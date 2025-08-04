  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "That is how you slay a performance"- Fans react to KATSEYE's 2025 Lollapalooza Debut dance break attracting highest daytime crowd with 85K attendees

"That is how you slay a performance"- Fans react to KATSEYE's 2025 Lollapalooza Debut dance break attracting highest daytime crowd with 85K attendees

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:33 GMT
Fans react to KATSEYE
KATSEYE at Lollapalooza (Image via X/@lollapalooza)

KATSEYE took over social media with their ‘Debut’ dance break and reportedly attracted 85,000 attendees at Lollapalooza. The girl group made their Lollapalooza debut in Chicago on August 3, 2025, performing their songs like Debut, Gnarly, Gabriela, and more. All six members, including Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, showcased their vocals and performing skills.

Ad

They received widespread praise online for the dance break while performing ‘Debut.’ They also introduced a dance break to their recent track, Gabriela. According to Touring Master, the girl group drew an estimated crowd of over 85K people.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It marked the largest audience ever for daytime performance between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Fans expressed their excitement on X, praising the group's performance and achievement.

"That is how you slay a performance," one fan said.
Ad
"I dont think we're fully grasping the fact that this IS the group we've all been dreaming of. This is crazy," another user added.
"not HORI7ON related, but this girl group didn’t just set the standard — they are the standard," another netizen said.

Fans also reacted to the Gabriela flamenco dance interlude, where all the members wore skirts and showcased their dancing skills.

Ad
"This is why i LOVE #katseye!! these girls live to perform!! they’re such incredible charismatic performers that are doing it to a level that no other group can!! talented, beautiful, hard working girls!! we love you #katseye!!" another X user stated.
"THE NEW CHOREO AT THE END… oh im sick. im freaking out this was f**king incredible," another netizen mentioned.
Ad
"KUDOS to KATSEYE. Amazing performance and most specially, I enjoyed every time the girls flexed their vocal skills," one netizen reacted.

Additionally, fans shared their thoughts on the HYBE girl group pulling a crowd of over 85,000 people at their Lollapalooza set.

"fr a problem because wym they’re performing this good THIS early into their career oh #katseye world domination," a fan commented.
Ad
"can you believe these girls were most afraid of no one showing up. we love you," another fan commented.
"Going to become THAT group. no other global girl group has come close to them in the past decade. this lollapalooza performance... they are currently untouchable and only a year old group. i'm so insanely proud of our girls," a netizen wrote.
Ad

More about KATSEYE's performance at 2025 Lollapalooza Chicago

Ad

KATSEYE took over the main T-Mobile Stage at the 2025 Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on the fourth day. The girl group debuted in 2024 and performed at their first international music festival debut at Lollapalooza. They shared the stage with global artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, and K-pop groups like TWICE and BOYNEXTDOOR.

Besides their viral hit track Gnarly, the group performed some of their latest tracks from their latest EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS.

Ad

KATSEYE’s 2025 Lollapalooza Setlist:

  • Game Boy
  • Debut with the dance break
  • Tonight I Might
  • My Way
  • Mean Girls
  • Gabriela with the dance break
  • Touch
  • M.I.A.
  • Gnarly

The girl group's performance at Lollapalooza was streamed live on Weverse and YouTube for international fans, and on Hulu for viewers in the United States.

About the author
Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ameen Fatima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications