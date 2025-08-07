“Nothing to be happy about this”: Internet divided over reports of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attending BLACKPINK’s Milan concert with daughter

On August 6, 2025, Italian media outlet La Repubblica reported that Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended BLACKPINK’s concert in Milan with her nine-year-old daughter, Ginevra. The show was held at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, marking the K-pop group's first-ever concert in the country.According to the outlet, Meloni watched the event from a private VIP section. She wore black and pink, which are the group's signature colors. However, her presence there drew mixed reactions from netizens.❦ sara @YVESAINTSHLINKNothing to be happy about this woman is ruining italy f*ck her she doesn’t deserve to see pinks before meMany people criticized the Italian Prime Minister's appearance at the concert. As the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia party, which has ties to Italy’s fascist history, Meloni has been accused of holding &quot;racist&quot; views.&quot;She is racist and really homophobic she is like Trump let’s not celebrate that…..,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;Giorgia Meloni at the blackpink concert surrounded by gays and lesbians, it must have been her nightmare come true, if you guys smelled something bad during the concert it was definitely that fascist piece of sh*t,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;So why are we happy that a fascist went to their concert….??,&quot; a person shared.Meanwhile, others welcomed Meloni’s presence, seeing it as a sign of the group’s growing international influence.&quot;I love when women uplift each other, it was their first show every in Italy, &amp; already made it to the country's PM,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Everyone loves Blackpink, haters will tell you otherwise but we all know what's true,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Ik that we hate her but it’s actually impressing that country leaders are going to bp concert even tho they have a very tight schedule,&quot; another person said.BLACKPINK’s European tour sees surging arena attendanceBLACKPINK's concert (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)BLACKPINK will headline Wembley Stadium on August 15 and 16, 2025, becoming the first female K-pop act to perform at the venue. Only BTS and Psy have performed there before. Before heading to London, they’re set to perform in Barcelona on August 9 as part of their ongoing DEADLINE world tour.Earlier this month, the quartet drew 110,000 fans across two nights at Stade de France on August 2 and 3. That’s twice the crowd they attracted during their Born Pink concert at the same location in July 2023, which had around 55,000 attendees. About 50,000 fans packed Milan's venue as well.BLACKPINK made history at the 2025 MTV VMAs as all four members received solo nominations in the same Best K-Pop category. Rosé leads with eight total nods, including seven for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT., and one for her solo track Toxic Till the End. Jennie (Like JENNIE), Jisoo (Earthquake), and Lisa (BORN AGAIN) also received nominations for Best K-Pop.