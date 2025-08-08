BTS’ Taehyung wins ‘Trend of July - K-pop Solo’ at Korea Grand Music Awards 2025, honoured with full-page newspaper ad by KGMA

On August 8, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung (V) won the ‘Trend of July - K-pop Solo’ title at the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards. The monthly fan-voted title is awarded through the FANCAST app. Fans across the globe vote to determine which soloist or group dominated the month in popularity and impact.The July voting period ran from July 15 to 28. It saw an intense competition among various top soloists. However, Taehyung emerged as the undisputed winner, earning 167,553 votes. It accounted for over 90% of the total votes cast. This recent victory cemented V as one of the most influential K-pop solo artists.To commemorate this achievement, KGMA honoured the singer with a full-page advertisement in the August 7 edition of Ilgan Sports. The publication is one of Korea’s leading newspapers.The ad prominently displayed his win and photo. In addition to the media spotlight, V will also receive a custom-designed trophy from KGMA.This month's win marks V’s fourth consecutive ‘Trend of the Month’ title. Taehyung previously claimed the title in April, May, and June. Now, with July added to the list, his solo streak is unrivalled.Taehyung’s post-military activities as BTS members reunite in LA for group comebackV's win at the Korea Grand Music Awards came nearly two months after the BTS vocalist was fully discharged from military service. He finished the enlistment in June 2025 with the other BTS idols. Taehyung, actively stepping back into the public eye, is currently in Los Angeles with the other BTS members.The group's reunion has sent fans into a frenzy as they eagerly look forward to the 2026 group's comeback. Taehyung's return has already included some major events. His Coca-Cola Zero campaign became an instant viral hit across digital platforms.He was also recently spotted at the Paris Fashion Week, where he represented Celine.Music Map ⓥ @musicmapvLINKKim Taehyung has held the highest individual positions among fashion brand companies in the financial category of CELINE for the past 5 years. He is the only global ambassador with the highest sales in luxury clothing, jewelry, and magazines. This is insane. X pinkytaedefend1His &quot;W Korea&quot; September issue cover shoot recently went viral for its avant-garde style and concept.On the music front, the singer released his solo debut album, Layover, in September 2023. Even during enlistment, he maintained momentum through releases and pre-filmed appearances. Fans were also treated to emotional tracks like his winter duet with Park Hyo-shin.He also released a nostalgic collaboration with Bing Crosby on his hit White Christmas. The track blended timeless genres with modern K-pop flair.The BTS reunion in LA is part of their early preparation process. The clips shared by members on their social media include recording sessions and spending time with each other. Multiple sightings of the members around studios and event spaces in LA have added to the buzz.