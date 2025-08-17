  • home icon
  • "I'm concerned and fascinated"- Fans divided as BLACKPINK's Lisa debuts Labubu-inspired outfit at night 2 of 'DEADLINE' World Tour in London

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Aug 17, 2025 13:44 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Lisa debuts Labubu-inspired outfit (Images via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m & @brettalannelson)

On August 16, 2025, Lisa was in headlines when BLACKPINK returned to Wembley Stadium in London for the second night of their DEADLINE World Tour. The four members performed to a packed crowd and brought back their hits and new solo stages. However, the loudest chatter online centered on Lisa.

She surprised fans with a custom-made pink ensemble modeled after the collectible Labubu doll. Her stage look included a furry skirt and top in bright pink, paired with a rare Labubu keychain attached to her outfit. She entered the stage wearing a pink mask resembling the doll.

Lisa has long been known for her love of the toy. It is often credited, at least partly, with boosting the doll's global popularity, according to Vogue Italia and other outlets.

The performance led to mixed reactions among fans. Many praised the rapper for her creativity and bold fashion choices, while others admitted they were unsure about the doll-inspired outfit. An X user, @boomerangjb, wrote:

"I’m concerned and fascinated all at once."
The divide led to social media being flooded with posts. Some found it unique and playful, calling her the “mother" of Labubu. Many also assumed that a collaboration could come soon.

Meanwhile, others felt the look clashed with her strong solo tracklist. Many also said they could not understand the outfit's appeal.

More from BLACKPINK’s Wembley show & Lisa's love for Labubus

Beyond Lisa’s solo stage, the concert highlighted each member’s individuality. Jisoo performed tracks from her recent album Amortage, Rosé sang her hit APT, and Jennie delivered her viral single Like Jennie. Together, the group ran through fan-favorite songs such as Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and DDU-DU DDU-DU.

The show also included the Diplo-produced single Jump, performed twice. It was first sung during the main set and once again as part of the encore.

The Wembley stop was especially significant for fans in the UK. It marked BLACKPINK’s first return to London in two years. The group previously headlined BST Hyde Park in 2023, but this new tour came as a surprise since their last group album was released back in 2022.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s connection to Labubu goes beyond just wearing it on stage. She is widely credited with turning the quirky toy into a global trend after she was spotted in April 2024 carrying a Labubu keychain in her bag.

That moment sparked a buying frenzy across Southeast and East Asia, with fans and collectors racing to find the dolls. Her repeated appearances with the toy, both in public and on social media helped push Labubu into mainstream pop culture. Celebrities like Rihanna and Dua Lipa were later seen sporting the same collectible.

In an interview with Variety, the BLACKPINK star admitted she has been “going crazy” for Labubus for almost a year, but finds them increasingly hard to get. She revealed that from the latest collection, she only managed to get three or four, despite wanting the entire set. When asked about a possible collaboration, Lisa said the idea of a Lisa Labubu would be “a lot of fun." She predicted it would blow up the internet.

This could be a hint that her love for the toy might soon lead to something even bigger.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

