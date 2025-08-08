“This is embarrassing”- Internet raises concerns over Kpop fandom culture after Billboard journalist reveals death threats over Jennie comment

Billboard freelance journalist Leah La Rose recently revealed she received death threats from some fans regarding Jennie, following a recent fan interview she conducted. A few days ago, Billboard posted a street-style interview video where Leah asked fans about viral moments involving BLACKPINK and other globally known female artists.In one segment, a fan commented on the BLACKPINK star's recent &quot;lazy&quot; performance accusations from a concert. They also referenced a clip Billboard had also posted showing her pausing mid-performance while the other members continued dancing.When asked about it, the fan bluntly stated:“She’s always been like this for years.”This segment sparked intense backlash from some BLACKPINK fans, who perceived the question as negative toward Jennie. The reaction reportedly escalated into death threats directed at Leah.Addressing the issue, she posted a selfie video on her social media, clarifying that she was not a Billboard staff member but a freelancer and that she doesn’t personally know the BLACKPINK member. She explained she was simply doing her job, had limited knowledge of K-pop, and saw no reason to apologize for asking a question as part of the assignment.One fan called out the other fans by commenting:&quot;This is embarrassing.&quot;Kim @kimmynonawa_LINKLMAO This is embarrassingWhile some demanded an apology to Jennie, many others defended the journalist, stressing that she acted professionally. The incident has reignited discussions about toxic fan culture in K-pop, with many pointing out that while criticism is common, death threats cross a serious line.Hails The Gamer @Barkiiii_LINKJennie was being lazy…. I’m sorry but the difference between her performing her own songs compared to BLACKPINK songs is so obviousTrashBin2020 🩵🩷💛 @nagla11LINKI'm sorry but loooool I feel bad for the interviewer thoɢɪᴀɴ ᡣ𐭩 @KokaikieeeLINKAs she should 👏 she was just doing her job.Some fans commented that this behavior needs to be stopped.Juliana⁷ 🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇬🇧🇷💜 @namgipeLINKWhy would she apologize tho? She didn’t say anything bad abt her, she asked a question that she was hired to do, to the girl and the girl said her mind!Babymonster22 @KpopfanxxxLINKI'm not surprised anymoreSapphire ❀ @sapphireloveot7LINKIt's her work. She has to do it. If you don’t like it, ignore it. Everyone has their own opinions and they can obviously say it loud too. both the interviewer and the woman said nothing wrong about the person. So attacking them is totally pathetic. Some need to touch some grass.BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have ended their American leg of tour(left to right) Blackpink's Lisa, Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie pose with their Honorary MBEs (Members of the Order of the British Empire) (Image via Getty)BLACKPINK began their third global concert tour with a show at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5, 2025. Titled Deadline world tour, the four-member group recently wrapped up the American leg of the tour with two shows in New York City on July 26 and 27. Jennie and the other members began the European leg of the world tour with two shows in France on August 2 and 3, followed by a concert in Milan, Italy on August 6. The world tour has now reached Barcelona, Spain.The only Spanish show will be held on August 9, 2025. The tour will continue well into the new year till January 2026 and end in Hong Kong.