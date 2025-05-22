"They're treating me perfectly fine"- Stray Kids' Bang Chan defends JYP Entertainment against fan backlash

On May 22, 2025, Stray Kids' Bang Chan defended JYP Entertainment against the fan backlash about the company. The K-pop idol shared his opinions through the South Korean social media platform Bubble, where he mentioned that if someone said "bad things" about his agency, it would be the same as pointing fingers at him. He wrote:

"Saying bad things to my company is the same as saying bad things to me. They're treating me perfectly fine. So stop please."

Bang Chan further provided a solution to fans who would condemn the agency. He suggested they should regard the company's decision as the members' own, saying,

"Here, let me try and help with a tip, In whatever situation maybe think, 'Oh maybe it was the member's decision?' That might solve all your worries k?"

Stray Kids' Bang Chan apologized for sharing his honest thoughts

Following his earlier statements, Stray Kids' Bang Chan went on to share multiple messages through Bubble, explaining himself and apologizing for sharing his honest thoughts. He started by saying the weather was really good, but he wanted to express regret for letting out his feelings.

He then mentioned it was frustrating to watch fans talking negatively about JYP Entertainment, further wondering why STAYs could not understand his intentions. Stray Kids' Bang Chan also disclosed that he had been deliberately avoiding the cameras because he had a lot to do.

"The weather's really nice but I wanna apologise for letting out my feelings. It's just that... you know... it's kinda frustrating... Like it's my choice, my decisions, but why can't STAYs understand my intentions... kinda vibes. With content stuff, I'll try my best... I've been deliberately avoiding the cameras cause I have so much to do," he wrote.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan further stated that he would probably get criticism for whatever he was filmed doing, and this was the reason he declined to shoot. He said,

"But another reason is... you know like... it's traumatising cause I feel like I'll get in heat for whatever I get filmed doing which is another reason why I've rejected getting filmed."

The idol went on to state that he would try to film more content even if he was uncomfortable. He concluded the texts by adding:

"I completely understand your side of things cause you wanna see me but l'm like nowhere So l'll try coming out more for our contents even if I'm REALLY uncomfortable getting filmed ok?"

In other recent news, Stray Kids released their ninth digital single album, Mixtape: Dominate, on March 21, 2025, through JYP Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus.

