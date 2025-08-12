"Team Donkey"- BTS' Taehyung unleashes a new fandom with his Eeyore wallpaper amidst never ending 'Tiger vs Bear' debate

On August 11, 2025, W Korea uploaded a YouTube video with BTS’ Taehyung (V) titled &quot;First reveal! V's treasured items in Paris Why BTS V cried at J-Hope's concert? | W Korea.&quot; Filmed during his September issue photoshoot in Paris, the episode gave fans a peek at his daily must-haves. He pulled out his favorite cologne and the Celine “Smile Bag” he carried from Seoul to Los Angeles.From his bag, he also revealed melatonin for nights when his mind is too busy to sleep. V chatted about rewatching Breaking Bad, enjoying shows on Netflix and Disney+, and keeping his iPad close for meals and downtime. But the moment that grabbed fans' attention came at the very end.When showing his iPad, instead of a stylish photo or art, his wallpaper featured Eeyore. For those unaware, it is the gloomy donkey from Winnie the Pooh. The image showed Eeyore with a sulky, slightly judgmental look. Taehyung explained he chose it because he thinks he looks like the character. When asked about his wallpaper, he said:&quot;A donkey. Because it looks like me.&quot;The reveal instantly reignited a long-running fandom debate. For years, fans have been split between calling him a bear or a tiger. Those in “Team Bear” say he’s soft, warm, and comforting. “Team Tiger” points to his bold stage presence and strong charisma.Now, with Eeyore in the mix, fans joked that a brand-new “Team Donkey” had been born. One X user, @patyani, wrote:&quot;Team Bear ❌Team Tiger❌ Team Donkey ✅&quot;Patya @patyaniLINKTeam Bear ❌ Team Tiger ❌ Team Donkey ✅ #VxWKorea #VxCeline #CelineBoyVSocial media lit up with playful reactions. Some fans laughed about how they were still arguing over two animals, only for Taehyung to throw in a third. Others teased that he had created a new animal fan base out of nowhere.ᴷⁱˡˡⁱⁿ' ⁱᵗr♩⁷ꪜ◡̈ 𝑭𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒂🪩🌈💜 @wizardbangtanLINKlmaooo this man one could never guess his next move,, ik he's laughing at our team tiger/bear argumentsɱα૨เεⓥ⋆.˚🦋༘⋆ @staeverryyyLINKtaehyung not having a donkey as his background i- 😭😂 honestly, i thought he would have some fancy artwork or like, a beautiful scenery, but no, its a donkey bc what? it looks like him? ohghad taehyung ur literally a walking meme and i love it.sadie⁷ @thvarbie_LINKNo way taehyung said stop with your bear or tiger imma settle with donkey HES SO F*CKING HILARIOUSMint Yoongi 🥢 @PeachesMintyLINKEveryone fighting tooth and nail over him being a tiger or a bear, Tae be like shut up- “I am Eeyore”Meanwhile, others found the choice adorable and said the gloomy yet cute donkey suited his humor perfectly.Rena⁷∞ @borahae_4_lifeLINKTae iPad wallpaper is Eor the donkey 😭😭 &quot;because it looks like me&quot; He's so cute 😭😭😭😂yoongi misser⁷ runseokjin tour @hyyhtaegiminLINKthis makes me feel so connected to tae cause i too think i look like eeyore𓂃 𓈒𓏸⋆ @kthesis_LINKI love this photo so much 😭 he’s like a toddler showing his most prized possession like “my name’s taehyung, this is my iPad and this is Eeyore, my emotional support donkey.”More about Taehyung’s Bear vs Tiger debate and recent activitiesIn K-pop, it’s common for idols to be associated with a symbolic animal or emoji. For BTS, these pairings are well established:RM - KoalaJin - HamsterSuga - Catj-hope - SquirrelJimin - ChickJungkook - RabbitTaehyung’s case has always been different. Fans can’t agree if he’s more like a bear or a tiger. The tiger connection stems from his favorite animal, his on-stage persona as V, and his frequent use of the tiger emoji.The bear side comes from childhood nicknames like “baby bear,” his softer, slower-paced personality off stage, and his 2019 song Winter Bear.BTS'V at CELINE’s show at Paris Fashion Week (Images via Instagram/@thv)The idol has previously acknowledged that both animals fit him, the tiger for V and the bear for Kim Taehyung. He even created a tiger-bear hybrid design for BTS merchandise. In 2022, an Instagram poll he ran settled slightly in favor of the bear, winning with 63% of the vote.This month, Taehyung has been active in both fashion and music circles. He recently attended Celine’s Fashion Week in Paris as the brand’s ambassador and appeared on six striking covers for W Korea’s September issue. It featured pieces from the brand’s Spring 2026 collection.Currently, he is in Los Angeles with his fellow BTS members, sharing glimpses of their time together as they prepare for their next album, scheduled for release in spring 2026.