  "This is embarrassing"- Internet raises concerns over Kpop fandom culture after Billboard journalist reveals death threats over Jennie comment

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 08, 2025 17:28 GMT
Netizens call out BLINKS for displaying toxic fan culture (Images via Instagram/jennierubyjne and leelarosa)
Billboard freelance journalist Leah La Rose recently revealed she received death threats from some fans regarding Jennie, following a recent fan interview she conducted. A few days ago, Billboard posted a street-style interview video where Leah asked fans about viral moments involving BLACKPINK and other globally known female artists.

In one segment, a fan commented on the BLACKPINK star's recent "lazy" performance accusations from a concert. They also referenced a clip Billboard had also posted showing her pausing mid-performance while the other members continued dancing.

When asked about it, the fan bluntly stated:

“She’s always been like this for years.”

This segment sparked intense backlash from some BLACKPINK fans, who perceived the question as negative toward Jennie. The reaction reportedly escalated into death threats directed at Leah.

Addressing the issue, she posted a selfie video on her social media, clarifying that she was not a Billboard staff member but a freelancer and that she doesn’t personally know the BLACKPINK member. She explained she was simply doing her job, had limited knowledge of K-pop, and saw no reason to apologize for asking a question as part of the assignment.

One fan called out the other fans by commenting:

"This is embarrassing."
While some demanded an apology to Jennie, many others defended the journalist, stressing that she acted professionally. The incident has reignited discussions about toxic fan culture in K-pop, with many pointing out that while criticism is common, death threats cross a serious line.

Some fans commented that this behavior needs to be stopped.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have ended their American leg of tour

(left to right) Blackpink&#039;s Lisa, Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie pose with their Honorary MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire) (Image via Getty)
BLACKPINK began their third global concert tour with a show at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5, 2025. Titled Deadline world tour, the four-member group recently wrapped up the American leg of the tour with two shows in New York City on July 26 and 27.

Jennie and the other members began the European leg of the world tour with two shows in France on August 2 and 3, followed by a concert in Milan, Italy on August 6. The world tour has now reached Barcelona, Spain.

The only Spanish show will be held on August 9, 2025. The tour will continue well into the new year till January 2026 and end in Hong Kong.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

