  "Him and his gimbap against the world"- Internet cracks up at BTS' Taehyung proudly holding onto the half-eaten snack in viral 2025 Frieze Seoul photo

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 05, 2025 08:07 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung holding onto the half-eaten snack (Images via Instagram/@tbhits)

Even days after the 2025 Paradise Art Night in Incheon, glimpses of BTS' Taehyung (V) from the high-profile event continue to surface online. One viral moment came from a group photo uploaded by American producer Tommy Brown. It featured several celebrities, including Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

While the picture looked glamorous, fans quickly zeroed in on the singer's pose at the center. Instead of holding a glass of champagne, the idol was seen clutching a half-eaten gimbap roll. This made it an unexpectedly hilarious highlight of the evening.

Social media soon filled with witty remarks, with many praising the down-to-earth gesture at such a luxury event.

The viral picture of the BTS star holding gimbap (Image via Instagram/@tbhits)
The viral picture of the BTS star holding gimbap (Image via Instagram/@tbhits)

Comments ranged from jokes to playful observations that he looked like he was walking around with gimbap as his plus-one. An X user, @inthecosmos7, wrote:

"Him and his gimbap against the world."
For many, the image highlighted V's goofy yet charming side, turning an elegant soirée into a relatable internet moment. One also wrote that Taehyung gave off a sense of normalcy despite being at such a star-studded gathering.

Some lighthearted posts even joked that “gimbap” might trend as a breakout search term after the viral picture. Others called it adorable that he carried the roll casually while mingling with A-listers.

More on BTS' Taehyung’s recent appearances and solo activities

The Paradise Art Night kicked off Frieze Seoul 2025. It is Korea's prominent art and cultural event, which is held annually. Alongside V and RM, the event featured major stars including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, as well as Park Seo-joon, Bae Doona, Eric Nam, and international names like Tommy Brown and Tom Sachs.

The evening blended art exhibitions, ballet performances, and music, while much of the buzz online centered around V's interactions and viral photo.

This appearance followed Taehyung’s recent collaboration with Coca-Cola Korea as the new ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero. He also starred in a widely shared campaign video.

Since his military discharge in June 2025, V has also taken on ambassadorships with Compose Coffee and SnowPeak Appeal, while continuing his role with Celine. Earlier this summer, he attended Paris Fashion Week as Celine’s global ambassador and featured on the cover of W Korea’s September issue.

Musically, Taehyung has been actively preparing for BTS’ group comeback, scheduled for Spring 2026. This comes after his own solo debut album Layover in 2023 and post-enlistment releases such as FRI(END)s and Winter Ahead.

With all seven BTS members now discharged from military service, they have been working together in South Korea and Los Angeles on their new project, which is expected to be accompanied by a world tour.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
