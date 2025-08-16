“Twitter hate train tanked”: Netizens react as BBC hail BLACKPINK as “the world's biggest girl group” following Wembley concert 

On Saturday, August 16, the BBC released an article about BLACKPINK's recent concert at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. Their article highlighted how the group made history as the first-ever K-pop girl group to headline the venue, following their two-and-a-half-hour show that drew 70,000 attendees.Apart from BLACKPINK, other artists who have previously headlined at Wembley include BTS, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, and Oasis. The BBC also described BLACKPINK as the world's biggest girl group following their recent impressive showcase at the stadium. Additionally, they also commended the group's &quot;crisp&quot; choreography, their &quot;sisterly bond,&quot; and powerful performances.Here's what they stated:&quot;South Korean pop band Blackpink reasserted their position as the world's biggest girl group, with a riotous two-and-a-half-hour show at Wembley Stadium. &quot;The BBC continued:&quot;The quartet – comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – became the first K-pop girl band to headline the venue, following in the footsteps of Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, BTS and Oasis. They rewarded fans with a high-voltage set, full of delirious hooks and crisp choreography, while highlighting their sisterly bond.&quot;Following this news, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the recognition that the group received for their historical achievements on the DEADLINE world tour. BLINKs were particularly happy to see this acknowledgement, given the criticisms towards BLACKPINK for their alleged lack of activity and music release in the industry. Many fans and netizens celebrated BLACKPINK's latest milestone during their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour and shared their excitement over the achievement. BlackPink is the biggest girl group in the world anyway` @rk800aliveLINKthis forced hatred towards them will never work because at the end of the day they will always winBLACKPINK members share their thoughts with BBC following their headline at the Wembley StadiumOn Saturday, August 16, the BBC released an article on the K-pop girl group's headline at Wembley Stadium, where the group held their concert as part of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. Alongside noting the group's impressive and commendable milestone recently, the article also shared the group members' thoughts on the achievement.Here's what Lisa stated to the BBC:&quot;What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium. We're absolutely in awe at all of you guys [for] rocking up and making this possible.&quot;Jennie added the following:&quot;It's an epic dream. And it still feels a little unreal.&quot;Rosé also reflected on the group’s headline performance at the venue:&quot;The last time we were here [in London] was insane, but this was just a whole other level. We're really grateful that you guys stuck around and supported us.&quot;Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the first half of the DEADLINE World Tour, YG Entertainment released a new set of dates and venues for BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts across various cities worldwide.Here are the upcoming shows' dates and venues for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour:October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National StadiumNov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNovember 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 29: Singapore, National StadiumNovember 30: Singapore, National StadiumJanuary 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumJanuary 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumFans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming shows and content from the K-pop girl group.