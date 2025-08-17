"Why is Rosé the only one singing"- Fans divided over BLACKPINK’s ‘Wannabe’ tribute as they celebrate joining Spice Girls’ Wembley record

On August 15, 2025, BLACKPINK concluded their European stint with an iconic performance at Wembley Stadium in London. The quartet emerged as the first all-female ensemble since the Spice Girls to perform at the venue. This echoes a feat the iconic British band first achieved in 1998 and revisited in 2019.For the encore, BLACKPINK performed Wannabe, the Spice Girls’ signature track. They are also only the second K-pop act to take the stadium stage, after BTS appeared there in 2019. Furthermore, the girl group used the moment to recognize British girl groups, including All Saints, Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Bananarama, Little Mix, and Atomic Kitten.pretty savage @villainpinksLINKBLACKPINK celebrate the legacy of iconic British girl bands—shoutout to All Saints, Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Bananarama, Little Mix, Atomic Kitten, and the Spice Girls for their unforgettable contributions to music at Wembley StadiumHowever, fans are divided over their ‘Wannabe’ performance, with many saying that only Rosé was actually singing.Many are saying this shouldn’t be credited as a group effort, pointing out that posts mention BLACKPINK’s tribute, even though only Rosé was singing.yuuji @tougenikariiLINKThe other members needs to step up with the interactions because this is not a one person job. @d09173LINK“The Pinks” and I can hear 1 glaring voice and it’s Rosé ~~~~~~~~-R-ꫂ ၴႅၴ🌸🧚🏾‍♀️ @FrogKTreLINK“They” “OT4” “the Pinks” when it’s literally only Rosé singing and honoring uk girlgroups 🥴🥴 you can’t make this upMeanwhile, others chimed in to defend the group, saying the girls were just having &quot;fun.&quot;-Mich¹ 🤍로제 || saw Rosé perform 3AM live! @MichMiLoLINKI find this discourse funny but also people saying the other 3 didn't sing because they didn't know the lyrics. Nope, all lyrics are shown on the teleprompter. How do you think Rosie rapped? Anyways, just let them have fun, we get to hear Rosie sing more, who cares!JNK 💫 @JennieOfficealLINK🤣🤣🤣 you guys are making this as an issue when it’s obvious that Rosè is the only one who knows the lyricsi mean they’re just having fun~sia 뛰어 ❄️ @lalisalovemmeLINKyall are so annoying, they're all just having fun on stage. can you smile for once ??? jesus...All about BLACKPINK's final stop on the European leg of their DEADLINE tourBLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)BLACKPINK made history at Wembley Stadium with a two-and-a-half-hour set for 70,000 fans. The concert opened the final stop of the European leg of their DEADLINE world tour. The run covers 31 shows across 16 cities and began in Seoul last month. It was paired with the release of their new single Jump. “What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium. We’re absolutely in awe at all of you guys [for] rocking up and making this possible,&quot; Lisa said to the audience.Jennie called the moment “an epic dream” and added that it still felt &quot; a little unreal.&quot;&quot;The last time we were here [in London] was insane but this was just a whole other level. We’re really grateful that you guys stuck around and supported us,&quot; Rosé told the crowd.Their set at Wembley featured both group and solo numbers. The show kicked off with Kill This Love, Pink Venom, and How You Like That. It continued with Playing With Fire, Shut Down, Pretty Savage, Don’t Know What To Do, Whistle, Stay, and Lovesick Girls. Jisoo performed Earthquake and Your Love.Lisa delivered Thunder, Lifestyle, and Rockstar. Jennie presented Handlebars, with the IE and like Jennie. Rosé sang Dance All Night, Toxic Till the End and APT. The group then returned with Jump, followed by Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, As If It’s Your Last, and Forever Young. The encore included Jump (reprise), Yeah Yeah Yeah, and Kick It.Projections suggest the tour will outpace their own mark for the highest-earning tour by a female group, set during their Born Pink tour in 2022–2023, which surpassed the Spice Girls.