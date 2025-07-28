"Genuinely horrifying": Internet reacts as ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao allegedly gets chased by sasaengs at a restaurant in China

On Monday, July 28, a video of ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao being chased by sasaengs (Korean slang for obsessive fans) at a hot pot restaurant in China went viral on the internet. The fan who posted the video on social media was reportedly a friend of the restaurant owner, and in the video, Zhang Hao was seen running along with his two accompanying managers from WAKEONE Entertainment.Behind them, a large group of people was seen chasing the idol, which left many people in shock. When this video landed on the internet, fans and netizens criticized the sasaengs for forcefully invading the idol's personal space and also called them out for their disrespectful and unnecessary behaviour towards the idol. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Im so sick of wakeone and their disregard for their idols safety. this is genuinely horrifying.&quot;&quot;I can’t grasp the idea of following a literal human around like this like they need mental help do they not realise this is literal harassment and stalking,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;It makes me sick this must be so scary for him,&quot; added another fan.&quot;WTF is that, im actually soo chocked LIKE are they chasing him??&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens expressed their concerns with the recent incident and also called out WAKEONE Entertainment for their alleged lack of protection and security for Zhang Hao in China.&quot;My jaw is genuinely on the floor. how the f*ck do people think this is okay, are they sane???&quot; stated a fan.&quot;How far gone do you have to be to believe this is acceptable human behavior wtf just sick,&quot; added an X user.&quot;This is actually so terrifying. I hope hao is safe. And fuck w1 for not preparing any body guards despite knowing his popularity in his home country. It's just awful,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;I’ll never understand the concept of running after someone who’s running away from you, but i guess common sense would be hard to use when you don’t have any,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about ZEROBASEONE's Zhang HaoZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao was initially introduced to the public through the Mnet reality survival show, Boys Planet, in 2023. During the show, he was the centre of the C-group for the signal song, Here I Am. Following the same, the idol won the reality program by placing on the first rank, eventually debuting in the resultant group of the show, ZEROBASEONE. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome of the famous releases from the group include In Bloom, GOOD SO BAD, CRUSH, Melting Point, and more. Outside Zhang's activities within the group, he also released his first OST for the reality dating show Exchange season 3 with the song, I Wanna Know, in January 2024.The song soon garnered the attention of many and also peaked several music charts. It debuted at the top of the weekly Circle Download Chart, ranked number 6 on the monthly Circle Chart, and also reached number 9 on US Billboard's World Digital Song Sales. The singer also made history as the first-ever non-Korean artist to win at the Blue Dragon Series Awards after he won the OST Popularity Awards in 2024.In June 2024, Zhang Hao made his first debut in Chinese televesion with his appearance in the variety show, Keep Running. In February 2025, he joined another variety show program, Knowing International High School, organized by JBTC. Some of the other variety show apperances he made were SBS's What an Idol, Jang Do-yeon's Salon Drip, MBC's Omniscient Interfering View, and more.Most recently, it was also announced in May 2025 that Zhang Hao will be making his solo debut with the upcoming MBC televisoon series, Let's Go To The Moon.