“HISTORY MAKER”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung sets new record as the first and only K-pop soloist with 6 songs surpassing 400M streams on Spotify

On Thursday, August 7, BTS' Taehyung made history as the first and only K-pop soloist with six songs that surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify. This record came into play after the idol's latest record with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify.

The songs that were the fastest to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify, along with the number of days it took for the song to reach the record:

Love Me Again - 183 Days

FRI(END)S - 231 Days

Winter Ahead - 250 Days (New Record)

Slow Dancing - 328 Days

Christmas Tree - 907 Days

Sweet Night (Itaewon Class OST) - 1725 Days

Fans are thrilled about the idol's latest milestone in his solo career, and also praised the idol for the constant additions to his long list of solo achievements. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same,

daeguprince @organic_sucess @taeguide HISTORY MAKER TAEHYUNG CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

"even when his music doesn't follow trends and is unique from general kpop music, his music was unique,creative and artistic," said a fan on X

"Taehyung consistently manages to stand out, and no one can stop his influence," added another fan

"Man achieved everything organically. His discography speaks for itself .. a true masterpiece from start to finish. kinghyung, slayhyung," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts and comments on the idol's latest achievement in his solo career.

"It's just pure talent and genuine fan love," stated a fan

"I'm so proud of him," added an X user

"Just pure fan love listening to ALL of his music and not just one song," said a netizen

"the way others focus on one song to have some success, and here he is, having absolutely all of his songs loved and successful!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Taehyung, made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first album, Layover. The album's title track was Slow Dancing. Many elements of the album paid tribute to the relationship V shared with his now late pet dog, Yeontan.

In December 2023, Taehyung enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served under the Military Police Corps' Special Task Force, and was also later promoted to the Sergeant rank. Regardless of the enlistment, the idol rolled out three pre-recorded solo singles in 2024.

He released FRI(END)S in March 2024, which was followed by two winter singles in December called Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with the late Bing Crosby.

He was subsequently discharged from the military after the successful completion of his tenure in June 2025.

While the idol has largely spent his time connecting with ARMYs through livestreams and reuniting with the BTS members, in July, he made a public appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. He attended as the brand ambassador of Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show.

Taehyung is participating in the creation and preparation of BTS' upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in Spring 2026.

