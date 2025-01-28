On January 27, 2025, K-pop group (G)I-DLE's member MINNIE released a special video of the song Obsession in collaboration with WayV's TEN. The song is from her solo debut album Her, which was released on January 21, 2025.

Social media began flooding with reactions in appreciation of the collaboration. Both singers, who are originally from Thailand, grooved to the beats of the song and fans loved watching them together onscreen. Here's what one X user wrote:

"Some Kpoppies might trip but this is how male and female artists should collab"

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Best collab ever love them" came another comment.

"Been ages since we got male female idol in collab in kpop with such chemistry gag everything" wrote another fan applauding the collaboration.

"the way my jaw DROPPED!" exclaimed a fan at the visuals in the video.

Several fans could not contain their excitement in a straight string of words, and made cute typos while reacting to the collaboration. Everything is fair in love and typo, it seems:

"i love them I LVOE THME this is the best th g that has ever happened to me" came a comment with typos and extreme expressions.

"Wow that angle looks amazing and her too" wrote another fan with a couple of heart and cry face emojis.

"Thank you Ten and Minnie YOU ARE THE BEST WE LOVE YOU" wrote another stunned fan.

(G)I-DLE MINNIE's and WayV TEN's solo activities so far

MINNIE is an accomplished composer, actor, model, and singer. She has contributed to compositions for (G)I-DLE's songs like Dahlia and Moon. The artist has also lent her voice to soundtracks for K-dramas like My Dangerous Wife and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol. In 2021, she made her acting debut with the drama So Not Worth It on Netflix. She also made her runway debut in 2024 for the brand Miu Miu.

WayV's TEN made his solo debut with an eponymous mini-album in February 2024. WayV is the Chinese sub-unit of SM Entertainment's K-pop boy group NCT. TEN is also a part of SuperM, a supergroup consisting of members from various boy groups under SM Entertainment.

MINNIE and TEN's collaboration marked a new chapter in K-pop artists collaborating across labels. Earlier, artists from different labels did not collaborate to maintain exclusivity.

But these days, from dance challenges to official features, artists are breaking the barriers of labels. Fans' reaction to MINNIE and TEN's latest collaboration is a testament to the claim that artist collaboration across labels does add to the appeal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback