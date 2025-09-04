"They dgaf"- Fans react to CORTIS' bowing down to thank Jungkook for his 'GO' shoutout amidst backlash linked to BTS members

On September 3, 2025, rookie boy group CORTIS went live on Weverse. During the live they expressed their gratitude to BTS' Jungkook for singing their pre-debut track GO!.Previously, Jungkook had held a Weverse live on September 1 to celebrate his birthday with fans. During the live he held a Karaoke session and sang several tracks, including GO! by CORTIS.On September 3, while speaking to the fans, the rookie group acknowledged the moment, thanking the singer and saying,“Thank you so much. Thank you! Thank you truly.”All the members then performed a keunjeol toward the BTS member. It is a traditional deep Korean bow where one kneels and places the forehead on the ground as a gesture of respect.This came a few days after the group paid gratitude in the same way bowing to another BTS member j-hope. Earlier, they also bowed in the same manner after j-hope posted a TikTok video of himself dancing to GO!.At the time, the gesture sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans criticized it, calling it excessive. Others defended it as a traditional and respectful appropriate sign of respect and gratitude towards senior artists within Korean culture.With the group repeating the gesture for Jungkook, many fans flooded social media rallying behind CORTIS, praising their humility and sincerity. While a section of netizens recalled the earlier criticism, many fans voiced support for CORTIS, praising their gratitude and respect despite ongoing debates. One fan jokingly commented,&quot;They dgaf they did it again&quot;♡ @sangwonshiLINKThey dgaf they did it againSupporters praised CORTIS for not backing down despite earlier backlash, calling their repeated bows both respectful and hilariously bold. The group's sincerity, mixed with their carefree attitude, struck a chord with fans who filled timelines with memes, jokes, and praise.nozen 🎨 @chronicortisLINKthey saw kpoopies mad and accused them as a cults just because showing a bow gratitude to their senior so they did the bow to fans and every artist that mentioned them lmaooo we love our idgaf king⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK 🍊 @lil_meow_me0wLINKjfjjf it’s so funny how they keep bowing they all did go to the JinHit I don’t give a fck school😭😭 kpopied crying and screaming in the quotes right now 😭ho(ꪜ)i'sحبي⁷ 🇩🇿🐿️#OnTheStreet @LamiaHopeLINKThey’re so dramatic I love it 😂😂Alongside the playful comments, many fans also shared heartfelt messages of support. They admired the new group’ consistent show of respect toward the senior group. Many BTS fans expressed excitement about following the rookie group's journey, also promising to check out the rookie group's future releases.nat @KISS4KALILINKprotect those boys from miserable kpop stans who will eat them alive for paying respect to tannies they deserve because their favs would never𝑭𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒍 𝑵𝒖𝒔𝒓𝒂𝒕 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏🪻 @TheLoveOfJKLINKOkay little brothers since you seem respectful towards my King then I will give a listen to your upcoming album 💜. Wish you all the best 💜.Anna ⁷ 🎀 @popitboyJMLINKI love how they bow to every BTS interaction they get 🥹 they are so cutedew @4urstarrynightLINKThey be thanking every bts member for the ‘smallest’ thing atp. I love them for thatttt…CORTIS debuts under BIGHIT MUSIC as the label's first boy group in 6 years with single What You WantCORTIS, made up of members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho, is the first boy group to debut under BIGHIT MUSIC in 6 years. The company, which is home to BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, unveiled the group on August 18, 2025, with the release of their debut single What You Want.The name CORTIS, as per BIGHIT MUSIC, is taken from the term 'Color Outside the Lines', symbolizing the members' desire to break conventions and push creative limits. The agency pointed out that the group has a strong sense of individuality but functions as a unit, treating their work as co-creators and not being confined to set roles.All five members are teenagers and are actively involved in various aspects of production, such as songwriting, composition, choreography and video content. BIGHIT MUSIC highlighted that this hands-on approach is a characteristic that defines the group, making them artists who value authenticity and creativity.The group' idea is based on young energy, self-expression and teamwork, seeking to engage listeners through narratives based on real-life experiences. The label said that their strategy is in line with BIGHIT's philosophy of nurturing artists who infuse originality and authenticity into their music.CORTIS will release their debut album COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES on September 8, 2025. The album includes 4 additional tracks alongside What You Want and What You Want ft. Teezo Touchdown, titled GO!, FaSHioN, JoyRide and Lullaby.BTS is scheduled to make their comeback with a new album in Spring of 2026.