“They broke the internet, literally” — Fans react as YouTube support reveals the platform crashed due to BLACKPINK’s JUMP mv release

BLACKPINK released the music video for their new single JUMP on YouTube on July 11, 2025. Shortly after its premiere, YouTube experienced an unexpected technical glitch: the number of likes on the video began to surpass the total view count, causing confusion among fans.

Noticing the frozen view count, fans began voicing concerns online, prompting an official response from YouTube. The platform acknowledged the issue and clarified that it was a result of an overwhelming surge in real-time engagement, confirming that the anomaly was being addressed.

Subsequently, fans flocked to social media platforms to react to the situation. One netizen on X wrote:

"They broke the internet, literally."

This rare situation reflects the immense anticipation surrounding the group's comeback. As one of the most anticipated releases of the year, JUMP delivered massive numbers.

"We all knew this will happen.. My dear BP keep going.. mercy’s not in our agenda today," a fan said.

"Oh BLACKPINK the greatest kpop group of all time you are!!" another fan exclaimed.

Other fans expressed pride in the group's comeback.

"Well it isn't a blackpink cb if youtube views didn't crash," a fan confidentally affirmed.

"The concept of breaking YouTube with their comeback even after 3 years of absolute silence really shows that they never left," another fan remarked.

"This isn’t the first time they broke the internet or YouTube," one fan said.

BLACKPINK's JUMP becomes the most liked MV by a K-pop girl group on YouTube

After a two-year hiatus, BLACKPINK has made a powerful return to the stage with their full-fledged concert tour titled DEADLINE. The tour kicked off in Goyang, Korea, on July 5 and is set to continue until January next year. In the lead-up to this much-anticipated tour, the group promised the release of only one new track, their single JUMP.

The song made its debut onstage during the opening concert and was followed by the official release of its music video on July 11. Despite the song’s bold, high-energy choreography and dynamic rap verses, fans found humor and joy in its choreography, making the performance entertaining and likeable.

Just hours after its release, JUMP quickly set a record as the most-liked music video by a K-pop girl group within the first 24 hours of 2025, earning 1 million likes in just over an hour. With such rapid fan response, it’s clear that global audiences had been eagerly awaiting the group's comeback.

Although the DEADLINE tour has faced some early backlash regarding content and management, the overwhelming love for the JUMP music video highlights the continued dedication and support BLACKPINK receives from their fanbase worldwide.

