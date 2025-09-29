"The perfect idol"- Fans touched as BTS' Jimin, his father, & brother become the first-ever 3-father-son members of Green Noble Club donors

On September 29, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that ChildFund Korea officially recognized BTS' Jimin, his father, and his younger brother as the first-ever family trio of the Green Noble Club. This milestone marks a historic moment for the foundation, as it honors the Park family for their continued generosity and unwavering commitment to supporting children in need. Jimin first joined the donor network in October 2021, donating 100 million won to help underprivileged youth in Busan and children struggling during the pandemic. His father joined in 2022, focusing on families facing financial hardship and providing educational support. This year, Jimin’s younger brother officially joined after completing military service. This achievement set a record as the first father-and-sons trio in the group’s eight-year history. According to Chosun Biz, ChildFund Korea President Hwang Young-ki stated,&quot;The positive influence of Jimin’s father-and-sons trio carries symbolic meaning beyond simple sponsorship, including the passing down of giving across generations and the spread of fandom culture. We will do our best to bring real change to children’s lives through warm sharing.&quot;The Green Noble Club was founded in 2017 to promote a culture of large-scale philanthropy in Korea and now has over 500 members. For the K-pop idol, however, charity has long been part of his journey. Beyond Green Umbrella, he has funded scholarships, school facilities, and even emergency relief efforts abroad.Fans were deeply moved by the announcement and flooded social media with pride. They called the BTS singer “perfect” for balancing a music career with philanthropy. An X user, @browseralexx, wrote,alex @browseralexxLINK@Kpop_Herald @BTS_twt this is so cool. jimin is not just talented, he's generous too. the perfect idolMany praised the Park family for their kindness across generations. Fans showed pride in the singer and his family.jm @whoisjmsLINKwhat beautiful values jimin and his brother received from their parents. proud of you my jimin, may your family and blessed always reap good fruitszara ♡ @angelhotteokLINKhe really is what defines being an idol - talented, kind, unproblematic and beautiful☁️userjhope⁷ saw suga, hobi &amp;amp; jin @userjhope_LINKKINDESS LOVE SINCERITY RUNS THROUGH JIMINs VEINS AND FAMILY🥹💜 THE SILENT DONATIONS TO HELP ONE PERSON AT A TIME MAKING THIS WORLD A BETTER PLACE🥹💜 BANGTAN LEADS WITH EXAMPLE WITH KINDNESS HUMILITY AND LOVE🥹💜 DONATION FAIRY JIMIN PROUD OF YOU JIMINJesse~ 💛💫💛 @Jesse_MessyyLINKI love how Jimin is always so blessed but never forgets to give back 🙌 Sharing those blessings with the ppl and causes that matter to him &amp;amp;amp; his fam. 💛💛💛Some highlighted that the singer’s donations have inspired fans to organize their own charity drives. It further demonstrated the ripple effect of his influence.𝐉𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐍 ❦ ɱყ ᗰ𝐔𝐒ᗴ ★ @charmjimin2LINK@Kpop_Herald @BTS_twt Silently, as usual, bcs these gestures aren't meant to gain visibility and publicity. If it hadn't been for his brother's participation, probably wouldn't have been known at all. Jimin is a wonderful human being, as his family 💛 DONATION FAIRY JIMIN BE A GOOD HUMAN LIKE JIMINCelina Jimin ¹³💛🌙🦋✨ Jimin_MUSE ✨ @CelinaJiminVNLINKSuch a nice gesture family and inspiration for people to BE GOOD BE KIND BE LIKE JIMIN Congratulations Park family! 👏🎊 BE A GOOD HUMAN LIKE JIMIN #ParkJimin #JIMIN #지민 #ジミンMinggukie 🐰🐥 @der_bear_LINKI'm so proud of my baby. Let's all try to be good humans like Jimin and his familyMore on BTS' Jimin’s donations, philanthropy, and recent milestonesThe Green Noble Club membership is just one part of Jimin’s extensive charity record. Since 2019, he has provided annual scholarships to Busan High School of Arts, his alma mater. He covered not only tuition but also facilities such as desks, chairs, and performance opportunities for students. He has contributed to local education offices nationwide and funded emergency aid for children affected by the Türkiye–Syria earthquake. He also donated to support both soldiers and firefighters.ꜱʟʏᴛʜᴇʀɪɴ_ᴊɪᴍɪɴ_ot⁷ @jimin_lil_devilLINK&quot;Jimin’s Heart Reaches Across Borders: ₩100M Donated to Support Children Affected by Turkey &amp;amp;amp; Syria Earthquakes&quot; 🥹😭 OMGG BTS’s Jimin continues to show that his generosity knows no bounds. In 2023, he donated ₩100 million to support children affected by the devastatingHis father has also been recognized for stepping in to cover medical bills and living costs for struggling families. Meanwhile, his younger brother’s new membership reflects the continuation of these values.ChildFund Korea honored the family with plaques of appreciation for their collective generosity. The organization described it as a symbol of intergenerational kindness and a positive force spreading through fandom culture.Outside philanthropy, Jimin continues to excel musically. His solo track Who recently became the first K-pop solo song to chart on Spotify USA for 400 consecutive days, surpassing 400 million filtered streams. His second album, Muse, remains steady on global charts.As for the group, BTS is currently preparing for their 2026 comeback.