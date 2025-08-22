"Voice actor Taehyung?" - Speculations rise as fans link BTS V's Winnie the Pooh post, 'King' references, and recent recording hint

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung posted an illustration from A. A. Milne’s poetry collection, When We Were Very Young, on his Instagram Story on August 22, 2025. Alongside the picture, he wrote in the caption:“I hope you like it”The collection, first published in 1924, is widely known for marking the debut of Winnie-the-Pooh in the poem Teddy Bear. It brings together a set of poems that reflect the world from a child’s perspective. It reflects a child’s wish to break free from restrictions and enjoy the power to act without limits.Taehyung's story on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@thv)Following the post, fans have started speculating about its possible connection to Taehyung’s upcoming activities. The illustration he shared is from the poem If I Were King. This has drawn attention as netizens remember actor Park Seo-joon previously referring to Taehyung as “King”. In a celebratory post upon the BTS member’s military discharge in June 2025, the actor had uploaded a photo with the K-pop idol.“King is back @thv,” the caption read.Adding to the curiosity, V mentioned during an interview with W Korea on August 11, 2025 that he relates to Eeyore, a well-known character from the Winnie-the-Pooh stories. In a recent live on Weverse, he also hinted at an undisclosed project, stating that he spent three to five days recording something new.These details combined have fueled fan theories that Taehyung may be preparing for a voice acting role, potentially connected to Winnie-the-Pooh or another animated project. While no official confirmation has been made, the possibility has generated excitement and widespread discussion online.&quot;What if we get voice actor Taehyung?&quot; one fan commented.Connecting details from V's past interviews, Wooga Squad references, and subtle Instagram changes, fans are sharing theories online. They have pieced together potential clues about what could be the singer's next venture.Steph Chan 🇨🇦 Vote Jimin for VMAS ⭐️ @BTSypher7LINKGoing to make a wild guess and look like a 🤡 What if Tae will voice a character in an upcoming Winnie the Pooh project. Maybe Eeyore? 🫏Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 @naver_taehyungLINKTaehyung has been posting childhood pictures recently, he removed Winter Ahead MV link from Instagram. He added the Winnie-the-Pooh sticker and V on the leg too.. I’m seeing a pattern here 👀❀ ✿ @wintertaeta2LINKOk hear me out. This poem is called ‘If I were King’, Sejoon called Taehyung King as soon as he was discharged. Taehyung said he resembles Eyore in W Korea interview. The baby king has a ‘V’ in his leg. Taehyung said he has something exciting coming out which he recorded for 3 toAlongside speculations of a possible voice acting role, another wave of discussions focus on the recurring “King” references surrounding the BTS' vocalist. Fans point out that the theme of royalty has appeared multiple times in connection to him.Ⓥ ꫂ❁ @kimyeontaeloverLINK@tetesjaan THV didn’t earn the ‘King of Spoilers’ title for nothing 😭😭😭hermione's frenny @taeshieshLINK@tetesjaan bro would probably act in a Kdrama and get the role of a King🍓 @l0SBtLINK@tetesjaan Didn't want to spoil it but Kth2 is called &quot;King's Return&quot;hermione's frenny @taeshieshLINK@tetesjaan bro would probably act in a Kdrama and get the role of a KingBTS' Taehyung gears up for comeback preparations, new endorsements, magazine covers, and LA Dodgers honorKim Taehyung is currently in Los Angeles, where he has joined the rest of the BTS members as the group prepares for their highly anticipated comeback.The septet reunited with fans through a live broadcast on July 1, 2025, marking their first appearance together since completing military service. During the stream, they revealed that a new album is in the works, with a possible release set for spring 2026.V’s ad campaigns for Compose Coffee and Coca-Cola Zero (Images via Instagram/@composecoffee, @cocacola_korea)Beyond group activities, V continues to expand his solo presence. His brand partnerships have grown, first with ongoing campaigns for Compose Coffee. On August 11, 2025, the coffeehouse chain unveiled a special collaboration with Taehyung.The project, named V COMPOSED, features three signature drinks designed around the concept of “a cup composed by V.” The limited-edition lineup was released nationwide on August 12.Moreover, he has recently been appointed as the ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero. Both of these campaigns are running simultaneously across South Korea.The singer’s appearance on magazines cover lineup also remains strong. He will appear on the cover of Sure Magazine’s August 2025 special issue, followed by W Korea’s September edition.In addition, BTS' V also is set to make an appearance as the guest of honor at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game on August 25. He will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.