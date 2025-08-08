  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • BTS’ Taehyung wins ‘Trend of July - K-pop Solo’ at Korea Grand Music Awards 2025, honoured with full-page newspaper ad by KGMA

BTS’ Taehyung wins ‘Trend of July - K-pop Solo’ at Korea Grand Music Awards 2025, honoured with full-page newspaper ad by KGMA

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 08, 2025 17:20 GMT
BTS&rsquo; Taehyung wins &lsquo;Trend of July - K-pop Solo
BTS’ Taehyung wins ‘Trend of July - K-pop Solo' at KGMA (Images via X/@fancastofficial)

On August 8, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung (V) won the ‘Trend of July - K-pop Solo’ title at the 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards. The monthly fan-voted title is awarded through the FANCAST app. Fans across the globe vote to determine which soloist or group dominated the month in popularity and impact.

Ad

The July voting period ran from July 15 to 28. It saw an intense competition among various top soloists. However, Taehyung emerged as the undisputed winner, earning 167,553 votes. It accounted for over 90% of the total votes cast. This recent victory cemented V as one of the most influential K-pop solo artists.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To commemorate this achievement, KGMA honoured the singer with a full-page advertisement in the August 7 edition of Ilgan Sports. The publication is one of Korea’s leading newspapers.

The ad prominently displayed his win and photo. In addition to the media spotlight, V will also receive a custom-designed trophy from KGMA.

This month's win marks V’s fourth consecutive ‘Trend of the Month’ title. Taehyung previously claimed the title in April, May, and June. Now, with July added to the list, his solo streak is unrivalled.

Ad

Taehyung’s post-military activities as BTS members reunite in LA for group comeback

V's win at the Korea Grand Music Awards came nearly two months after the BTS vocalist was fully discharged from military service. He finished the enlistment in June 2025 with the other BTS idols. Taehyung, actively stepping back into the public eye, is currently in Los Angeles with the other BTS members.

Ad

The group's reunion has sent fans into a frenzy as they eagerly look forward to the 2026 group's comeback. Taehyung's return has already included some major events. His Coca-Cola Zero campaign became an instant viral hit across digital platforms.

He was also recently spotted at the Paris Fashion Week, where he represented Celine.

Ad

His "W Korea" September issue cover shoot recently went viral for its avant-garde style and concept.

On the music front, the singer released his solo debut album, Layover, in September 2023. Even during enlistment, he maintained momentum through releases and pre-filmed appearances. Fans were also treated to emotional tracks like his winter duet with Park Hyo-shin.

He also released a nostalgic collaboration with Bing Crosby on his hit White Christmas. The track blended timeless genres with modern K-pop flair.

Ad

The BTS reunion in LA is part of their early preparation process. The clips shared by members on their social media include recording sessions and spending time with each other. Multiple sightings of the members around studios and event spaces in LA have added to the buzz.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications