"We deserve better" - BLACKPINK faces backlash as their 1st comeback in 3 years is reported to feature only a mini-album

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:34 GMT
BLACKPINK announces a reported mini-album comeback (Images via Instagram/jennierubyjane)
BLACKPINK announces a reported mini-album comeback (Images via Instagram/jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK is reportedly set to release a new mini-album in November this year, as reported by MyDaily via Naver. However, the announcement has sparked more backlash than excitement among fans. This will mark the group’s first official comeback in three years, but many fans are disappointed that it will be only a mini-album rather than a full-length release.

Fans pointed out that a mini-album typically contains just 4-5 tracks, while they had been expecting at least 12-15 songs. Some have linked this to what they see as alleged mistreatment by their agency, YG Entertainment. One fan even remarked:

“We deserve better.”
Fans have been eagerly awaiting more substantial new music since BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom album in 2022. Since then, the group has only released one digital single, Jump, which dropped on July 11.

Fans have expressed their disappointment in the social media platforms.

Meanwhile, others were fixated on the term "mini-album" in their comments.

More details about BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback and surrounding controversies

BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of their DEADLINE world tour, which began on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will take a two-month break after their London concert on August 16 and is set to resume on October 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

As reported by MyDaily, the members have already completed the jacket photoshoot for their new album and plan to finish recording and other production work within the next two months.

An industry insider revealed:

“BLACKPINK will release an album within this year. While the original target was October, the schedule has been adjusted to November. They also plan to appear on music shows if possible.”

On July 11, the group released their digital single JUMP, which they premiered during their tour at Goyang Stadium. The track topped Spotify’s Global Weekly Chart, debuted at No. 18 on the UK Official Singles Chart, and reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global charts in the U.S.

However, the DEADLINE tour has faced criticism from fans since it began. Many expressed disappointment when JUMP was announced, feeling that after a three-year hiatus, the group had delivered only one new song. Others were dissatisfied with the setlist, which closely mirrored their "Born Pink" tour, with only minor changes and the addition of solo performances.

Now, with the upcoming comeback marking BLACKPINK's first official album release in three years, fans are eager to see whether the group will deliver fresh, substantial music that lives up to the long wait.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

