"Welcome back tiktoker jungkook"- Fans in frenzy as the BTS' singer makes his first TikTok appearance post-military with dance to Cortis' 'FaSHioN'

On October 1, 2025, Jungkook made his return to TikTok after nearly two years away. His comeback to the video streaming platform instantly sent fans into a frenzy. The BTS youngest member surprised his followers by joining the viral FaSHioN challenge, a track by the rookie HYBE boy group Cortis. His post marked his first video since finishing military service in June. Within minutes, the clip started trending across online platforms.The video was posted from his updated handle @mnijungkook. It showed him grooving to a fan remix of the song. He kept the mood light with casual attire, wearing a black T-shirt and a beanie. Jungkook performed his dance moves with playful expressions that reminded fans of his carefree days on TikTok in 2023. The setting appeared to be his home, which fueled the excitement as fans recognized the familiar black-toned interior.Within the first hour, the video racked up over four million views, more than 1.4 million likes, and tens of thousands of comments. His follower count also increased, surpassing 22 million. Filipino influencer Niana Guerrero joined the comments section, welcoming Jungkook back as “king” of TikTok. The post eventually caught the attention of Cortis themselves. The group left an emotional comment, calling the moment surreal. They wrote,&quot;Cant believe this is real . feels like a dream.&quot;Fans quickly flooded social media to express their happiness. Many said they had been waiting for his return and greeted him on the app. An X user, @archvofgguk, wrote,. @archvofggukLINKomg jungkook dancing on cortis’ &quot;fashion&quot; on tiktok!! welcome back tiktoker jungkook 😭On the other hand, some couldn’t believe his comeback came through a funky remix instead of the original version.Chafai fadhila OT7.2016 @BTSARMY211178LINKMy love Jungkook.. is so precious, he always loves to support other artists.. so precious... I hope they appreciate his support for them ☝prikooya ♡ @_prikooyaLINKJungkook dancing to the thai remix of “Fashion” by Cortis! he’s so silly!! 😂🫶🏻mtownBB⁷ @mtownBB97LINKHow u so un-seriously bestie 😭 And damn look at his all black HouseChafai fadhila OT7.2016 @BTSARMY211178LINKMy love Jungkook.. so precious.. always loves to support other artists.. so precious ☝Fans of the singer quickly flooded social media with excitement, edits, and trending hashtags celebrating both him and his playful nod to his HYBE juniors.Golden ʲᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏ @JJK1WINLINK@TheePopCore He is back. I miss TikToker Jungkook so much.😭😭😭𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖔𝖓🌼 @baby_cindergirlLINKFinally!!! He remembered his account password 🥹lee⁷ @vantaeSooLINKAnd he danced the remix version 😭 He's back,my man is back!!😭💜Jungkook’s TikTok legacy and Cortis’s growing bond with BTSJungkook’s journey on TikTok began accidentally in 2023. At that time, he accidentally shared his private username. Instead of hiding it, he embraced the platform. The singer turned TikTok into a space where fans could see his love for dance, challenges, and editing.Over time, he gained recognition for viral clips of his solo tracks, such as Seven and 3D. He also supported fellow artists by participating in spontaneous challenges. His authentic, “chronically online” presence quickly made him one of the most loved K-pop idols on TikTok.luna⁷ (slow) @tetebbiLINKJungkook being chronically online and saw all the memes regarding &quot;is this even a party&quot;Cortis, the group behind FaSHioN, has also gained attention for openly admiring and respecting BTS. They previously bowed on camera after Jungkook mentioned them during a Weverse Live. The five-member group also showed similar gestures when j-hope supported their dance challenge.Since debuting, Cortis members often name BTS as their guiding inspiration. In interviews, leader Martin shared that he looks up to RM's leadership style. He recalled RM's advice that a leader should always re-energize the team when they feel tired. He also mentioned j-hope's reminder to enjoy every moment and never take it for granted.Meanwhile, fellow member James revealed that he decided to pursue music after being moved by Jimin's &quot;Serendipity&quot; stage performance. Overall, the group has said BTS taught them the importance of humility, respect for staff, and treating their debut not as an endpoint but as the true beginning of their journey.Meanwhile, excitement is growing around BTS's highly awaited group comeback. It was recently reported that the band is planning a major world tour in 2026, which is expected to run from May to December with 65 concerts in top stadiums worldwide. This would be their first full-scale tour since 2019 and their first as a complete group after the members' military service.