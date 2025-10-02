"Jungkook the trendsetter": Fans gush as the BTS star sparks new Tik Tok trend with viral Cortis fashion remix dance

On October 1, 2025, BTS member Jungkook made a notable return to the social media platform TikTok after an absence of almost 2 years on the app. His post featured a dance video set to the rookie boy group CORTIS' track, FaSHioN.In the video, the singer danced to a fan-made remix of the CORTIS FaSHioN track wearing a set of black sweatshirts and sweatpants with a black T-shirt and a beanie. The clip quickly drew attention from fans and fellow idols, sparking widespread engagement on the platform.It quickly amassed views, quickly became a sensation, making it the most viewed CORTIS challenge to date. Within 24 hours, TikTok dance challenge video accumulated over 30 million views and 7.6 million likes. Following the post, Jungkook also gained an additional 700,000 new followers on the platform.This rapid virality led to the creation of a new trend on the platform. Various individuals recreating the choreography, often adopting similar style outfits to the one worn by the youngest BTS member.Fans quickly took to social media to react to Jungkook's return to TikTok, expressing excitement over his influence and the viral impact of his dance video. Many praised his ability to set trends and inspire others. One fan commented,&quot;Everyone doing JK’s Fashion challenge! Oh Jungkook the trendsetter, viral KING you are!&quot;Sea |GOLDEN| @jeonforevaaLINKEveryone doing JK’s Fashion challenge! 😭 Oh Jungkook the trendsetter, viral KING you are!Social media quickly filled with comments celebrating not only his performance but also his ability to spark trends that inspire creativity across platforms. Several fans highlighted the vocalist's broader influence reflecting the admiration for both his talent and his trendsetting ability. Many fans emphasized how eagerly his return was awaited and the impact he brings to the platform.ʚଓ @addictionjkLINKTiktok was starving for it's KING꾹커벨 ♥︎’ @formygoldenstarLINKEveryone repeating his steps like the true trendsetter, iconic dancing king that he is! Our Jungkook is so COOL!나비.97 (FAN) @jeongoldenlightLINKJungkook impact remains golden: in every platform, in every way, everyday. There's a lot of videos coming with many people re creating his steps and even style 🤧 JUNGKOOK is more than a tiktok king, he's a TRENDSETTER GLOBALLY!Fans were quick to celebrate the youngest BTS member's return to TikTok, emphasizing his unparalleled ability to set trends and create viral moments. Many highlighted how his first dance challenge video in nearly two years had instantly inspired fans to recreate not only the choreography but also his signature style.𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙃𝙮𝙥𝙚 𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙙 @JJKHypeFeedLINKOnce again TRENDSETTER JUNGKOOK started a new trend on TikTok with his FIRST TIKTOK DANCE CHALLENGE VIDEO AFTER 2 YEARS that people are even recreating the dance in the same fit as him. Also #JUNGKOOK’s dance challenge video is + https://t.co/0YnGve8TkkJKKingOfPop👑 @JKBreaksRecordsLINK#Jungkook's impact is so insane 🔥🥵 TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK #정국👑 JUNGKOOK KING IS BACK 👑˚ ༘ 🦕𖦹⋆｡˚ ich @liebetaekookLINKhe breathes and becomes a trendsetterMaggie @alwayssntyjkLINKEverything he does goes viral 😭 viral king for a reasonJungkook’s viral TikTok dance draws excited reactions from CORTIS and Bang ChanBesides sparking a viral challenge, Jungkook’s TikTok dance also drew attention from fellow idols. Members of rookie BIGHIT boy group CORTIS, whose song FaSHioN was featured in the video, reacted with excitement and disbelief.Even while traveling, they publicly commented under BTS golden maknae's video, with their reaction quickly gaining traction online. They expressed that the situation was surreal saying,&quot;Cant believe this is real feels like a dream&quot;Earlier, j-hope had danced to CORTIS’s track GO! on TikTok. In response the group shared a clip of themselves performing a full ceremonial bow, a traditional Korean sign of respect.Bang Chan of Stray Kids also engaged with the challenge, sharing his reaction through the fan communication app Bubble. He expressed how unexpectedly entertaining he found his friend, the youngest BTS member’s dance and complimented his skill.&quot;I laughed so hard watching Kookie's fashion challenge. [It] caught me so off guard hahaha. How does he do it so well? That's sunbaenim for ya. Respect.&quot;Jungkook's viral CORTIS video marked his return to the platform after a significant hiatus. His previous TikTok post was in December 2023, where he danced with Usher to Standing Next to You. That video too achieved massive popularity, amassing over 176 million views.