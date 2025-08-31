"Sounds so unprofessional"- Fans react to BigHit's statement confirming BTS' Jimin's past relationship while asking to protect Song Da-eun's privacy

On August 31, 2025, South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reported that BigHit Music officially confirmed that BTS's Jimin and actress Song Da-eun dated a couple of years ago. This is the first time the agency has publicly addressed a dating rumor about one of its performers.BigHit Music explained that while the two had feelings for one another, they were no longer dating and had not been in touch for a long time. The confirmation came after Song Da-eun’s viral elevator video reignited dating rumors earlier this week. The clip was allegedly filmed inside the BTS member's residence. It drew backlash for exposing his private space.BigHit Music said it had remained silent out of respect for Jimin's private life but felt compelled to clarify the &quot;bare minimum” facts due to speculative reports and malicious rumors. According to Star News Korea, the agency said:&quot;We have not revealed our position on this matter out of respect for Jimin's privacy and the people involved in the matter. However, as various speculative reports surrounding the artist's private life arise and untrue rumors run rampant, we are inevitably forced to reveal our position on at least the bare minimum of facts. The artist has had a past relationship with the other person, but that was several years ago and they are not currently dating.&quot;The agency further urged the public to avoid reckless comments and asked that Song Da-eun's privacy be respected.&quot;We ask you to refrain from making indiscriminate speculation about the artist's privat e life. We also earnestly request that you ref rain from any actions that could cause har m to the artist or anyone else mentioned in the discussion,&quot; BigHit Music said.While some were relieved to see clarity, many fans were unimpressed by the way the agency framed the issue. Online discussions labeled the wording &quot;unprofessional.&quot; An X user, @slaaverin, wrote:&quot;It did not come from official means. The journalist could have as well invented the statement. This sounds so unprofessional. Sorry but until we get an official notice I won't blindly believe this 'statement.'&quot;slaav☀️🌙 @slaaverinLINKIt did not come from official means. The journalist could have as well invented the statement. This sounds so unprofessional. Sorry but until we get an official notice I won't blindly believe this &quot;statement&quot;.Several fans pointed out that the statement seemed more focused on protecting the actress than safeguarding Jimin’s privacy. Others questioned why no mention of legal action was made, despite Korean outlets reporting that sharing such private videos could fall under privacy violation laws.⟭⟬ @btsuvrsLINKif jimin is so kind to not do anything, i think bighit should do something to protect their artist like pls they cannot just let this sht go. invasion of privacy isn't okay even though she's an ex or whateverKat Walcott @katwalcottLINKwhat a strange statement…they’re almost defending her more than Jimin. Like ???ִֶָ @bangillitLINKi think at this point we all knew she was his ex or they had something 5 years ago and that all the photos and videos she's shared of jimin are from 2019-2020, but what else? that's all? will there be no consequences for her?…. bighit you're a fu*k*ng jokeFans vented frustration, saying BigHit should have prioritized defending its artist rather than stressing sympathy for the other party involved.salma⁷🍉 @jmnfairyyLINK“refrain from actions that could cause harm to the person mentioned”????? what about taking legal actions hello???kook @kooice97LINK@cocojm_ot7 They’ll slap a sticker on a yawn and call it ‘artist protection’… but can’t protect their artist’s actual privacy. Make it make sense.ʚଓ @jmnophileLINKThere is nothing wrong in dating but why tf is she posting those things now??? Isn't this violation of privacy and why is the company not doing anything about it???? YOUR ARTIST'S PERSONAL LIFE IS BEING EXPOSED WITHOUT HIS PERMISSION!!!! WITH JIMIN TILL THE END WE LOVE YOU JIMINAll we know about BTS' Jimin and Song Da-eun’s dating rumorsSpeculation surrounding Jimin and Song Da-eun has continued since 2022. Netizens began linking their posts, accessories, and locations online. At the time, the actress repeatedly denied having a boyfriend during livestreams. However, the other updates from her side continued to stir debate.The latest controversy was fueled by her TikTok video uploaded on August 27, 2025. It seemingly showed Jimin inside an elevator. As the door opened, the BTS star seemed startled by her presence.The viral clip was widely condemned as a breach of privacy by fans, especially since it allegedly revealed the inside of his building. There were also questions raised about why she chose to post it years after her relationship with the BTS member had ended.JiminxDaeun @daeunie_20LINKSong Daeun on TikTok posted a video of her welcoming Jimin of BTS back home at their Hannam91 apartment.Despite this, BigHit Music’s confirmation reportedly settled speculation by clarifying that the relationship was a short-lived one from years ago and no longer relevant to the present.Song Da-eun rose to fame through Heart Signal 2 and appeared in dramas like Once Again and Mother. She has previously spoken about the scrutiny she faced.At one point, she even claimed that she would sue netizens who left malicious comments about her.Meanwhile, all seven BTS members have now returned to South Korea after spending over a month in Los Angeles preparing for their 2026 comeback.