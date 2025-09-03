"ACTOR TAEHYUNG, WHEN?" - Fans in a frenzy as BTS' V serves visuals and acting skills in the latest Coca-Cola ad

On September 3, 2025, Coca-Cola unveiled a new advertisement for Coca-Cola Zero featuring its brand ambassador BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung. The commercial was released through Coca-Cola Korea’s official YouTube channel (@CocaCola_Korea), its social media platforms, and Taehyung’s own Instagram account.

The 1 minute 3 seconds long video opens with BTS' V driving a Coca-Cola Zero truck, enjoying the ride while grooving to music. He drives the truck to an outdoor party where the atmosphere is dull and guests are distracted by their phones. Watching them, he asks,

“Need something exciting?”

He then opens up the truck’s door, revealing it packed with Coca-Cola Zero bottles. The gesture instantly transforms the party mood, with attendees joining in the celebration. Partygoers cheer as he hands out bottles, even giving away his own. The ad closes with BTS' V drinking one bottle of Coca-Cola Zero himself and then playfully planting a kiss on his bicep.

Following its release, the campaign quickly went viral online. Hashtags such as #VxCocaCola and #TaehyungxCocaCola trended on X. Fans flooded social media with praise for his screen presence and noted how naturally he embodied acting skills.

Along with admiration for his visuals, there was a strong demand for him to take on acting projects in the future. One BTS' V's fan commented,

"ACTOR TAEHYUNG, WHEN?! Mere commercials can’t contain his brilliance! I’m craving an epic full blown cinematic masterpiece starring Taehyung please!"

As the ad gained traction online, fans took to social media to share their excitement over Taehyung's performance, praising both his screen presence and acting potential. Many expressed hopes of seeing him in a drama or film in the future, with some even suggesting specific genres and roles they would like to see him in.

kookiebear @cutenaesthetic Taehyung has mastered his acting skills. I would love to see him acting in some action or triller

kasy @koovarbie TAEHYUNG'S ACTING IS SO GOOD OMG 😭

아포방포 ⁷ @QueenSpringD SOMEONE GIVE HIM A KDRAMA LIKE KILL ME HEAL ME ASAP PLEASE

In addition to the buzz around his performance, fans could not stop raving about BTS' V’s visuals in the Coca-Cola Zero ad. Social media platforms quickly filled with posts admiring his skin, expressions, and charm on screen. The outpouring of praise described him as cinematic, noting how his presence elevated the commercial.

KTH STREAMS @kthrenstream The Honey skin tone on the veiny hand !! Sir Chock Me !! Hold Me !! Grab me !! Throw me on the Bed !! Not any single appropriate thought !! SIR KIM TAEHYUNG 🔥 TAEHYUNG COCA COLA AMBASSADOR KIM TAEHYUNG X COKE ZERO #TaehyungxCocaCola #VxCocaCola 🔗 - https://t.co/DwZQTJh7Aw

ᥫ᭡ @Taelove_90 HELLO??? taehyung in the coca-cola ad just ended me. the way he looks, the way he moves, the way he breathes— i’m not okay. this man isn’t real. he’s a cinematic universe. brands WISH they could bottle his impact. #TaehyungxCocaCola

ｍ𝐚x⋆˚꩜.🫐 @cuntybunnybear Tell him to stop my sanity is already in shambles 😫😫

Sokkar Rêvé🍀 @josephbles77 @taeguide Cocacola Korea really understood the assignment, when it comes to V's Skin!

On July 31, 2025, Coca-Cola Korea named BTS' V as the official face of Coca-Cola Zero. According to The Korea Economic Daily, the company explained that the BTS member’s presence and influence make him an ideal fit for the brand. A representative stated that his charisma on stage and his stylish charm in everyday life reflect the essence of Coca-Cola. He said,

“V brings a powerful energy on stage and an effortlessly trendy charm offstage. He’s a perfect match for the spirit of Coca-Cola — bold, free, and magnetic.”

News is also reported on Coca-Cola’s remarks on the new campaign video, which portrays a dull gathering transforming into a lively celebration with the arrival of Coca-Cola Zero. The spokesperson added that the ad was designed to capture the drink’s exhilarating spirit, expressing hope that viewers will also feel the same rush of excitement when they try it.

Since completing his military service in June 2025, BTS' V has also taken on new roles as the ambassador for Compose Coffee and SnowPeak Appeal in addition to Coca-Cola Zero. All of his campaigns are currently active and being promoted across South Korea.

All BTS members, including V, are now back in South Korea following their recent stay in Los Angeles. While in the U.S., the group has reportedly worked on preparing their upcoming comeback album, slated for release in Spring 2026.

The Coca-Cola Zero ad featuring the BTS member will officially roll out as a full TV commercial starting September 5, 2025.

