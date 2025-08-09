"Two-faced clout chaser"- Fans slam influencer for referencing BLACKPINK's lazy dancing accusations in comparison with KATSEYE

American influencer and model Haley Kalil received backlash for her recent video about BLACKPINK's alleged “lazy dance,” and her comparison of it with KATSEYE's dancing skills. In August 2025, Haley shared a video on Instagram, which featured another person as they showcased the dancing styles of the two girl groups. Subsequently, the video garnered over 4 millions views and 7K shares.Notably, BLACKPINK has been receiving mixed reactions for their dance performances during concerts, with many netizens labeling it as “lazy dancing.” In the first part of the video, Haley Kalil is seen referencing the girl group and standing seemingly uninterested while the other person is dancing to JUMP. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second half, the two danced to KATSEYE's Gnarly. The track went viral for the group's energetic choreography when it was released in May 2025. Haley expressed her thoughts in the caption, saying:&quot;I'm sorry @katseyeworld for not doing you justice because you ATE (ps, blinks, don't come for me, I LOVE BLACKPINK... I just miss their choreography) @shaynabelenlazarr.”Haley Kalil replied to several comments saying that the video was merely a joke and that she was a fan of the quartet. However, many BLACKPINK fans were enraged and expressed their disappointment on X. They stated that the influencer used the criticism for gaining attention. &quot;No comment on the lazy dancing but she's such a two-faced clout chaser,&quot; one said.aj @jongsaengijohaLINKno comment on the lazy dancing but she's such a two-faced clout chaser 🥸Fans were largely upset, as they did not seem Haley Kalil worthy of evaluating the Pink Venom singers' dancing skills.chimdy👅 @rukatastropheLINKI can't defend Haleybaylee any more like omg was there really a point of posting that? No blackpink no views ig🫶 @jihyalistLINKInfluencers thinking they have “talent” and make fun of people who worked hard to get where they are and have actual talent will always be funnyFans continued to criticize the influencer for allegedly shading the group, particularly Jennie.aru💕 @mandu__cheeksLINKAhh not this Haley clout chaser😀😀😀...Atp it’s the whole world against blackpink right???z @jk005kimLINKThe fact that jennie was never like this especially in 2025 is so full of exaggeration and extreme hatred its actually pitiful𝘮𝘪𝘺𝘦𝘰𝘯 @aishin0biLINK@megtheeswagjiji she literally jumps on ANY hate train against women. not men. only women. and when people call her out she claims it's &quot;just jokes&quot; and that she's &quot;a huge fan&quot;BLACKPINK and KATSEYE's recent activities: World Tour, festival performance debut, and moreBLACKPINK for JUMP music video (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are currently on the DEADLINE World Tour, holding concerts in North America, Europe, and Asia. Their setlist includes their new song JUMP as well as hit tracks like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down, Playing With Fire, and more. Besides group tracks, the tour also features solo performances.The group concluded the North American leg of the tour in July, performing in cities including New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Inglewood. They moved on to the Europe leg, where they held shows in Milan, Saint-Denis, and Barcelona. They will conclude the European segment with two shows in London on August 15 and 16, 2025.For the Asian segment, the group will perform in Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore later this year. DEADLINE World Tour is set to continue in Asia in 2026, as the group will perform in Tokyo and Hong Kong through multiple shows.KATSEYE for 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago (Image Via X/@katseyeworld)Meanwhile, KATSEYE members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae debuted at 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago on August 3. Lollapalooza 2025 became their first ever international music festival performance. The HYBE girl group performed their debut song named Debut with a dance break. Additionally, they also showcased a flamenco dance interlude during the Gabriela performance.The group also performed songs like Gameboy, My Way, Tonight I Might, Mean Girls, Touch, M.I.A., and concluded the set with the viral song Gnarly. Notably, the girl group reportedly garnered a massive crowd of 85,000 people, marking the highest numbers for a daytime Lollapalooza set.In other news, KATSEYE joined hands with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Young Miko for a remix version of Gabriela. The Gabriela Young Miko remix version was officially released on Friday, August 8, 2025.