“HE CALLED HIM KOOKIE”- Fans in awe over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s honest reaction to BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘fashion’ TikTok dance challenge

Bang Chan of Stray Kids recently reacted to BTS Jungkook’s latest dance challenge, and the interaction has fans going feral with excitement. On October 1, 2025, the BTS star uploaded a TikTok of himself dancing to rookie boy group CORTIS’ track FaSHioN. Since Bang Chan and Jungkook have shared a close friendship for years, his reaction to the video instantly became a moment fans cherished.Through the fan communication app Bubble, Bang Chan revealed that he found the challenge hilarious. What melted fans’ hearts the most was how he affectionately referred to Jungkook as “Kookie.” His full message read:“I laughed so hard watching Kookie’s fashion challenge..caught me so off guard hahaha..how does he do it so well..that’s sunbaenim for ya..respect.”Bang Chan’s use of the word sunbaenim (senior) highlighted the BTS star's seniority playfully not only to Stray Kids but also to CORTIS. This small yet meaningful exchange thrilled fans, especially those who know how treasured the friendship is between these 97-liners. Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement. One fan shared:&quot;he called him kookie. I REPEAT. HE CALLED HIM KOOKIE. NOT JUNGKOOK SUNBAENIM. HELLO 97L CRUMBS YALLLL 😭😭😭⭐⭐⭐ MY ARMY STAY HEART⭐⭐⭐&quot;‘ @YoimdiyaLINKHe called him kookie. I REPEAT. HE CALLED HIM KOOKIE. NOT JUNGKOOK SUNBAENIM. HELLO 97L CRUMBS YALLLL 😭😭😭⭐️⭐️⭐️ MY ARMY STAY HEART ⭐️⭐️⭐️More fans shared their thoughts on the same.♡⃝ ·͙ꫂ ၴႅၴAyesha⁷⟬⟭⟭⟬ @kimjeonayeshaLINKSTRAY KIDS BANG CHAN ON BUBBLE TALKING ABOUT JUNGKOOK IS THE CUTEST THING EVER 😭 HE CALLED HIM “KOOKEI” AND EVEN TEASED ABOUT HIS FASHION BY CORTIS 😂 THEIR FRIENDSHIP IS SO PRECIOUS I CAN’T STOP SMILING OVER THIS MOMENT 💜💙BANGCHAN KOOKIE JEON JUNGKOOK #CORTIS_FASHIONDIMO 🦖 @keehoseokmixLINKBang Chan talks about Jungkook’s FaSHioN challenge 😭😭😭😭 MY 97 BESTIES ❤️❤️❤️(✿ฺ。✿ฺ) @Reina6667LINKThe friendship 🥹🥹More fans admired their friendship.anguschu @fantazm0LINKTAKE THAT!!!!!!! bang chan said he laughed at jungkook’s tiktok todayMe 💜 JungKookie @beigebearrLINKBang Chan respects and admires our Kookie and said Jungkook is 'top tier&quot; and good at everything. I love their friendship!😍🔥BTS' Jungkook marks his return to TikTok after 2 yearsThe 97-liners of K-pop are among the most talked-about groups of idol friendships, and for good reason. This circle includes some of the industry’s most popular stars, such as BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu. Known for their camaraderie, every small interaction between them instantly warms fans’ hearts.On the other hand, Jungkook made a much-anticipated return to TikTok on October 1, 2025, after nearly two years of absence. His comeback on the platform created a frenzy among fans worldwide. BTS' youngest member surprised everyone by hopping on the viral FaSHioN challenge, a trend sparked by rookie HYBE boy group CORTIS. This was also his first TikTok upload since completing his military service in June.The video from his newly updated account showed him grooving to a fan remix of the song. Dressed casually in a black T-shirt and a beanie, he performed the routine with his playful expressions, which instantly reminded fans of his TikTok posts from 2023. The setting appeared to be his own home, familiar to the fans.The impact was immediate. Within just an hour of posting, the video had already amassed more than 4 million views and 1.4 million likes. His follower count also increased, crossing the 22 million mark quickly. The overwhelming response proved just how much fans had missed him on the platform.Now, fans are buzzing with anticipation, hoping this marks the start of more regular TikTok updates from the BTS member.