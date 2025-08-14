  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “They could've dropped it anytime”- Fans slam YG for dropping BLACKPINK Goyang show behind-the-scenes amidst Lisa’s ‘DREAM’ MV release

“They could've dropped it anytime”- Fans slam YG for dropping BLACKPINK Goyang show behind-the-scenes amidst Lisa’s ‘DREAM’ MV release

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:35 GMT
BLACKPINK members (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)
BLACKPINK members (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)

On Thursday, August 14, YG Entertainment released behind-the-scenes footage of BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour, featuring the K-pop girl group's first show in Goyang, Seoul. While fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting its release for weeks, they were rather disappointed about the agency's choice of timing for the video.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the same day, BLACKPINK's Lisa also released her solo short film music video, titled DREAM, starring her and Kentaro Sakaguchi. Given that the agency had over a month to release the behind-the-scenes video, fans couldn't consider the video's release on Lisa's solo comeback day a coincidence.

Therefore, they accused YG Entertainment of allegedly sabotaging the idol and her solo career. They also stated that there was no relevance to the date they chose to drop the long-awaited behind-the-scenes video, and the alignment with Lisa's DREAM music video release date was the only notable connection. This naturally led to much criticism against the agency.

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"no cause like...was there NO other day??? This is footage from weeks ago!! They could've dropped it anytime but today...."
Ad

Many fans and netizens also talked about the recent incident and continued to direct criticism towards YG Entertainment.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the recent incident.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BLACKPINK and their recent activities

BLACKPINK is a four-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. However, in December 2023, following the expiration of their contract with the agency, all the members chose to depart the agency for their solo contracts. Regardless, BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK members (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)
BLACKPINK members (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)

After their departure, all the members either kick-started their own label or joined other agencies for their solo activities. Jennie created her label, Odd Atelier, LISA created her agency, LLOUD, and Jisoo also created BLISSOO in collaboration with her brother's company, Bio Mom. Rosé, on the other hand, joined THE BLACK LABEL through a management contract.

Ad

Additionally, the members also signed contracts with other record labels for their international solo schedules and activities. Jennie is housed at Columbia Records, Lisa signed with RCA Records, and Rosé is part of Atlantic Records. As the members ventured into their solo careers after their departure in December 2023, they recently came together for their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour.

Here are the dates and venues for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour:

  • July 5: Goyang, South Korea, Goyang Stadium
  • July 6: Goyang, South Korea, Goyang Stadium
  • July 12: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
  • July 13: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
  • July 18: Chicago, Soldier Field Stadium
  • July 22: Toronto, Rogers Stadium
  • July 23: Toronto, Rogers Stadium
  • July 26: Queens, N.Y., Citi Field
  • July 27: Queens, N.Y., Citi Field
  • July 28: Queens, N.Y., Citi Field
  • Aug. 2: Paris, Stade De France
  • Aug. 3: Paris, Stade De France
  • August 6: Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La Maura
  • August 9: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic
  • August 10: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic
  • August 15: London, Wembley Stadium
  • August 16: London, Wembley Stadium
  • October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium
  • Nov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • Nov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 29: Singapore, National Stadium
  • November 30: Singapore, National Stadium
  • January 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
  • January 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
Ad

On the other hand, in July 2025, BLACKPINK also released their latest single, JUMP. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more exciting content to arrive.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications