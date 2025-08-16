“Twitter hate train tanked”: Netizens react as BBC hail BLACKPINK as “the world's biggest girl group” following Wembley concert 

  • home icon
By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:00 GMT
BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@blackpinkofficial)
On Saturday, August 16, the BBC released an article about BLACKPINK's recent concert at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. Their article highlighted how the group made history as the first-ever K-pop girl group to headline the venue, following their two-and-a-half-hour show that drew 70,000 attendees.

Apart from BLACKPINK, other artists who have previously headlined at Wembley include BTS, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, and Oasis. The BBC also described BLACKPINK as the world's biggest girl group following their recent impressive showcase at the stadium.

Additionally, they also commended the group's "crisp" choreography, their "sisterly bond," and powerful performances.

Here's what they stated:

"South Korean pop band Blackpink reasserted their position as the world's biggest girl group, with a riotous two-and-a-half-hour show at Wembley Stadium. "
The BBC continued:

"The quartet – comprised of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – became the first K-pop girl band to headline the venue, following in the footsteps of Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, BTS and Oasis. They rewarded fans with a high-voltage set, full of delirious hooks and crisp choreography, while highlighting their sisterly bond."

Following this news, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the recognition that the group received for their historical achievements on the DEADLINE world tour. BLINKs were particularly happy to see this acknowledgement, given the criticisms towards BLACKPINK for their alleged lack of activity and music release in the industry.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Twitter hate train tanked"
Many fans and netizens celebrated BLACKPINK’s latest milestone during their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour.

Others also shared their excitement over the achievement.

BLACKPINK members share their thoughts with BBC following their headline at the Wembley Stadium

On Saturday, August 16, the BBC released an article on the K-pop girl group's headline at Wembley Stadium, where the group held their concert as part of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. Alongside noting the group's impressive and commendable milestone recently, the article also shared the group members' thoughts on the achievement.

Here's what Lisa stated to the BBC:

"What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium. We're absolutely in awe at all of you guys [for] rocking up and making this possible."

Jennie added the following:

"It's an epic dream. And it still feels a little unreal."

Rosé also reflected on the group’s headline performance at the venue:

"The last time we were here [in London] was insane, but this was just a whole other level. We're really grateful that you guys stuck around and supported us."

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the first half of the DEADLINE World Tour, YG Entertainment released a new set of dates and venues for BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts across various cities worldwide.

Here are the upcoming shows' dates and venues for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour:

  • October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium
  • Nov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • Nov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 29: Singapore, National Stadium
  • November 30: Singapore, National Stadium
  • January 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
  • January 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
Fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming shows and content from the K-pop girl group.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
