"Team Donkey"- BTS' Taehyung unleashes a new fandom with his Eeyore wallpaper amidst never ending 'Tiger vs Bear' debate

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 12, 2025 10:43 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung believes he resembles Eeyore from Winnie-the-Pooh (Image via YouTube/@wkorea)

On August 11, 2025, W Korea uploaded a YouTube video with BTS’ Taehyung (V) titled "First reveal! V's treasured items in Paris Why BTS V cried at J-Hope's concert? | W Korea." Filmed during his September issue photoshoot in Paris, the episode gave fans a peek at his daily must-haves. He pulled out his favorite cologne and the Celine “Smile Bag” he carried from Seoul to Los Angeles.

From his bag, he also revealed melatonin for nights when his mind is too busy to sleep. V chatted about rewatching Breaking Bad, enjoying shows on Netflix and Disney+, and keeping his iPad close for meals and downtime. But the moment that grabbed fans' attention came at the very end.

When showing his iPad, instead of a stylish photo or art, his wallpaper featured Eeyore. For those unaware, it is the gloomy donkey from Winnie the Pooh. The image showed Eeyore with a sulky, slightly judgmental look. Taehyung explained he chose it because he thinks he looks like the character. When asked about his wallpaper, he said:

"A donkey. Because it looks like me."
The reveal instantly reignited a long-running fandom debate. For years, fans have been split between calling him a bear or a tiger. Those in “Team Bear” say he’s soft, warm, and comforting. “Team Tiger” points to his bold stage presence and strong charisma.

Now, with Eeyore in the mix, fans joked that a brand-new “Team Donkey” had been born. One X user, @patyani, wrote:

"Team Bear ❌Team Tiger❌ Team Donkey ✅"
Social media lit up with playful reactions. Some fans laughed about how they were still arguing over two animals, only for Taehyung to throw in a third. Others teased that he had created a new animal fan base out of nowhere.

Meanwhile, others found the choice adorable and said the gloomy yet cute donkey suited his humor perfectly.

More about Taehyung’s Bear vs Tiger debate and recent activities

In K-pop, it’s common for idols to be associated with a symbolic animal or emoji. For BTS, these pairings are well established:

  • RM - Koala
  • Jin - Hamster
  • Suga - Cat
  • j-hope - Squirrel
  • Jimin - Chick
  • Jungkook - Rabbit

Taehyung’s case has always been different. Fans can’t agree if he’s more like a bear or a tiger. The tiger connection stems from his favorite animal, his on-stage persona as V, and his frequent use of the tiger emoji.

The bear side comes from childhood nicknames like “baby bear,” his softer, slower-paced personality off stage, and his 2019 song Winter Bear.

BTS&#039;V at CELINE&rsquo;s show at Paris Fashion Week (Images via Instagram/@thv)
BTS'V at CELINE’s show at Paris Fashion Week (Images via Instagram/@thv)

The idol has previously acknowledged that both animals fit him, the tiger for V and the bear for Kim Taehyung. He even created a tiger-bear hybrid design for BTS merchandise. In 2022, an Instagram poll he ran settled slightly in favor of the bear, winning with 63% of the vote.

This month, Taehyung has been active in both fashion and music circles. He recently attended Celine’s Fashion Week in Paris as the brand’s ambassador and appeared on six striking covers for W Korea’s September issue. It featured pieces from the brand’s Spring 2026 collection.

Currently, he is in Los Angeles with his fellow BTS members, sharing glimpses of their time together as they prepare for their next album, scheduled for release in spring 2026.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shubham Soni
