for an american squid game," an X user wrote.

"SPOILER but why would they play a kr game for the american version of squid game?," another one added.

Several viewers of Squid Game raised concerns about what they described as abrupt character deaths and a conclusion that lacked emotional resolution. Some comments also noted that the final scenes felt designed to promote new content rather than conclude the existing story.

"Call up the director wtf are this killing decisions stupid a*s shit," a fan wrote.

"I’m tired bruh this killings have all been a** they just random af," an X user mentioned.

"MAJOR ENDING spoilers: this has to be one of the worst endings i've ever seen in my life oh my god why would you kill gihun like that what??! i knew a no hope ending was inevitable but this one doesn't even make sense," another one said.

Squid Game season 3 storyline developments and future implications

The third season of the trilogy introduced new challenges under a modified structure. Contestants were split into two categories: Seekers, who were forced to kill, and Hiders, who had to avoid death. Jun-hee, a key player, gave birth during the game and was later killed, leaving her infant child in the care of Gi-hun and others.

The baby eventually became Player 222 and progressed through the remaining rounds. Gi-hun, facing the final game alongside Myung-gi and the baby, made the decision to sacrifice himself rather than harm the child. The baby was later declared the winner, and the Front Man evacuated the island.

A six-month time jump revealed that Jun-ho, the former detective, found the child and the prize money left at his home.

The last scene confirmed speculation of a global expansion. Cate Blanchett's character was shown in the U.S. playing ddakji with a new recruit, hinting at a broader version of the game. Netflix has not officially confirmed a spin-off. However, the ending scene strongly hints at further developments outside Korea.

Squid Game season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

