  "Was the bicep kiss necessary": Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Taehyung's latest Coca-Cola ad takes over the big screens across South Korea

"Was the bicep kiss necessary": Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Taehyung's latest Coca-Cola ad takes over the big screens across South Korea

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 19, 2025 13:06 GMT
BTS
BTS' V's new Coca-Cola ad takes over South Korea (Image via Weverse)

On August 19, 2025, fans spotted a new Coca-Cola Coke Zero advertisement featuring BTS’ Taehyung on Weverse. Although only five seconds long, the ad quickly became a trending topic on social media. In the clip, V is seen drinking a whole Coke Zero bottle in one go, but it was his mannerisms afterward that grabbed fans' attention.

After finishing, he seems to kiss his bicep before making an expression that conveyed refreshment. Fans also couldn’t help but notice his sharply defined Adam’s apple while drinking, which quickly became a highlight of the ad. One fan humorously remarked,

Despite its brevity, the advertisement has already been hailed by fans as “sexy” and proof of the star's ability to captivate fans with even the smallest gestures.

Social media continues to buzz with reactions about this:

BTS' Taehyung is busy with multiple endorsement projects

On July 30, 2025, BTS’ V was officially announced as Coca-Cola Korea's global brand ambassador for Coke Zero. Fans celebrated the announcement, noting how Taehyung proudly endorses a domestic brand over international ones. The campaign, titled “Best Come EVer,” cleverly emphasizes the “V” in its slogan as a direct reference to the star himself.

Since then, the campaign has expanded rapidly. The latest five-second Coca-Cola ad, first seen on Weverse, has now appeared on billboards, posters, and big screens across South Korea.

August brought another exciting update for fans. V is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on August 25 during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game. The Los Angeles Dodgers' announcement about V on August 17 caused waves of excitement across both the K-pop community and MLB fans, with ticketing servers crashing as fans rushed to secure seats for the iconic moment.

Adding to the buzz, on August 18, 2025, Taehyung’s new Compose Coffee campaign film was released. The ad cleverly incorporated his artistic alter ego “Vante” through a Picasso-style minimalist sketch, a detail that fans immediately praised as genius.

The next day, the BTS star delighted fans by sharing 19 behind-the-scenes campaign photos. This proves he has been quite active on social media, especially Instagram. A few days ago, he also posted a special Instagram update featuring his childhood photos and pictures with his BTS bandmates.

With back-to-back campaigns, a historic MLB debut, and multiple new projects, August 2025 is shaping up to be a month overflowing with updates from Taehyung.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

