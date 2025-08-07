  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Nothing to be happy about this”: Internet divided over reports of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attending BLACKPINK’s Milan concert with daughter

“Nothing to be happy about this”: Internet divided over reports of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attending BLACKPINK’s Milan concert with daughter

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:24 GMT
Giorgia Meloni attended BLACKPINK&rsquo;s Milan concert (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @giorgiameloni)
Giorgia Meloni attended BLACKPINK’s Milan concert (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @giorgiameloni)

On August 6, 2025, Italian media outlet La Repubblica reported that Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended BLACKPINK’s concert in Milan with her nine-year-old daughter, Ginevra. The show was held at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, marking the K-pop group's first-ever concert in the country.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the outlet, Meloni watched the event from a private VIP section. She wore black and pink, which are the group's signature colors. However, her presence there drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Ad

Many people criticized the Italian Prime Minister's appearance at the concert. As the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia party, which has ties to Italy’s fascist history, Meloni has been accused of holding "racist" views.

"She is racist and really homophobic she is like Trump let’s not celebrate that…..," a netizen remarked.
"Giorgia Meloni at the blackpink concert surrounded by gays and lesbians, it must have been her nightmare come true, if you guys smelled something bad during the concert it was definitely that fascist piece of sh*t," an X user mentioned.
Ad
"So why are we happy that a fascist went to their concert….??," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others welcomed Meloni’s presence, seeing it as a sign of the group’s growing international influence.

"I love when women uplift each other, it was their first show every in Italy, & already made it to the country's PM," a netizen said.
"Everyone loves Blackpink, haters will tell you otherwise but we all know what's true," a viewer noted.
Ad
"Ik that we hate her but it’s actually impressing that country leaders are going to bp concert even tho they have a very tight schedule," another person said.

BLACKPINK’s European tour sees surging arena attendance

BLACKPINK&#039;s concert (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)
BLACKPINK's concert (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK will headline Wembley Stadium on August 15 and 16, 2025, becoming the first female K-pop act to perform at the venue. Only BTS and Psy have performed there before. Before heading to London, they’re set to perform in Barcelona on August 9 as part of their ongoing DEADLINE world tour.

Ad

Earlier this month, the quartet drew 110,000 fans across two nights at Stade de France on August 2 and 3. That’s twice the crowd they attracted during their Born Pink concert at the same location in July 2023, which had around 55,000 attendees. About 50,000 fans packed Milan's venue as well.

BLACKPINK made history at the 2025 MTV VMAs as all four members received solo nominations in the same Best K-Pop category. Rosé leads with eight total nods, including seven for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT., and one for her solo track Toxic Till the End. Jennie (Like JENNIE), Jisoo (Earthquake), and Lisa (BORN AGAIN) also received nominations for Best K-Pop.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications