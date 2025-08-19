"Was the bicep kiss necessary": Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Taehyung's latest Coca-Cola ad takes over the big screens across South Korea

On August 19, 2025, fans spotted a new Coca-Cola Coke Zero advertisement featuring BTS’ Taehyung on Weverse. Although only five seconds long, the ad quickly became a trending topic on social media. In the clip, V is seen drinking a whole Coke Zero bottle in one go, but it was his mannerisms afterward that grabbed fans' attention. After finishing, he seems to kiss his bicep before making an expression that conveyed refreshment. Fans also couldn’t help but notice his sharply defined Adam’s apple while drinking, which quickly became a highlight of the ad. One fan humorously remarked,₊˚⊹♡ caa @taesddalgiLINK@borahtaehyung was the bicep kiss necessaryDespite its brevity, the advertisement has already been hailed by fans as “sexy” and proof of the star's ability to captivate fans with even the smallest gestures.Social media continues to buzz with reactions about this:ꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINKTaehyung’s Adam’s apple while drinking... then he kissed his bicep?? WHY IS THIS SO SEXY OMG😭😭Priya @Priya_bluebirdLINK@naver_taehyung Why is this looking so good !Taehyung Brand Support @btskthv1230LINK@BTSV_Support_Kr OMG! Kim Taehyung, what are you doing to us??? It's all a bit too much today... I feel like my heart is going to burst out of my chest! 🥵🫠 TAEHYUNG COCA COLA AMBASSADOR KIM TAEHYUNG X COKE ZERO #TaehyungxCocaCola #VxCocaCola🍒 @IanzthvLINKNo one's looking at the bottle 😭all about thv ʳᵉꪜᵉ | Kim Taehyung is back from SDT @AllforKth3LINKThis made me thirsty for some reason. TAEHYUNG COCA COLA AMBASSADOR KIM TAEHYUNG X COKE ZERO #TaehyungxCocaCola #VxCocaColaPing Bauzon-Ner @pingbauzonLINKIsn’t this illegal? He looks sooooo goodBTS' Taehyung is busy with multiple endorsement projectsOn July 30, 2025, BTS’ V was officially announced as Coca-Cola Korea's global brand ambassador for Coke Zero. Fans celebrated the announcement, noting how Taehyung proudly endorses a domestic brand over international ones. The campaign, titled “Best Come EVer,” cleverly emphasizes the “V” in its slogan as a direct reference to the star himself.Since then, the campaign has expanded rapidly. The latest five-second Coca-Cola ad, first seen on Weverse, has now appeared on billboards, posters, and big screens across South Korea.August brought another exciting update for fans. V is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25 during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game. The Los Angeles Dodgers' announcement about V on August 17 caused waves of excitement across both the K-pop community and MLB fans, with ticketing servers crashing as fans rushed to secure seats for the iconic moment. Adding to the buzz, on August 18, 2025, Taehyung’s new Compose Coffee campaign film was released. The ad cleverly incorporated his artistic alter ego “Vante” through a Picasso-style minimalist sketch, a detail that fans immediately praised as genius. The next day, the BTS star delighted fans by sharing 19 behind-the-scenes campaign photos. This proves he has been quite active on social media, especially Instagram. A few days ago, he also posted a special Instagram update featuring his childhood photos and pictures with his BTS bandmates. With back-to-back campaigns, a historic MLB debut, and multiple new projects, August 2025 is shaping up to be a month overflowing with updates from Taehyung.