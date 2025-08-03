“Ready for sociopath Baek Ah Jin!”- Fans thrilled as Dear X starring Kim Yoo-jung unveils first trailer at the KCON LA 2025

On August 2, 2025, the first glimpse of Dear X debuted at KCON LA 2025, marking Kim Yoo-jung’s return in a lead role since My Demon in 2023. The preview shows her as Baek Ah-jin, a top actress with a dark aura, and the crowd at the event quickly took notice.The teaser features sequences of past events and internal conflict. The 25-year-old appears in scenes with a controlled demeanor and strong presence. Furthermore, the teaser hints at her wish to reach the top so that no one could mess with her. Following the release, the footage has attracted notable viewer interest since its reveal.&quot;My only K-Drama baby!😍 im ready for sociopath Baek Ah Jin!🔥,&quot; an X user commented. CDramaStan✨ @Lou_Anne0404LINKmy only K-Drama baby!😍im ready for sociopath Baek Ah Jin!🔥Admirers are excited to see the teaser of Dear X, saying it gave them &quot;goosebumps.&quot;&quot;Omgeee that was freaking intense!! goosebumps everywhere!! Kim You Jung the woman you are 👏,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Omg. It's rare for me to get goosebumps in a teaser, and this one got me. I feel like #KimYooJung will slay this character (kind of role that I want for Sohyun). This one seems interesting. Looking forward to this,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;This is just Crazy! In love, it's so much more interesting that I could have imagined😳! Can't stop watching! Thank you 😭❤,&quot; a user mentioned.Meanwhile, others used words like &quot;star&quot; and &quot;iconic&quot; to describe Kim Yoo-jung's acting.&quot;I love how the trailer just shows Kim Yoo Jung as it should be, SHE IS THE STAR AND THE MOMENT 😌,&quot; a person shared.&quot;I fear that Baek Ajin will snatch the crown from Do Do Hee as the most fashionable and best‑dressed female lead in the K‑drama industry,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Kim Yoo-jung’s acting is next-level — she slips into every role so perfectly it gives me chills. And those intense, creepy eyes? ICONIC. She doesn’t just act… she haunts the screen in the best possible way. True queen of expression 👑🔥,&quot; another fan added.What is the plot of Dear X?TVING is gearing up for a fresh psychological drama titled Dear X, lined up for 2025. The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok, known for Goblin and Mr. Sunshine. It will run for 12 episodes, each lasting 60 minutes.At the center is Baek Ah-jin, a top star with a spotless public image. However, her childhood was marked by abuse. To survive, she learned to hide her feelings and observe others closely. Those early habits shaped her, and now she quietly pulls strings behind her calm exterior. Ah-jin is kind on the surface, but strikes when provoked.Yun Jun-seo, her longtime companion, has stayed by her since they were kids. He supports her without question, but later turns against her, triggering her downfall. Kim Jae-oh is another figure from her past who faced abuse at home, too.Meeting Ah-jin gave him a reason to keep going, and that’s how their shared trauma binds them. Im Re-na, a former idol turned actress, also enters the picture. She has feelings for Yun Jun-seo, which adds emotional tension.The cast lineup of Dear X includes Lee Yul-eum as Im Re-na, Kim Young-dae as Yoon Jun-seo, and Kim Do-hoon as Kim Jae-oh. Additional actors are Hwang In-youp as Heo In-gang (guest role), Hong Jong-hyun as Moon Do-hyeok (Ah-jin's fiancé), Hyun Seo-ha as Seok-hyang (Ah-jin's manager), Kim Yoo-mi, and Kim Ji-hoon. Dear X will stream on TVING sometime in 2025.