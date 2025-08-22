"His impact is really huge": Fans react as BTS' Taehyung causes SnowPeak Appeal site crash after brand ambassador and model announcement

On August 21, 2025, Japanese outdoor lifestyle brand Snow Peak introduced BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, as its new brand ambassador and new face of its premium outdoor apparel line. The collaboration was first revealed through a teaser, followed by the release of promotional content the next day.The brand unveiled a 19-second video showcasing Taehyung walking along a forest trail before lying down on the grass. In addition, three official photos of the singer dressed in a black puffer jacket were shared on Snow Peak’s social media platforms.Soon after the announcement, SnowPeak Appeal’s website temporarily went down due to a surge in traffic, as fans worldwide accessed the page to view the campaign. The website crash quickly became a talking point among fans, who flooded social media with posts about the incident.Social media platforms reflected the excitement, with many noting how Taehyung’s involvement immediately boosted attention to the brand. Many emphasized how his influence consistently drove massive online traffic, often overwhelming platforms whenever a new brand partnership or project got unveiled. One fan wrote on X,&quot;The art of crashing the official website following the announcement of a new brand deal or appearance at an event - only Kim Taehyung can relate. His impact is really huge&quot;Fans also pointed out that this was not the first time his popularity led to such a surge, reinforcing his reputation as a global trendsetter. Reactions online captured humorous takes as well as excited praise from the fans, with them expressing amusement and admiration for the singer’s impact.taehyꪜng @HourlytaehyungiLINKLmaoo SnowPeak Appeal website currently crashing down due to Taehyung became their new model 😭αdrαsteiα @thvnewlLINK🔥 the art of crashing official websites after a new brand deal or event appearance… only KIM TAEHYUNG can relate his impact? simply unmatched #KimTaehyung #V #TaehyungImpactVonTidal @VonTidalLINKSnow Peak Apparel’s website is getting buried under an avalanche of traffic, leaving new customers out in the cold! We’ve seen this slope before, haven’t we?! 🤭☺️ #VxSnowPeakApparelAs news of the collaboration spread more, fans continued to share their reactions online, many of which mixed humor with admiration for Taehyung’s overwhelming influence. Others highlighted how common it became for platforms to experience immense traffic whenever Taehyung was involved in a brand collaboration.VonTidal @VonTidalLINKSnow Peak Apparel’s website is getting buried under an avalanche of traffic, leaving new customers out in the cold! We’ve seen this slope before, haven’t we?! 🤭☺️ #VxSnowPeakApparelall about thv ʳᵉꪜᵉ | Kim Taehyung is back from SDT @AllforKth3LINK@VonTidal @snowpeakOutdoor Taehyung crashed every website of every brands he endorses. Taehyung is so amazing should we start being concerned.all4kimtae @thvworld3012LINKKing Taehyung effect 😌🔥BTS’ Kim Taehyung named new model for Snow Peak Apparel as brand announces global expansion plansFor readers not aware, Snow Peak, established in 1958 by Yukio Yamai, is known for its high-quality camping gear and practical outdoor wear. The brand has built its identity around enhancing outdoor comfort and encouraging people to connect with nature while enjoying the warmth of home-like living.Snow Peak Apparel has explained its collaboration with the BTS member by explaining how V’s persona aligns with the brand’s vision. According to Gamseong Corporation, which develops the label, the idol embodies the authentic outdoor sensibility the company seeks to represent. On August 22, 2025, a Snow Peak Apparel representative told South Korean media outlet E Today,“We chose V as our model because we believed that his restrained charisma, deep gaze, and quiet yet powerful presence perfectly matched the authentic outdoor sensibility that the brand pursues. V’s nature-like aura and sensual style made him the perfect person to express the brand’s natural heritage in three dimensions.”The spokesperson has added that V’s very presence on set has brought the campaign to life.“V perfectly expressed the brand’s goal of authentic outdoor sensibility with his overwhelming presence on set, He dominated the set atmosphere with his unique aura, deep gaze, and sensual style.”As per media outlet newstap, the Fall/Winter 2025 pictorial was photographed in lush natural settings, with forests, trees, and flowing light framing V’s presence. His energy, gaze, and aura were emphasized as central to the campaign’s styling, which aimed to redefine Snow Peak Apparel’s outdoor identity and strengthen its brand image.Snow Peak Apparel has confirmed to Newtastap that the partnership marks the start of its accelerated push into the overseas market. Beginning with the 2025 Fall/Winter season, the brand intends to strengthen its international presence.As per the outlet, the brand plans to achieve this by leveraging V’s global recognition and influence to establish a differentiated position in the global outdoor apparel sector. The 25FW collection featuring V is now available through Snow Peak Apparel’s offline retail stores nationwide, as well as the official online store.Beyond his Snow Peak collaboration, Taehyung is leading campaigns for Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea. On August 25, he will appear as the guest of honor at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game, where he is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.