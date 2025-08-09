  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Two-faced clout chaser"- Fans slam influencer for referencing BLACKPINK's lazy dancing accusations in comparison with KATSEYE

"Two-faced clout chaser"- Fans slam influencer for referencing BLACKPINK's lazy dancing accusations in comparison with KATSEYE

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:12 GMT
Fans slam influencer for referencing BLACKPINK
Fans slam influencer for referencing BLACKPINK's lazy dancing accusations in comparison with KATSEYE (Images via X/@katseyeworld, @BLACKPINK, Instagram/@haleyybaylee)

American influencer and model Haley Kalil received backlash for her recent video about BLACKPINK's alleged “lazy dance,” and her comparison of it with KATSEYE's dancing skills. In August 2025, Haley shared a video on Instagram, which featured another person as they showcased the dancing styles of the two girl groups. Subsequently, the video garnered over 4 millions views and 7K shares.

Ad

Notably, BLACKPINK has been receiving mixed reactions for their dance performances during concerts, with many netizens labeling it as “lazy dancing.” In the first part of the video, Haley Kalil is seen referencing the girl group and standing seemingly uninterested while the other person is dancing to JUMP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the second half, the two danced to KATSEYE's Gnarly. The track went viral for the group's energetic choreography when it was released in May 2025. Haley expressed her thoughts in the caption, saying:

"I'm sorry @katseyeworld for not doing you justice because you ATE (ps, blinks, don't come for me, I LOVE BLACKPINK... I just miss their choreography) @shaynabelenlazarr.”

Haley Kalil replied to several comments saying that the video was merely a joke and that she was a fan of the quartet. However, many BLACKPINK fans were enraged and expressed their disappointment on X. They stated that the influencer used the criticism for gaining attention.

Ad
"No comment on the lazy dancing but she's such a two-faced clout chaser," one said.
Ad

Fans were largely upset, as they did not seem Haley Kalil worthy of evaluating the Pink Venom singers' dancing skills.

Ad
Ad

Fans continued to criticize the influencer for allegedly shading the group, particularly Jennie.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BLACKPINK and KATSEYE's recent activities: World Tour, festival performance debut, and more

BLACKPINK for JUMP music video (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)
BLACKPINK for JUMP music video (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are currently on the DEADLINE World Tour, holding concerts in North America, Europe, and Asia. Their setlist includes their new song JUMP as well as hit tracks like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, How You Like That, Shut Down, Playing With Fire, and more. Besides group tracks, the tour also features solo performances.

Ad

The group concluded the North American leg of the tour in July, performing in cities including New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Inglewood. They moved on to the Europe leg, where they held shows in Milan, Saint-Denis, and Barcelona. They will conclude the European segment with two shows in London on August 15 and 16, 2025.

For the Asian segment, the group will perform in Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore later this year. DEADLINE World Tour is set to continue in Asia in 2026, as the group will perform in Tokyo and Hong Kong through multiple shows.

Ad
KATSEYE for 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago (Image Via X/@katseyeworld)
KATSEYE for 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago (Image Via X/@katseyeworld)

Meanwhile, KATSEYE members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae debuted at 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago on August 3. Lollapalooza 2025 became their first ever international music festival performance. The HYBE girl group performed their debut song named Debut with a dance break. Additionally, they also showcased a flamenco dance interlude during the Gabriela performance.

Ad

The group also performed songs like Gameboy, My Way, Tonight I Might, Mean Girls, Touch, M.I.A., and concluded the set with the viral song Gnarly. Notably, the girl group reportedly garnered a massive crowd of 85,000 people, marking the highest numbers for a daytime Lollapalooza set.

In other news, KATSEYE joined hands with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Young Miko for a remix version of Gabriela. The Gabriela Young Miko remix version was officially released on Friday, August 8, 2025.

About the author
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications