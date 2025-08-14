“They could've dropped it anytime”- Fans slam YG for dropping BLACKPINK Goyang show behind-the-scenes amidst Lisa’s ‘DREAM’ MV release

On Thursday, August 14, YG Entertainment released behind-the-scenes footage of BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour, featuring the K-pop girl group's first show in Goyang, Seoul. While fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting its release for weeks, they were rather disappointed about the agency's choice of timing for the video.On the same day, BLACKPINK's Lisa also released her solo short film music video, titled DREAM, starring her and Kentaro Sakaguchi. Given that the agency had over a month to release the behind-the-scenes video, fans couldn't consider the video's release on Lisa's solo comeback day a coincidence.Therefore, they accused YG Entertainment of allegedly sabotaging the idol and her solo career. They also stated that there was no relevance to the date they chose to drop the long-awaited behind-the-scenes video, and the alignment with Lisa's DREAM music video release date was the only notable connection. This naturally led to much criticism against the agency.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;no cause like...was there NO other day??? This is footage from weeks ago!! They could've dropped it anytime but today....&quot;poppy @PoppySmoLINK@asa61761 no cause like...was there NO other day??? This is footage from weeks ago!! They could've dropped it anytime but today....Many fans and netizens also talked about the recent incident and continued to direct criticism towards YG Entertainment.Justme @Just_me9764LINK@BBU_BLACKPINK Every single time lisa posts something, yg is always posting something too Obsessed muchThorpe @iamtamethorpeLINK@BBU_BLACKPINK I knew something like this will happen,there is no time Lisa release something that YG will not try to sabotage it,not the first,second,third or even fourth time they are doing this𝓛𝓪𝓵𝓪 @prtty97LINK@BBU_BLACKPINK Not even on anniversary date but when LISA releases something. YGE is really a trashpoppy @PoppySmoLINKThey had months and decided to do it on the day on DREAM release 🧐Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the recent incident.asa 🐰🐣🐿️🐻 @asa61761LINK@PoppySmo exactly, and I'm so mad lisa still getting this treatment from yg after all this years. they did too with teaser when lisa drop when im with you vids. she doesn't deserve this treatmentRoscal19 @Roscal191LINK@PoppySmo It always the same. They still keep trying to sabotage her.𝓛𝓲𝓪🎐 @hvteaccountLINK@PoppySmo Never beating the allegation. Pls dont pay it any mind and stay focus on dreamX-factor lisa @karmelkreme81LINK@PoppySmo We all know YG is mad bc of their solo success.All you need to know about BLACKPINK and their recent activitiesBLACKPINK is a four-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. However, in December 2023, following the expiration of their contract with the agency, all the members chose to depart the agency for their solo contracts. Regardless, BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment.BLACKPINK members (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)After their departure, all the members either kick-started their own label or joined other agencies for their solo activities. Jennie created her label, Odd Atelier, LISA created her agency, LLOUD, and Jisoo also created BLISSOO in collaboration with her brother's company, Bio Mom. Rosé, on the other hand, joined THE BLACK LABEL through a management contract.Additionally, the members also signed contracts with other record labels for their international solo schedules and activities. Jennie is housed at Columbia Records, Lisa signed with RCA Records, and Rosé is part of Atlantic Records. As the members ventured into their solo careers after their departure in December 2023, they recently came together for their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour.Here are the dates and venues for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour:July 5: Goyang, South Korea, Goyang StadiumJuly 6: Goyang, South Korea, Goyang StadiumJuly 12: Los Angeles, SoFi StadiumJuly 13: Los Angeles, SoFi StadiumJuly 18: Chicago, Soldier Field StadiumJuly 22: Toronto, Rogers StadiumJuly 23: Toronto, Rogers StadiumJuly 26: Queens, N.Y., Citi FieldJuly 27: Queens, N.Y., Citi FieldJuly 28: Queens, N.Y., Citi FieldAug. 2: Paris, Stade De FranceAug. 3: Paris, Stade De FranceAugust 6: Milan, Italy, Ippodromo Snai La MauraAugust 9: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi OlímpicAugust 10: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi OlímpicAugust 15: London, Wembley StadiumAugust 16: London, Wembley StadiumOctober 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National StadiumNov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNovember 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 29: Singapore, National StadiumNovember 30: Singapore, National StadiumJanuary 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumJanuary 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumOn the other hand, in July 2025, BLACKPINK also released their latest single, JUMP. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more exciting content to arrive.