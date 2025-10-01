  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Welcome back tiktoker jungkook"- Fans in frenzy as the BTS' singer makes his first TikTok appearance post-military with dance to Cortis' 'FaSHioN'

"Welcome back tiktoker jungkook"- Fans in frenzy as the BTS' singer makes his first TikTok appearance post-military with dance to Cortis' 'FaSHioN'

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 01, 2025 07:39 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook makes his first TikTok appearance with Cortis' track (Images via X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC & @cortis_bighit)

On October 1, 2025, Jungkook made his return to TikTok after nearly two years away. His comeback to the video streaming platform instantly sent fans into a frenzy. The BTS youngest member surprised his followers by joining the viral FaSHioN challenge, a track by the rookie HYBE boy group Cortis. His post marked his first video since finishing military service in June. Within minutes, the clip started trending across online platforms.

Ad

The video was posted from his updated handle @mnijungkook. It showed him grooving to a fan remix of the song. He kept the mood light with casual attire, wearing a black T-shirt and a beanie. Jungkook performed his dance moves with playful expressions that reminded fans of his carefree days on TikTok in 2023. The setting appeared to be his home, which fueled the excitement as fans recognized the familiar black-toned interior.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Within the first hour, the video racked up over four million views, more than 1.4 million likes, and tens of thousands of comments. His follower count also increased, surpassing 22 million. Filipino influencer Niana Guerrero joined the comments section, welcoming Jungkook back as “king” of TikTok. The post eventually caught the attention of Cortis themselves. The group left an emotional comment, calling the moment surreal. They wrote,

"Cant believe this is real . feels like a dream."
Ad
Ad

Fans quickly flooded social media to express their happiness. Many said they had been waiting for his return and greeted him on the app. An X user, @archvofgguk, wrote,

Ad

On the other hand, some couldn’t believe his comeback came through a funky remix instead of the original version.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans of the singer quickly flooded social media with excitement, edits, and trending hashtags celebrating both him and his playful nod to his HYBE juniors.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Jungkook’s TikTok legacy and Cortis’s growing bond with BTS

Jungkook’s journey on TikTok began accidentally in 2023. At that time, he accidentally shared his private username. Instead of hiding it, he embraced the platform. The singer turned TikTok into a space where fans could see his love for dance, challenges, and editing.

Over time, he gained recognition for viral clips of his solo tracks, such as Seven and 3D. He also supported fellow artists by participating in spontaneous challenges. His authentic, “chronically online” presence quickly made him one of the most loved K-pop idols on TikTok.

Ad
Ad

Cortis, the group behind FaSHioN, has also gained attention for openly admiring and respecting BTS. They previously bowed on camera after Jungkook mentioned them during a Weverse Live. The five-member group also showed similar gestures when j-hope supported their dance challenge.

Since debuting, Cortis members often name BTS as their guiding inspiration. In interviews, leader Martin shared that he looks up to RM's leadership style. He recalled RM's advice that a leader should always re-energize the team when they feel tired. He also mentioned j-hope's reminder to enjoy every moment and never take it for granted.

Ad

Meanwhile, fellow member James revealed that he decided to pursue music after being moved by Jimin's "Serendipity" stage performance. Overall, the group has said BTS taught them the importance of humility, respect for staff, and treating their debut not as an endpoint but as the true beginning of their journey.

Meanwhile, excitement is growing around BTS's highly awaited group comeback. It was recently reported that the band is planning a major world tour in 2026, which is expected to run from May to December with 65 concerts in top stadiums worldwide. This would be their first full-scale tour since 2019 and their first as a complete group after the members' military service.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications