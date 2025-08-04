"That is how you slay a performance"- Fans react to KATSEYE's 2025 Lollapalooza Debut dance break attracting highest daytime crowd with 85K attendees

KATSEYE took over social media with their ‘Debut’ dance break and reportedly attracted 85,000 attendees at Lollapalooza. The girl group made their Lollapalooza debut in Chicago on August 3, 2025, performing their songs like Debut, Gnarly, Gabriela, and more. All six members, including Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, showcased their vocals and performing skills.They received widespread praise online for the dance break while performing ‘Debut.’ They also introduced a dance break to their recent track, Gabriela. According to Touring Master, the girl group drew an estimated crowd of over 85K people.It marked the largest audience ever for daytime performance between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Fans expressed their excitement on X, praising the group's performance and achievement.&quot;That is how you slay a performance,&quot; one fan said.&quot;I dont think we're fully grasping the fact that this IS the group we've all been dreaming of. This is crazy,&quot; another user added.&quot;not HORI7ON related, but this girl group didn’t just set the standard — they are the standard,&quot; another netizen said.Fans also reacted to the Gabriela flamenco dance interlude, where all the members wore skirts and showcased their dancing skills.&quot;This is why i LOVE #katseye!! these girls live to perform!! they’re such incredible charismatic performers that are doing it to a level that no other group can!! talented, beautiful, hard working girls!! we love you #katseye!!&quot; another X user stated.&quot;THE NEW CHOREO AT THE END… oh im sick. im freaking out this was f**king incredible,&quot; another netizen mentioned.&quot;KUDOS to KATSEYE. Amazing performance and most specially, I enjoyed every time the girls flexed their vocal skills,&quot; one netizen reacted.Additionally, fans shared their thoughts on the HYBE girl group pulling a crowd of over 85,000 people at their Lollapalooza set.&quot;fr a problem because wym they’re performing this good THIS early into their career oh #katseye world domination,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;can you believe these girls were most afraid of no one showing up. we love you,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Going to become THAT group. no other global girl group has come close to them in the past decade. this lollapalooza performance... they are currently untouchable and only a year old group. i'm so insanely proud of our girls,&quot; a netizen wrote.More about KATSEYE's performance at 2025 Lollapalooza ChicagoKATSEYE took over the main T-Mobile Stage at the 2025 Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on the fourth day. The girl group debuted in 2024 and performed at their first international music festival debut at Lollapalooza. They shared the stage with global artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, and K-pop groups like TWICE and BOYNEXTDOOR.Besides their viral hit track Gnarly, the group performed some of their latest tracks from their latest EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS.KATSEYE’s 2025 Lollapalooza Setlist:Game BoyDebut with the dance breakTonight I MightMy WayMean GirlsGabriela with the dance breakTouchM.I.A.GnarlyThe girl group's performance at Lollapalooza was streamed live on Weverse and YouTube for international fans, and on Hulu for viewers in the United States.