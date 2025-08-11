“We deserve better” - BLACKPINK faces backlash as their 1st comeback in 3 years is reported to feature only a mini-album

BLACKPINK is reportedly set to release a new mini-album in November this year, as reported by MyDaily via Naver. However, the announcement has sparked more backlash than excitement among fans. This will mark the group’s first official comeback in three years, but many fans are disappointed that it will be only a mini-album rather than a full-length release.Fans pointed out that a mini-album typically contains just 4-5 tracks, while they had been expecting at least 12-15 songs. Some have linked this to what they see as alleged mistreatment by their agency, YG Entertainment. One fan even remarked:“We deserve better.”dany @rjlj_bp_LINKAre they really coming back with just a mini album? How can we make the girls understand that this isn’t okay? No promo for Jump. A tour with only 1 new group song. Nothing for the anniversary, not even a live. A mini-album after 3 years... No seriously, stop, we deserve betterFans have been eagerly awaiting more substantial new music since BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom album in 2022. Since then, the group has only released one digital single, Jump, which dropped on July 11.Fans have expressed their disappointment in the social media platforms.DG @dylanggcraveLINKMINI ALBUM!? GIRL IT’S BEEN OVER THREE YEARS WE WANT 12-15 SONGS AND A DELUXEAnj @_anjsungaLINK@BBU_BLACKPINK @ygent_official @BLACKPINK MINI?? So we are expecting how many mee songs?? 3?? 🥲🥲🥲優木 せつ菜 🇯🇵 | @AnimeNYC| Watanare SZN @NljigakuliveLINKGreatest kpop group of all time coming back after 3 years .. with a mini album? Be so serious man.Meanwhile, others were fixated on the term &quot;mini-album&quot; in their comments.Another Blink 🐦‍🔥 @DwightsleftnipLINKA digital single turned mini album, oh they were expecting blinks to be grateful after 3 years.jem @ufreechicoLINKI KNOW YG CAN DISAPPOINT ME EVERYTIME BUT THIS IS A WHOLE NEW LEVEL OF DISAPPOINTMENTDreiii @dreiii_bpLINKthat MINI ALBUM must have 7 songs but it's YG so basically 4 songs and if they in good mood probably 5 songs 🙄More details about BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback and surrounding controversiesBLACKPINK is currently in the middle of their DEADLINE world tour, which began on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will take a two-month break after their London concert on August 16 and is set to resume on October 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.As reported by MyDaily, the members have already completed the jacket photoshoot for their new album and plan to finish recording and other production work within the next two months.An industry insider revealed:“BLACKPINK will release an album within this year. While the original target was October, the schedule has been adjusted to November. They also plan to appear on music shows if possible.”On July 11, the group released their digital single JUMP, which they premiered during their tour at Goyang Stadium. The track topped Spotify’s Global Weekly Chart, debuted at No. 18 on the UK Official Singles Chart, and reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global charts in the U.S.However, the DEADLINE tour has faced criticism from fans since it began. Many expressed disappointment when JUMP was announced, feeling that after a three-year hiatus, the group had delivered only one new song. Others were dissatisfied with the setlist, which closely mirrored their &quot;Born Pink&quot; tour, with only minor changes and the addition of solo performances.Now, with the upcoming comeback marking BLACKPINK's first official album release in three years, fans are eager to see whether the group will deliver fresh, substantial music that lives up to the long wait.