"They sang all the other 6 songs live"- Fans defend IZNA as group faces backlash over alleged lip-syncing during 'Golden' performance at KCON LA

On August 1, 2025, rookie K-pop group IZNA was in the spotlight after their recent performance at the KCON LA 2025. Three members of the group, Jeemin, Jungeun, and Koko, took the stage for a special performance of Golden. For those unaware, the now-iconic track is from Netflix’s hit animated film K-pop Demon Hunters.The movie recently became Netflix’s most-watched animated title globally. The cover was one of the most anticipated moments of the night, as the original track is a hit. However, the performance drew criticism online, with many netizens claiming it involved lip-syncing.Viewers pointed out that the vocals sounded pre-recorded, lacking the breath control and variations typically heard in a live setting.While the performance received criticism, many fans also extended their support to IZNA.An X user, @baeznas, wrote:&quot;If this is shade towards izna i hope ure joking cuz they sang all the other 6 songs live.&quot;Fans emphasized that Golden is a high-difficulty song in terms of vocals and choreography. They mentioned that the group was dancing to their own vocals.&quot;They're soooo good that people still trying to find a ways to drag/hate them when in fact no one can sing that song live while dancing, not even the haters,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Kpop stans have unrealistic expectations if u expect humans to sing such high notes while dancing non stop like that,&quot; an X user wrote. &quot;You guys need to leave these poor girls alone it's an extremely difficult song to sing even without dancing, how the hell do you expect them to sing live. they put on a show, they looked and sounded great idk why you're all so upset,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;People b*tching about the prerecorded vocals... like the song is already incredibly hard as it is without all the dancing. the girls did a great job and i'm proud of them,&quot; another one said. They also stated that it’s not unusual for artists, especially rookies, to use backing tracks or pre-recorded vocals for demanding numbers at large-scale events like KCON.&quot;You're going to be negative, dont pick and choose performances. They did 6 songs back to back, all live. Always a damn man hating on girls. Get a life,&quot; an X user mentioned.&quot;People talk negative about this stage because of lip syncing. everyone, even your faves had to lip sync when they were rookies. izna are still building stamina and stage experience. golden has crazy high notes &amp; layered vocals, it’s not easy to sing live while dancing that hard,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Actually pissed off at people who are angry at Izna for not singing live for golden. Sure would have love to see them sing live but at least they were dancing with full power to a song they at least pre-recorded. Also legit watch any other inza performance and they're singing,&quot; another one said.More about IZNA’s KCON LA setlist and the group Outside the Golden performance, IZNA delivered a six-song set during KCON LA 2025, performing as a six-member group. Their main vocalist, Jiyoon, is currently on hiatus due to health reasons, and did not participate in the LA stop.The full setlist included fan-favourites like:BEEPIZNASASS (live debut)SIGNIWALY (I-LAND2 cover)TIMEBOMBGOLDEN (special stage by Jeemin, Jungeun, Koko)Each of the other songs, including the new performance of SASS, was performed live. The IWALY stage was particularly emotional, as it marked their first time performing the track in the U.S. after debuting with it on I-LAND2: N/a.IZNA debuted just eight months ago under WAKEONE Entertainment. Their appearance at KCON LA was part of a larger global rookie showcase. The group's performance attracted a large crowd both in-person and online through live-streamed coverage.