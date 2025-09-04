"For asia man we paved the way": Fans react as BTS' Dynamite becomes the first Asian act to surpass 2B streams on both Spotify & YouTube

On September 4, 2025, BTS’s Dynamite reached a new milestone by surpassing 2 billion streams on YouTube. With this achievement, the track is now the only Asian song to record over 2 billion streams on both YouTube and Spotify.

Dynamite marked the K-pop group's first fully English single. Originally, the disco-pop anthem was released on August 21, 2020, through Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.

Upon release, the single marked a breakthrough moment for BTS, making them the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to dominate the chart for 3 consecutive weeks.

The official music video, uploaded on HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel, has crossed the 2 billion-view mark, also becoming the group’s first music video to achieve this milestone. As news of Dynamite’s latest milestone spread, fans worldwide flooded social media with celebratory posts.

They emphasized how the group has consistently broken barriers for Asian artists on the global stage. One fan on this occasion, referencing BTS leader RM's featured track Neva Play by Megan Thee Stallion, wrote,

"For asia man we paved the way"

Rain⁷⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @bts_Rain_twt For asia man we paved the way

Fans worldwide flooded social media to congratulate the group on this milestone, posting messages of pride and joy. They emphasized the group's contribution to "paving the way" for greater representation.

Several phrases like "CONGRATULATIONS BTS," "BTS PAVED THE WAY," and "DYNAMITE 2 BILLION ON YT" started trending rapidly across social media as fans commemorated the milestone moment.

𝘽𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙛 ★ @B0rapr00f @chartdata_twt @BTS_twt "You know that we neva play Yeah we goin’ foreva slay Me and Megan on the way FOR ASIAN MEN WE PAVED THE WAY"

ѵκιѵɛℓʋѵ⁷ ་۪ ✿◞ @Only7InMyMaze @chartdata_twt @BTS_twt CONGRATULATIONS BTS BTS PAVED THE WAY DYNAMITE 2 BILLION ON YT #Dynamite2BillionOnYouTube

chaleyex.nft.L2 @ChaleyEx @PopBase They are the goat always

The accomplishment of Dynamite beating 2 billion streams triggered a flood of responses from the ARMY globally. A few fans cited the song's worldwide impact and how it increased K-pop's popularity during 2020. Other fans discussed the personal joy and pride they felt seeing the group continue to break records five years later.

Elar Realm @ElarRealm @PopBase Numbers can be louder than any anthem. BTS hitting 2 billion with "Dynamite" proves their music isn’t just heard - it’s lived. At this point, they don’t break records, they rewrite them. 🔥A😮👍🌟

SASS¥ⓨ 🌵| 9.11 @thatsassyboy_ @PopBase BTS has the world rocking to kpop back in 2020. Dynamite was a major success for them. Love to see more projects from them.

BIG HIT 🎃 @Xpert_things @PopBase im literally crying😭 and so happy!!! my emotions are unstable this is insane… i love you bts i love you army !!! let’s hug 😭🫶🏼 CONGRATULATIONS BTS BTS BTS BTS BTS PAVED THE WAY DYNAMITE 2 BILLION ON YT

Chelsea Fan @Footballraul @btschartsdailyc Even Thanos couldn’t snap these streams away 😭😭

BTS’ Dynamite's other record-breaking runs with 2B Spotify streams and global chart milestones

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, BTS’s Dynamite on January 16, 2025, became the first song by a K-pop group to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify. Recently, on July 7, 2025, Apple Music also ranked the track at No. 34 on its list of the most-streamed songs of the past decade. Along with Butter, also of BTS, it was one of only two K-pop tracks included.

Dynamite was written by Jessica Agombar and David Stewart, with the latter also producing it. The song is an upbeat disco-pop track with elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop.

Inspired by the music of the 1970s, the track's arrangement features rhythmic handclapping, stacked synths, and happy brass, which produces a lively and festive atmosphere. Released during the COVID-19 lockdown, the song was intended to raise the spirits of listeners by concentrating on basic pleasures and optimism in daily life.

When it was released in August 2020, the song also entered at No. 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart. It set a record for most streams within a single day on the platform. It moved 265,000 digital downloads in its first week. That was the highest sales week since Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do back in 2017.

In the same year, the group also received its first Grammy nomination, making history for a Korean pop group. Dynamite also broke records in Japan, achieving over 800 million streams on Oricon in August 2020. It was the first international artist's single to achieve it.

On Spotify, Dynamite debuted with 7.778 million streams, the largest single-day 2020 debut record. It also reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, remaining at the latter's No. 1 for three weeks.

Globally, the single locked up the top 10 spots in 25 nations, including the UK, Canada, and Australia, and peaked at No. 1 in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hungary, Israel, and Lithuania.

BTS' comeback album is slated for release in Spring 2026.

