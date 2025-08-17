  • home icon
  "Why is Rosé the only one singing"- Fans divided over BLACKPINK's 'Wannabe' tribute as they celebrate joining Spice Girls' Wembley record

"Why is Rosé the only one singing"- Fans divided over BLACKPINK’s ‘Wannabe’ tribute as they celebrate joining Spice Girls’ Wembley record

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 17, 2025 09:42 GMT
Spice Girls and BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@spicegirls, @jennierubyjane)
Spice Girls and BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@spicegirls, @jennierubyjane)

On August 15, 2025, BLACKPINK concluded their European stint with an iconic performance at Wembley Stadium in London. The quartet emerged as the first all-female ensemble since the Spice Girls to perform at the venue. This echoes a feat the iconic British band first achieved in 1998 and revisited in 2019.

For the encore, BLACKPINK performed Wannabe, the Spice Girls’ signature track. They are also only the second K-pop act to take the stadium stage, after BTS appeared there in 2019. Furthermore, the girl group used the moment to recognize British girl groups, including All Saints, Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Bananarama, Little Mix, and Atomic Kitten.

Trending

However, fans are divided over their ‘Wannabe’ performance, with many saying that only Rosé was actually singing.

Many are saying this shouldn’t be credited as a group effort, pointing out that posts mention BLACKPINK’s tribute, even though only Rosé was singing.

Meanwhile, others chimed in to defend the group, saying the girls were just having "fun."

All about BLACKPINK's final stop on the European leg of their DEADLINE tour

BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)
BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK made history at Wembley Stadium with a two-and-a-half-hour set for 70,000 fans. The concert opened the final stop of the European leg of their DEADLINE world tour. The run covers 31 shows across 16 cities and began in Seoul last month. It was paired with the release of their new single Jump.

“What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium. We’re absolutely in awe at all of you guys [for] rocking up and making this possible," Lisa said to the audience.

Jennie called the moment “an epic dream” and added that it still felt " a little unreal."

"The last time we were here [in London] was insane but this was just a whole other level. We’re really grateful that you guys stuck around and supported us," Rosé told the crowd.
Their set at Wembley featured both group and solo numbers. The show kicked off with Kill This Love, Pink Venom, and How You Like That. It continued with Playing With Fire, Shut Down, Pretty Savage, Don’t Know What To Do, Whistle, Stay, and Lovesick Girls. Jisoo performed Earthquake and Your Love.

Lisa delivered Thunder, Lifestyle, and Rockstar. Jennie presented Handlebars, with the IE and like Jennie. Rosé sang Dance All Night, Toxic Till the End and APT. The group then returned with Jump, followed by Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, As If It’s Your Last, and Forever Young. The encore included Jump (reprise), Yeah Yeah Yeah, and Kick It.

Projections suggest the tour will outpace their own mark for the highest-earning tour by a female group, set during their Born Pink tour in 2022–2023, which surpassed the Spice Girls.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Tiasha
