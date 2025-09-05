"Congratulations Taehyung"- Hilarious fan reactions erupt as BTS' V breaks his own record for the shortest Weverse live at 01:41 minutes

On September 5, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) amused fans with what may be his shortest Weverse live yet. The broadcast lasted just one minute and 41 seconds and was audio-only, with him appearing to be on a late-night run. He greeted fans briefly and mentioned he was about to wash up. He then ended the session almost immediately.@_BTSMoments_ on X shared the news about the same writing on the social media platform:&quot;Weverse LIVE only for 1 min &amp; 41 secs HE MADE A NEW RECORD&quot;This isn’t the first time he has surprised fans with such quick appearances. In the past, V has gone live only to test the feature or ended abruptly due to his phone battery running out. His habit of holding short and unplanned broadcasts has become a running joke among ARMYs.Fans filled social media with lighthearted comments. Some even jokingly congratulated him on his new record for the shortest livestream. An X user, @bangtanyear25, wrote:&quot;Today Kim tae-hyung break his record and set a new record of the shortest live. Congratulations Taehyung.&quot;Trina⁷⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ⩇⩇:⩇⩇ ⏱︎ @bangtanyear25LINKToday Kim taehyung break his record and set a new record of the shortest live Congratulations Taehyung 👏🏼They said that his lives ended before they could even finish an ad. Some compared missing the live to failing a class, while others called it a lottery win to catch him in real time.𝘽𝙊𝙍𝙉 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀 💜 @__onekissLINKITS LITERALLY LIKE THAT LIKE A GOT THE NOTIFICATION OPEN IT SAYS ITS OVER😀😀mnisoo @kkukvminLINKtaehyung went live, teased us cause he is running at han river and ENDED IT in 1 minute, is he even real?!!🧈 ⁷| jjk2 @iwaizumilvr123LINKI clicked on the live and it already ended😔 I never miss his lives no matter how short they are, this feels like failing a classChoco⁷|Jin's Divorced Wifee ❄️💜 @ChocoFromJinHitLINK@winnttaebear This isn't even a joke anymore like literally WV ADS alone are 15sec long HOW TF TAEHYUNG EXPECTS US TO CATCH HIM IF HE ENDS LIVE BEFORE ADS ENDMany pointed out the contrast between his short check-ins and Jungkook's longer, chatty lives, joking that the balance between them keeps BTS’ fandom entertained.花樣年華 ⁷ @BTSJE0NJKLINKcatching taehyung weverse live is not for the weaks 😭.𖥔 ݁ @lovvforjkLINKjungkook’s hour long lives, taehyung 2 second lives and blonde jimin… life is good againJakia⁷•아포방포• @ragingwithgraceLINKlove these unplanned check ins tae does so so much.its just like when I'm doing my own thing and suddenly think of the tannies wondering how they're doing. He's just like us 🥹More on BTS’ Taehyung’s recent activities and appearancesTaehyung’s short Weverse live comes amidst his several public appearances. On September 1, he attended the Paradise Art Night at Frieze Seoul 2025, held at Paradise City, Incheon. The event brought together stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, as well as Park Seo-joon, Eric Nam, and RM.There were also international names, such as producer Tommy Brown. A group photo from the evening went viral after fans noticed Taehyung holding a half-eaten gimbap roll instead of a champagne glass while posing for the camera.Just days earlier, V also made headlines in Los Angeles when he threw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. The moment carried symbolic weight for fans, as the number seven, representing BTS, was highlighted during the ceremony.V of BTS acknowledges the crowd before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on August 25, 2025 (Image via Getty)Beyond event appearances, V is currently the face of Coca-Cola Zero in Korea, with his new campaign video gaining traction online. He also continues his partnerships with SnowPeak Appeal, Compose Coffee, and luxury brand Celine.He even walked at Paris Fashion Week this summer as Celine’s ambassador and appeared on the September cover of W Korea. Since completing his military service in June 2025, Taehyung has resumed full-scale activities alongside the other BTS members.In addition to group projects, Taehyung remains one of the most influential figures on social media. On September 1, he ranked #3 on HypeAuditor's global music influencer list on Instagram, just behind Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.The group has been preparing their comeback album, scheduled for Spring 2026, with recording sessions in both South Korea and Los Angeles.